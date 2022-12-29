ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Takes Clear Shot at the SEC

The TCU Horned Frogs have a Fiesta Bowl showdown looming against the Michigan Wolverines. The College Football Playoff semifinal is the biggest matchup to date for coach Sonny Dykes and the 12-1 Horned Frogs.  When speaking with the press Thursday, Dykes appeared to have a chip on his shoulder ...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Community News

Former Bearcats had a feeling this season would be special for Frogs

Three former Aledo Bearcats who know a lot about winning championships could be on the verge of capturing another as members of the TCU Horned Frogs football team. The Horned Frogs (12-1), ranked No. 3 in the nation, will face No. 2 Michigan (13-0) in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona at 3 p.m. on Saturday in the first game of the College Football Playoffs semifinals. The other semifinal pairs defending national champion and No. 1 ranked Georgia (13-0) against No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta at 7 p.m.
FORT WORTH, TX
KWTX

Missing Texas A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday. According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found dead near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop...
AUSTIN, TX
Ash Jurberg

These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Dallas. Do you agree?

In my family, we often debate about the best Mexican restaurant in Texas- and none of us agree. Recently we were making a trip to visit friends in Dallas, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Dallas. Their rankings are based on Trip Advisor's popularity index and consider the quality, quantity, and recency of reviews a restaurant receives.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Rangers Reach Two-Year Deal with Pitcher Nathan Eovaldi

The Texas Rangers have signed Nathan Eovaldi to their roster.Photo byDaniel Lee/UnsplashonUnsplash. The Texas Rangers have made another acquisition to strengthen their team, this time signing free agent pitcher Nathan Eovaldi to a two-year deal worth $34 million. WFAA reports the contract includes a third-year vesting player option and requires the Rangers to give up a third-round draft pick. Eovaldi had a successful 2022 season with the Boston Red Sox, recording a 3.87 ERA in 20 starts, and has a career record of 67-68 with a 4.16 ERA.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Larry Lease

Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead

Tanner Hoang was found dead by police after a week long search.Photo byKenny Eliason/UnsplashonUnsplash. The disappearance and subsequent death of Tanner Hoang have left the community of Texas A&M University and beyond in shock and mourning. Fox 4 reports Hoang, a 22-year-old student from Flower Mound, was last seen on Friday, December 16th, and his family had planned to meet him in College Station that weekend to watch his graduation. However, the university has stated that Hoang was never qualified to graduate.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
CBS DFW

Former medical student sentenced to 7 years in prison for DWI death of TCU dean

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A former medical student has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the DWI death of TCU Assistant Dean Dr. Jamie Dulle.Cristen Danielle Hamilton, 37, pleased guilty to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. She also pleaded "true" to the deadly weapon finding in her case, which made her ineligible for probation.Police said that on March 10, 2019, Dulle was driving westbound on Rosedale Street at around 3:30 a.m. when Hamilton crashed into her from behind. Dulle was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries."This is one of the most sad cases...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

6 Wounded in Pleasant Grove Shooting

Six men were recovering Thursday from gunshot wounds received Wednesday afternoon in Dallas. It happened in broad daylight shortly after 5 p.m. at a strip shopping center on Scyene Road at St. Augustine Road in Pleasant Grove. Police said the victims were ages 17, 20, 22, 28, 37 and 55....
DALLAS, TX
floydcountyrecord.com

McGuire Closes the Cash Till for Final Time

FLOYDADA, TX – After 33 years of service, a familiar face is leaving First Texas National Bank. Jodie McGuire celebrated her retirement last week, capping off a career with the locally-owned firm that began back in 1989. She and her husband, the late Jerry McGuire, raised two children: Justin...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy