FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Raising Cane's Is A Restaurant That Sells Chicken FingersS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Happy Sumo Restaurant Is Located at The Shops at Riverwoods In Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo is Decked Out For ChristmasS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong windsRoger MarshProvo, UT
mocomotive.com
Former The Woodlands standout Fox overcomes to thrive at TCU
Former The Woodlands defensive standout Caleb Fox has overcome a lot to contribute for No. 3 TCU, which plays in the College Football Playoff semifinals Saturday against No. 2 Michigan. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/sports/article/The-Woodlands-Caleb-Fox-TCU-17683847.php.
2 Texas Casinos You Can Hit Up This New Year’s Eve!
Usually, when you think of Casinos here in the United States you think of Las Vegas, New Mexico, and Atlantic City for starters. You probably don't think of Texas since Texas law currently prohibits casino gambling. But wait, there are actually 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across. AND YES, you can hit one up just in time for New Year's Eve!
Lupe Tortilla Adding Two Greater Houston Spots
Tex-Mex favorites and margaritas are offered at this restaurant.
bluebonnetnews.com
Two Cleveland men charged in connection to murder of Onalaska woman
The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the murder of an 18-year-old Onalaska woman and has charged two men for her death. According to a statement from SJC Sheriff Greg Capers, on Dec. 28, at approximately 11:55 a.m., the SJC Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call in reference to a deceased white female located in the 100 block of Ellis Road in Coldspring.
CCSO: Man with warrant out of Walker County arrested in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs officers at the Gateway International Bridge arrested a man wanted for aggravated robbery. Luis Angel Carmona was taken into custody by federal officers and turned over to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff reported. According to the sheriff’s office, Cameron County dispatchers confirmed Carmona had an outstanding arrest […]
kjas.com
Livingston restaurant destroyed by fire
Fire has destroyed a restaurant in Livingston. Polk County Today is reporting that the blaze began at about 10:40 Wednesday night in the kitchen of “The Mason Jar”, located on South Point Drive, which is where Highway 59 and Business 59 converge. The report cited witnesses as saying...
mocomotive.com
Conroe community mourns death of former furniture store owner Dianna Dushkin
The Conroe community is mourning the death of Dianna Dushkin, one of the city’s most well-respected businesswomen and furniture dealers. Dushkin, 91, died Monday surrounded by family. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Conroe-community-mourns-death-of-Dianna-Dushkin-17681666.php.
