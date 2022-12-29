Read full article on original website
WATCH: Heritage Hills sophomore Trent Sisley hits game-winner over Boonville
LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Heritage Hills power forward Trent Sisley continues to turn heads on the high school hardwood. [READ MORE: Heritage Hills’ Trent Sisley, a top-50 recruit, gets nods from multiple Big Ten programs]. On Wednesday, the sophomore wrapped up a doubleheader in the PSC Holiday Tournament...
Indiana basketball senior guard Xavier Johnson out indefinitely
Xavier Johnson, the senior point guard for Indiana basketball, went down with a foot injury against No. 8 Kansas on December 17 and is now out indefinitely following foot surgery on December 21. In one of the most important games of the season for Indiana basketball facing the defending national...
Bloomfield 57, South 54 in OT
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Bloomfield Cardinals advance to the championship game with a 57-54 win over Terre Haute South. Peter Combs finished with 24 points to lead the Cardinals. Zayvion Baker had 27 for the Braves. Bloomfield will play Linton for the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic Championship Thursday night at 7:30pm.
Southern Indiana Golf Course Ranked 2nd Best in the State by Golf.com
In my opinion, there are not many better ways to spend a spring, summer, or early fall day than playing around of golf. Give me temperatures in the mid-60s to mid-70s, the sun shining, a light breeze, a few friends to play with, along with some beers, and I am in my happy place. Even though I'm not very good and there are times when I want to snap a club over my knee or toss it in a lake, there are those times when I hit a nice, straight drive off the tee, or sink a long putt for par that keeps me coming back. Fortunately for myself and other golfers here in southern Indiana, we have a number of nice courses to choose from. One of which was just named the second-best course in the entire state by one of the game's leading publications.
BNL boys conquer Jasper, Jeffersonville
JASPER – No matter how it was scored, Bedford North Lawrence posted impressive wins on Thursday. The Stars faced Jeffersonville and Jasper in a double-dual format, with the meet scored as three separate competitions. BNL’s boys team conquered both meets, stopping the Wildcats 115-70 and the Red Devils 110-72.
Jackie Lee “Jack” Ashby, Sr.
Jackie Lee “Jack” Ashby, Sr., 81, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 3:52 pm, Deaconess Midway Hospital in Evansville, Indiana, after a long battle with many illnesses. Jack was born February 19, 1941, to Albert Harold and Blondina “Bonnie” (Patterson) Ashby Wimmenauer. Jack attended Washington...
EPD storage facility in the works
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new storage facility is now in the works for the Evansville Police Department. This storage facility will be located on Illinois Street near Deaconess Midtown Hospital. The facility will house storage for police department vehicles and equipment.
Missing Man Found In Indiana Field Christmas Day
A missing Kentucky man last seen on Thursday has been found deceased in Indiana. 22 year old Jacoby Gray’s body was discovered in Perry County around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Hancock County Sheriff says they contacted Michael Bickett after they used phone records to track where he had been and discovered the crash scene.
Crews called to crash on Weinbach under Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to an accident with injuries in Evansville. Dispatchers say it happened shortly before 1 p.m. Friday on Weinbach under the Lloyd. Police say two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Two cars were towed from the scene.
Fire forces residents out their rooms at Evansville assisted living facility
Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) — An overnight fire at an Evansville assisted living facility forces residents to evacuate their rooms. Dispatch tells Eyewitness News Evansville fire crews responded to Riverwalk Communities Assisted Living Communities around one Wednesday morning for a fire on the third floor. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the third floor and said […]
Craig Peter Wissel and his wife, Jane Ann Wissel
Craig Peter Wissel and his wife, Jane Ann Wissel (McCormick), passed away from this world on December 19, 2022. Craig was born in Vincennes, Indiana on January 5, 1954 and was the son of Robert Eugene Wissel and Margaret Ann Wissel (Ziegler). Jane was born in Vincennes, Indiana on May 9, 1954 and was the daughter of Clarence James McCormick II and Bettye McCormick (Gramelspacher).
EPD investigating hit and run
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police investigating a woman hit by a car near a hospital Thursday afternoon. EPD says a 60-year-old woman was injured near Deaconess Midtown Hospital in the 400 block of Oakley Street near East Virginia. When officers arrived they say they found the woman lying in the street complaining of head […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes northbound lanes on I-69
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police say both lanes on northbound Interstate 69 are closed in southern Indiana due to a crash. ISP Sergeant Todd Ringle tweeted that information just before 8:00 AM, saying the wreck is near the Pike County and Daviess County line. We will keep...
Evansville apartment without water for days
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The residents of Lexbrook Apartments in Evansville say it’s been anything but a pleasant holiday season. They say in the early hours of the morning on Christmas Eve, the cold snap we experienced here in the Tri-State proved too much for their water lines. That’s...
After Nearly Five Years in an Evansville Shelter One Lucky Senior Dog Finds Her Happily Ever After
Here is a story that will definitely warm your icy heart!. It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue has been serving the Evansville area since 2010, and since opening in 2010 has a second location in Chrisney, Indiana as well. Since beginning to serve the homeless animal population in 2010 It Takes a Village has helped more than 8,200 animals. Their mission is they won't stop until all paws have a home. The story of their longest resident, Gemma goes to show It Takes a Village's commitment to that motto.
Update: Dog rescued from Evansville home ‘doing well’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Multiple businesses and homes in the Tri-State have been dealing with busted water lines, thanks to the severe cold weather. A home on Linwood Avenue in Evansville is no different. What is different, however, is the occupant. Marie Dunn used to live in the home. She...
Stolen diesel in Evansville could be connected to thefts in Warrick Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating after officers say more than 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel was reported stolen from a local gas station. According to police reports, officers believe it happened at the Gasoline Alley Marathon near Lynch and Burkhardt on Tuesday morning. Gas station...
The Crawford Garage Door building has been sold
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Crawford Garage Door building on North Heidelbach in Evansville has sold. Listing agent F.C. Tucker Commercial says the building went for a little over one point one million dollars. The sale closed on December 22, and the building is over 88,000 square feet. The building was prominently featured in the movie “A […]
There are 118 Rewarding Job Openings with The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation
One obvious perk to working in the school system is that you can have the summer off. The food service positions are Monday through Friday, and most are around three hours per day. This would be perfect for someone with kids in school. APPLY HERE. Bus Drivers. This is not...
2 people hospitalized after crash in Knox Co., officers say
KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man and woman were flown to an Evansville hospital with serious injuries from a crash in Knox County. Deputies say the two from Sullivan County were on Mays Road near Decker School Road just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. According to officials, the man was...
