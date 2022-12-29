ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia Moves On To CHT Final Four, Mt Vernon Falls In Quarterfinals

Yesterday was day 2 of the Centralia Holiday Tournament and we now have our final four heading into today’s semifinals. Chicago Marist knocked off Wekiva, Florida 45-43 in overtime to advance to the 12:30 game against Evanston who used stifling defense to beat Mt Vernon 44-31. The other semifinal will see Cardinal Ritter after their 62-52 win over Belleville West will take on the host Orphans who beat Mundelein Carmel 51-46 last night. They will play at 2pm in the 2nd semifinal.
CENTRALIA, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Friday morning roll-over on Blandville Road now clear, roadway open

PADUCAH — A morning semi truck accident has caused a closure on Blandville Road. According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, a semi overturned Friday morning in the 8700 block of Blandville Road. Deputies say no one was injured in the collision. According to a release about the accident,...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Two Graves County schools impacted by water damage following winter storm

MAYFIELD, KY — Graves County Superintendent Matthew Madding says two schools in the district suffered water damage as a result of last week's winter storm. According to Madding, both Graves County High School and Graves County Middle School were impacted, with the middle school sustaining more significant damage. Marshall...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Online Obituaries Dec. 30, 2022

Mr. Dennis W. Sliger, 67, of Murray, passed on to his heavenly home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital. Mr. Sliger was born on September 7, 1955 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Hulon and Vivian Bean Sliger. He attended Calloway County High School and was a member of Hope Harbor Church, formerly First Assembly of God in Murray. Dennis was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
MURRAY, KY
kbsi23.com

KY 80 in Graves County down to 1 lane after buggy, vehicle crash

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – KY 80 in Graves County is restricted to one lane after a crash involving a buggy and a vehicle Tuesday morning. It happened near the 12 mile marker at the south edge of Mayfield near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Crews responding to crash involving buggy

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to avoid traveling on KY 80 on the southern edge of Mayfield. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), crews are responding to a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a buggy. The crash is near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection. KYTC...
MAYFIELD, KY
kbsi23.com

Jackson Lanes Bowling Alley damaged by early morning blaze

JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Jackson Lanes Bowling Alley is but a distant memory thanks in part to an overnight fire that engulfed the structure. Fire crews were dispatched at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to put out a fire that reachedd all four corners of the building. When crews arrived,...
JACKSON, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Three injured in I-57 crash at Jefferson-Franklin County Line

State Police say three people were injured in a crash on I-57 at the Jefferson-Franklin County line where a car crossed the median and broadsided an oncoming vehicle. Preliminary investigation indicates a semi-truck driven by 30-year-old Ruslan Makov of Hollendale Beach, Florida was traveling northbound when he changed lanes forcing a pickup driven by 24-year-old Tyler Newbury of Waltonville off the road. After the rear of the semi hit the front end of the pickup, Newbury lost control and went through the median and into the oncoming southbound lanes. He broadsided a car driven by 72-year-old John Laehn of Aiken, South Carolina. A second car driven by 62-year-old Melissa Barkley of West Frankfort then hit the Laehn car.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Armed robbery at business under investigation in Franklin County, Ill.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An armed robbery at a business in Franklin County, Illinois is under investigation. According to Franklin County Sheriff Kyle Bacon, an armed robbery and aggravated unlawful restraint happened late Thursday at a rural business in the county. Sheriff Bacon said the investigation is in its...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
wfcnnews.com

Storage units damaged in morning fire in Herrin

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A storage unit building was damaged this morning following a fire in Williamson County. The fire broke out this morning shortly after 8:00 a.m. at a storage building along Herrin Road. Fire crews from Herrin Fire, Marion Fire, and Carterville Fire, and Williamson County Fire responded to...
HERRIN, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah Police name pedestrian killed in Lone Oak crash

PADUCAH, KY — The Paducah Police Department is providing more details following a fatal crash that shut down a section of Lone Oak Road on Thursday evening. According to a Friday release, 48-year-old Rebecca Snow of Paducah was hit and killed as she tried to cross the road to get to her workplace.
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

2 injured after truck strikes Amish buggy in Graves County

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people were injured after a pickup truck struck an Amish buggy in Graves County on Tuesday, December 27. The Mayfield Police Department and deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 80 West, just west of Cuba Road after reports came in of a pickup truck striking an Amish buggy.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY

