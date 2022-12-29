Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
High School Grad Youngest in History as Arkansas Elects 18-Year-Old Mayor Living with ParentsSharee B.Earle, AR
10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an HourEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
Longstanding Dillard’s Location in Foreclosure and Being Sold at AuctionJoel EisenbergMemphis, TN
Cause of Death of Famed Rapper RevealedNews Breaking LIVEMemphis, TN
Related
CBS Sports
Wisconsin vs. Western Michigan: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
Current Records: Western Michigan 4-8; Wisconsin 9-2 The #15 Wisconsin Badgers will finish 2022 at home by hosting the Western Michigan Broncos at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Kohl Center. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games. Wisconsin made easy work of...
How to watch: No. 7 Tennessee basketball vs. Ole Miss
No. 7 Tennessee (10-2) begins SEC play on Wednesday afternoon with a trip to Oxford, Mississippi to take on Ole Miss (8-4) at 5 p.m. ET. The Vols are looking to win their seventh of the last eight meetings with the Rebels. Courtney Lyle (play-by-play) and Mark Wise (analyst) will...
CBS Sports
College basketball power rankings: UConn holds at No. 1, Arizona and UCLA are top-5, Alabama back into top 10
I hope you're having a cozy and calm week between Christmas and New Year's. Thanks for stopping by. Despite a lighter schedule in recent days, there was enough action across the country to validate refreshing the power rankings in the final week of 2022. On that note, if you missed it, we just published my '22 Year in Review, wherein I ranked the 22 biggest stories in college hoops over the past 12 months. What I didn't get to do in that story, and what I'd like to quickly do here before we get to the Hey Nineteen, is shine a light on my colleagues' work here at CBSSports.com from this year.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Kentucky falls from Top 25 And 1 as John Calipari critics grow louder
John Calipari entered this season under more pressure than he's ever faced from Kentucky fans because he A) lost to Saint Peter's in the first round of the NCAA Tournament last March, B) produced the worst season in modern UK history two years ago, C) hasn't made a Final Four since 2015, and D) still has just one national title in 13 years at UK despite regularly enrolling recruiting classes that rank tops nationally.
CBS Sports
College football predictions, odds: Expert picks for Georgia vs. Ohio State, Michigan vs. TCU bowl games
The College Football Playoff is upon us. After months of speculation about who would end up in college football's final four -- and another month of trying to figure out what will happen once the actual teams were announced -- we've reached the point where the only thing left to do is have the teams take the field and end the debate themselves.
CBS Sports
Shaquille O'Neal surprises customers at Houston restaurant by paying for their meals on Christmas Eve
Shaquille O'Neal is known for a few different things, most notably his legendary NBA career. In his post-NBA life, Shaq is also known for his random acts of kindness. The latest example came on Christmas Eve, when O'Neal spread some holiday cheer by paying for meals at a Houston deli and restaurant. In a post shared to Facebook earlier in December, Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen explained the encounter.
CBS Sports
TCU vs. Texas Tech: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
After a two-game homestand, the Texas Tech Red Raiders will be on the road. The Red Raiders and the #18 TCU Horned Frogs will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET on Saturday at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Texas Tech winning the first 82-69 at home and TCU taking the second 69-66.
CBS Sports
How to watch Houston Christian vs. New Orleans: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Current Records: New Orleans 3-8; Houston Christian 3-10 The New Orleans Privateers are 7-1 against the Houston Christian Huskies since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. New Orleans and Houston Christian will face off in a Southland battle at 8 p.m. ET at Sharp Gymnasium. The Privateers won both of their matches against Houston Christian last season (77-66 and 75-74) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
CBS Sports
Tyrese Maxey's return to 76ers lineup brings about interesting decision regarding rotation for Philadelphia
Tyrese Maxey's imminent return to Philadelphia's active lineup begets a difficult decision for the Sixers coaching staff -- whether Maxey should be reinserted into the team's starting lineup, or if they should try to bring the electric young guard off of the bench as the sixth man. On the surface,...
chatsports.com
Electric Crowd Helps Memphis Rally to Win in AAC Opener
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Memphis Tigers erased a second-half deficit and earned a win in the American Athletic Conference opener Thursday night against South Florida, 93-86. More to come...
CBS Sports
Watch Old Dominion vs. Arkansas State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Current Records: Arkansas State 8-5; Old Dominion 8-4 The Old Dominion Monarchs will play host again and welcome the Arkansas State Red Wolves to Chartway Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Thursday. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.
CBS Sports
San Diego State vs. UNLV: Prediction, pick, spread, line, odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
A couple of Mountain West contenders will square off to conclude a Saturday tripleheader of college basketball action on CBS as UNLV hosts San Diego State. The matchup highlights the first weekend of conference play for a league that is jockeying for national prestige with several teams hoping to compete for at-large bids to the NCAA Tournament. The Mountain West boasts five teams in the top 65 of the NET, including the Runnin' Rebels at No. 61 and the Aztecs at No. 36. That means that -- as things stand now -- this is a Quad 1 opportunity for both sides that could have major implications come Selection Sunday.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' River Cracraft: Questionable vs. Patriots
Cracraft (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against New England, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Cracraft was unable to participate in Miami's first two practice sessions this week, but he returned in a limited capacity Friday and will have a chance to suit up in Week 17. If he remains out, Braylon Sanders could see some playing time once again.
CBS Sports
Watch Butler vs. Providence: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NCAAB game
The Butler Bulldogs are 4-13 against the Providence Friars since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Thursday. Butler and Providence will face off in a Big East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Friars should still be riding high after a victory, while Butler will be looking to right the ship.
CBS Sports
How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Southeastern Louisiana: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game
Current Records: Southeastern Louisiana 6-7; Vanderbilt 6-6 The Southeastern Louisiana Lions have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the Vanderbilt Commodores will round out the year against one another at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Memorial Gym. The Lions will be seeking to avenge the 78-70 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 25 of 2019.
CBS Sports
Titans' Bud Dupree: Moves to injured reserve
The Titans placed Dupree (pectoral) on injured reserve Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports. After departing last weekend's matchup versus Houston with a pectoral injury, Dupree has since found himself on Tennessee's injured reserve, where he'll be sidelined for at least the next four games. Given the plethora of injuries to the Titans' linebacker corps, Tarell Basham, Monty Rice, Andrew Adams and Rashad Weaver figure to operate as the team's starters Thursday night against Dallas.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Trysten Hill: Placed on IR
The Cardinals placed Hill (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday. Hill was carted off the field during the Cardinals' Week 16 loss to Tampa Bay, but he was deemed day-to-day after being diagnosed with a knee sprain. It's unclear if the issue worsened since the diagnosis, or Arizona is simply being cautious. Either way, Hill will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2022 campaign, as Arizona has already been eliminated from the playoffs. He'll end the season with 13 total appearances (seven with Arizona and six with Dallas), totaling 12 tackles and one sack across 224 defensive snaps.
CBS Sports
Kentucky vs. Missouri odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 28 prediction from proven computer model
The Missouri Tigers and the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats will face off in an SEC clash at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena. Mizzou is 11-1 overall and 8-1 at home, while the Wildcats are 8-3 overall and 0-1 on the road. Kentucky holds a 14-2 all-time record over Mizzou, including a 27-point win in last season's matchup.
Vanderbilt wins cakewalk over Southeastern Louisiana
Vanderbilt registered a season high in points in a 93-55 blowout of Southeastern Louisiana on Friday evening in Nashville, Tenn.
CBS Sports
Bills' Christian Benford: Returning to practice
The Bills announced Thursday that Benford (oblique) has been designated for a return to practice from IR. Benford landed on IR after suffering an oblique injury Thanksgiving versus the Lions, but he's now eligible to retake the field as early as Monday's game against Cincinnati. The rookie sixth-round pick has a 21-day practice window where he can be evaluated without counting against the active roster.
Comments / 0