Usually, when you think of Casinos here in the United States you think of Las Vegas, New Mexico, and Atlantic City for starters. You probably don't think of Texas since Texas law currently prohibits casino gambling. But wait, there are actually 2 locations in Texas that have casino gambling according to this website I came across. AND YES, you can hit one up just in time for New Year's Eve!

EAGLE PASS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO