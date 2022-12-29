Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Moves On To CHT Final Four, Mt Vernon Falls In Quarterfinals
Yesterday was day 2 of the Centralia Holiday Tournament and we now have our final four heading into today’s semifinals. Chicago Marist knocked off Wekiva, Florida 45-43 in overtime to advance to the 12:30 game against Evanston who used stifling defense to beat Mt Vernon 44-31. The other semifinal will see Cardinal Ritter after their 62-52 win over Belleville West will take on the host Orphans who beat Mundelein Carmel 51-46 last night. They will play at 2pm in the 2nd semifinal.
kentuckytoday.com
FBC Mayfield pastor makes list of ‘Most Fascinating’ Southern Baptists in 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – First Baptist Church Mayfield Pastor Wes Fowler made the top 10 list of Most Fascinating Southern Baptists of 2022 for his leadership to the church and community in the aftermath of last December’s tornadoes in west Kentucky. It’s the second year in a row...
kbsi23.com
Some southern Illinois counties reporting elevated COVID-19 transmission level
(KBSI) – As you gather with your loved ones this holiday season, the Southern 7 Health Department wants to reminds Illinoisans that some counties are reporting an elevated transmission level for COVID-19. Johnson and Massac counties are reporting high levels while Pope and Pulaski are reporting medium levels. Shawnna...
Think You Can Handle One of the Most Dangerous Hikes in Illinois?
There are leisure hikes, sightseeing hikes and hikes you go on for a little bit of exercise. This twelve-mile hike is none of those. It's not for the beginner. One of the most dangerous hiking trails in Illinois. If you've never done much hiking, this hike is not for you......
KFVS12
Illinois judge sides with 65 counties challenging provision of SAFT-T Act
A "custody swap" at a Marion, Illinois truck stop and gas station on Christmas Eve ends with the arrest of a father of three. Body slams and clotheslines. That's how a few Heartland athletes are training for their dream. Young cancer survivor spreads joy. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. One...
wpsdlocal6.com
Friday morning roll-over on Blandville Road now clear, roadway open
PADUCAH — A morning semi truck accident has caused a closure on Blandville Road. According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, a semi overturned Friday morning in the 8700 block of Blandville Road. Deputies say no one was injured in the collision. According to a release about the accident,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Two Graves County schools impacted by water damage following winter storm
MAYFIELD, KY — Graves County Superintendent Matthew Madding says two schools in the district suffered water damage as a result of last week's winter storm. According to Madding, both Graves County High School and Graves County Middle School were impacted, with the middle school sustaining more significant damage. Marshall...
Murray Ledger & Times
Online Obituaries Dec. 30, 2022
Mr. Dennis W. Sliger, 67, of Murray, passed on to his heavenly home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital. Mr. Sliger was born on September 7, 1955 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Hulon and Vivian Bean Sliger. He attended Calloway County High School and was a member of Hope Harbor Church, formerly First Assembly of God in Murray. Dennis was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
kbsi23.com
KY 80 in Graves County down to 1 lane after buggy, vehicle crash
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – KY 80 in Graves County is restricted to one lane after a crash involving a buggy and a vehicle Tuesday morning. It happened near the 12 mile marker at the south edge of Mayfield near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
KFVS12
Crews responding to crash involving buggy
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to avoid traveling on KY 80 on the southern edge of Mayfield. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), crews are responding to a crash involving a passenger vehicle and a buggy. The crash is near the KY 303/Cuba Road intersection. KYTC...
kbsi23.com
Jackson Lanes Bowling Alley damaged by early morning blaze
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – The Jackson Lanes Bowling Alley is but a distant memory thanks in part to an overnight fire that engulfed the structure. Fire crews were dispatched at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to put out a fire that reachedd all four corners of the building. When crews arrived,...
southernillinoisnow.com
Three injured in I-57 crash at Jefferson-Franklin County Line
State Police say three people were injured in a crash on I-57 at the Jefferson-Franklin County line where a car crossed the median and broadsided an oncoming vehicle. Preliminary investigation indicates a semi-truck driven by 30-year-old Ruslan Makov of Hollendale Beach, Florida was traveling northbound when he changed lanes forcing a pickup driven by 24-year-old Tyler Newbury of Waltonville off the road. After the rear of the semi hit the front end of the pickup, Newbury lost control and went through the median and into the oncoming southbound lanes. He broadsided a car driven by 72-year-old John Laehn of Aiken, South Carolina. A second car driven by 62-year-old Melissa Barkley of West Frankfort then hit the Laehn car.
wpsdlocal6.com
Local 6's Jack Kane Dancing for Gold, raising money for childhood cancer research
PADUCAH — Making a difference in the ongoing fight against childhood cancer. That's what Local 6 reporter Jack Kane hopes to accomplish this year as he fundraises and prepares to bust-a-move in the third annual Dancing for Gold event at the Paducah Convention Center. Kane says he found a...
KFVS12
Armed robbery at business under investigation in Franklin County, Ill.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An armed robbery at a business in Franklin County, Illinois is under investigation. According to Franklin County Sheriff Kyle Bacon, an armed robbery and aggravated unlawful restraint happened late Thursday at a rural business in the county. Sheriff Bacon said the investigation is in its...
wfcnnews.com
Storage units damaged in morning fire in Herrin
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A storage unit building was damaged this morning following a fire in Williamson County. The fire broke out this morning shortly after 8:00 a.m. at a storage building along Herrin Road. Fire crews from Herrin Fire, Marion Fire, and Carterville Fire, and Williamson County Fire responded to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Police name pedestrian killed in Lone Oak crash
PADUCAH, KY — The Paducah Police Department is providing more details following a fatal crash that shut down a section of Lone Oak Road on Thursday evening. According to a Friday release, 48-year-old Rebecca Snow of Paducah was hit and killed as she tried to cross the road to get to her workplace.
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County Clerk warns of scam targeting KY motor vehicle customers
PADUCAH — McCracken County Clerk Jamie Huskey is urging community members to be alert as a new scam circulates in the area, targeting Kentucky motor vehicle customers. According to Huskey, scammers are offering to discount - or pay altogether- people's car registration and renewal fees. Huskey says she's working...
KFVS12
Father accused of kidnapping children at Marion, Ill. truck stop arrested
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A “custody swap” at a Marion, Illinois truck stop and gas station on Christmas Eve ends with the arrest of a father of three. Marion Police report officers responded at 4 p.m. to a report of a parental abduction at the Pilot Travel Center on West DeYoung Street.
KFVS12
Mayfield man arrested by Paducah Police in case of shots fired in early December
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Mayfield man has been arrested in a case of shots fired in downtown Paducah. Police have taken 24-year-old Dewayne Gammons into custody for the incident that happened earlier this month. The shots were fired on Sunday, December 4 on the 400 block of Broadway in...
kbsi23.com
2 injured after truck strikes Amish buggy in Graves County
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people were injured after a pickup truck struck an Amish buggy in Graves County on Tuesday, December 27. The Mayfield Police Department and deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Route 80 West, just west of Cuba Road after reports came in of a pickup truck striking an Amish buggy.
Comments / 0