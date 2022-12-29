ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

wtoc.com

Fans disappointed by experience at Camellia Bowl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern fans pride themselves on showing up en mass wherever the Eagles play, whether its Paulson Stadium or on the road. But many say they’re disappointed in the Camellia Bowl’s game plan when it came to things like stadium concessions and the venues around Montgomery.
MONTGOMERY, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Joel Klatt calls 2022 Alabama’s most disappointing season of Nick Saban era

Joel Klatt described Alabama’s season as the most disappointing one of Nick Saban’s tenure at Alabama. Alabama had to settle for a Sugar Bowl appearance after a 10-2 record. Even with 2 losses, Alabama was in contention for a College Football Playoff bid until the conference championship games wrapped up. In his latest podcast episode, Klatt previewed the Sugar Bowl and was critical of Alabama’s season.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Greenville Advocate

Bess, Miles named Butler County Coach, Player of the Year

Georgiana’s football program entered 2022 coming off a winless 2021 campaign to start the Berry Bess coaching era, but the turnaround came quicker than anticipated. Following a season where the Panthers finished 7-4 and earned a playoff spot in Class 1A, Bess finds himself sharing a spotlight with an up-and-coming sophomore superstar, Kaveon Miles, as Bess earned Coach of the Year honors in Butler County, while Miles picked up Player of the Year accolades.
BUTLER COUNTY, AL
AL.com

All Sears Hometown Stores closing, including 6 in Alabama

Sears Hometown Stores will close all 115 locations across the U.S. following bankruptcy filings. The franchise, specializing in home, lawn and garden appliances and equipment, announced on its website that all stores “from coast-to-coast will be shutting their doors.”. All merchandise, including furniture and fixtures, will be sold, with...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

SELMA, AL
CBS 42

From shattered pieces: A sniper shot a pregnant Black woman as she rode a Montgomery bus. 66 years later, Rosa Jordan’s family is still seeking answers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – They knew she’d been shattered.  And the four pastors, all leaders of the movement, wrote to the U.S. president to tell him just that.  A sniper shot Rosa Jordan, a 22-year-old Black woman, as she sat on a Montgomery bus just three days after Christmas in 1956, according to press accounts […]
MONTGOMERY, AL

