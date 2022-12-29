Read full article on original website
Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being suedVictorTexas State
A New Dragon in TownTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In BusinessMadocWatauga, TX
History Uncovered: Mount Gilead Burial CairnsTrisha FayeKeller, TX
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
CBS Sports
TCU vs. Texas Tech: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
After a two-game homestand, the Texas Tech Red Raiders will be on the road. The Red Raiders and the #18 TCU Horned Frogs will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET on Saturday at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Texas Tech winning the first 82-69 at home and TCU taking the second 69-66.
TCU Announces Special Mike Leach Tribute For Playoff Game
When the TCU Horned Frogs square off with the Michigan Wolverines in tomorrow's College Football Playoff semifinal, they'll do so in honor of a legendary coach. Paying tribute to Mike Leach, the college head coach of more than 20 years, the Horned Frogs will take the field with a Leach ...
fox4news.com
TCU Horned Frogs have a little fun before first playoff appearance
The TCU Horned Frogs are in Phoenix for their first College Football Playoffs appearance. The team has been preparing all week but some of the preparation has been fun -- including a fresh haircut and good food.
TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Takes Clear Shot at the SEC
The TCU Horned Frogs have a Fiesta Bowl showdown looming against the Michigan Wolverines. The College Football Playoff semifinal is the biggest matchup to date for coach Sonny Dykes and the 12-1 Horned Frogs. When speaking with the press Thursday, Dykes appeared to have a chip on his shoulder ...
The Community News
Former Bearcats had a feeling this season would be special for Frogs
Three former Aledo Bearcats who know a lot about winning championships could be on the verge of capturing another as members of the TCU Horned Frogs football team. The Horned Frogs (12-1), ranked No. 3 in the nation, will face No. 2 Michigan (13-0) in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona at 3 p.m. on Saturday in the first game of the College Football Playoffs semifinals. The other semifinal pairs defending national champion and No. 1 ranked Georgia (13-0) against No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta at 7 p.m.
KBTX.com
Former A&M QB inducted into Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic 2023 Hall of Fame Class
ARLINGTON, Texas - Seven individuals who helped shape the tradition of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and college football history will be honored with their induction into the Cotton Bowl Classic Hall of Fame during enshrinement ceremonies on May 11, 2023, at AT&T Stadium. The honorees in the 13th Hall...
'Unbelievable:' Kate Dykes, wife of TCU head coach, talks undefeated regular season, Hypnotoad, College Football Playoff
FORT WORTH, Texas — Ask Kate Dykes to describe, in one word, how this TCU football season has gone, and the answer isn’t easy. “I mean, I don’t even know: Unbelievable,” Dykes said. “I mean, every day you wake up and you're just like, is this real? Are we really getting to do this?”
Wildcats Basketball Places 5th in Allen In-n-Out Invitational
Sulphur Springs wrapped up an incredibly successful outing in Allen’s In-n-Out Invitational on Thursday, Dec. 29, winning their final game to place 5th in the holiday tournament. The Wildcats played a scrappy Rowlett team to round out their final tournament on the season, beating the Eagles 61-52 in Allen.
TCU, Georgia Pour Millions Into New Athletic Training Facilities
Two of the College Football Playoff’s participants have made significant investments in their training facilities to ensure that this season’s appearance is not their last. TCU recently announced it would begin a new project to renovate and expand its athletic facilities to the tune of an estimated $40...
CBS Sports
College football predictions, odds: Expert picks for Georgia vs. Ohio State, Michigan vs. TCU bowl games
The College Football Playoff is upon us. After months of speculation about who would end up in college football's final four -- and another month of trying to figure out what will happen once the actual teams were announced -- we've reached the point where the only thing left to do is have the teams take the field and end the debate themselves.
3 Love Field passengers explain Southwest flight plans for New Year's Eve weekend
DALLAS — As the issues related to Southwest Airlines' flights and baggage look to be coming closer and closer to being resolved, many at Love Field are planning out their New Year's Eve travel plans—no matter what happens. Southwest Airlines said Thursday it expects to return to normal...
KWTX
Missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday. According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop...
When to expect the first batch of severe weather in the new year in North Texas
The new year always brings endless possibilities for people all over the country, but it also brings a new opportunity for more weather and the first batch of severe weather for North Texas in 2023 will be sooner than you think.
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Dallas. Do you agree?
In my family, we often debate about the best Mexican restaurant in Texas- and none of us agree. Recently we were making a trip to visit friends in Dallas, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Dallas. Their rankings are based on Trip Advisor's popularity index and consider the quality, quantity, and recency of reviews a restaurant receives.
Here’s what you need to know about Thursday storm chances in North Texas
Now that the Christmas holiday weekend is behind, all of the focus is on celebrating the new year and Thursday will serve as a stormy precursor to the weekend's weather.
Rangers Reach Two-Year Deal with Pitcher Nathan Eovaldi
The Texas Rangers have signed Nathan Eovaldi to their roster.Photo byDaniel Lee/UnsplashonUnsplash. The Texas Rangers have made another acquisition to strengthen their team, this time signing free agent pitcher Nathan Eovaldi to a two-year deal worth $34 million. WFAA reports the contract includes a third-year vesting player option and requires the Rangers to give up a third-round draft pick. Eovaldi had a successful 2022 season with the Boston Red Sox, recording a 3.87 ERA in 20 starts, and has a career record of 67-68 with a 4.16 ERA.
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead
Tanner Hoang was found dead by police after a week long search.Photo byKenny Eliason/UnsplashonUnsplash. The disappearance and subsequent death of Tanner Hoang have left the community of Texas A&M University and beyond in shock and mourning. Fox 4 reports Hoang, a 22-year-old student from Flower Mound, was last seen on Friday, December 16th, and his family had planned to meet him in College Station that weekend to watch his graduation. However, the university has stated that Hoang was never qualified to graduate.
Former medical student sentenced to 7 years in prison for DWI death of TCU dean
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A former medical student has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the DWI death of TCU Assistant Dean Dr. Jamie Dulle.Cristen Danielle Hamilton, 37, pleased guilty to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. She also pleaded "true" to the deadly weapon finding in her case, which made her ineligible for probation.Police said that on March 10, 2019, Dulle was driving westbound on Rosedale Street at around 3:30 a.m. when Hamilton crashed into her from behind. Dulle was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries."This is one of the most sad cases...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
6 Wounded in Pleasant Grove Shooting
Six men were recovering Thursday from gunshot wounds received Wednesday afternoon in Dallas. It happened in broad daylight shortly after 5 p.m. at a strip shopping center on Scyene Road at St. Augustine Road in Pleasant Grove. Police said the victims were ages 17, 20, 22, 28, 37 and 55....
floydcountyrecord.com
McGuire Closes the Cash Till for Final Time
FLOYDADA, TX – After 33 years of service, a familiar face is leaving First Texas National Bank. Jodie McGuire celebrated her retirement last week, capping off a career with the locally-owned firm that began back in 1989. She and her husband, the late Jerry McGuire, raised two children: Justin...
