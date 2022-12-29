Read full article on original website
Related
Pete Golding explains what went wrong for Alabama at Tennessee, LSU
Had everything gone according to plan for Alabama this season, its trip in November to Baton Rouge would have been the only game defensive coordinator Pete Golding coached back in his home state of Louisiana. But losses to Tennessee and LSU ultimately shifted the Tide out of the College Football...
‘Heart is over stars,’ K-State player says of recruiting disparity with Alabama
Forget about five stars. Just getting four-star players to commit to Kansas State has been a struggle. Before quarterback Jake Rubley became the prize of K-State’s 2021 recruiting class, the last time the program signed a high school recruit rated with four stars in 247 Sports’ composite was 2007.
wtoc.com
Fans disappointed by experience at Camellia Bowl
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern fans pride themselves on showing up en mass wherever the Eagles play, whether its Paulson Stadium or on the road. But many say they’re disappointed in the Camellia Bowl’s game plan when it came to things like stadium concessions and the venues around Montgomery.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Joel Klatt calls 2022 Alabama’s most disappointing season of Nick Saban era
Joel Klatt described Alabama’s season as the most disappointing one of Nick Saban’s tenure at Alabama. Alabama had to settle for a Sugar Bowl appearance after a 10-2 record. Even with 2 losses, Alabama was in contention for a College Football Playoff bid until the conference championship games wrapped up. In his latest podcast episode, Klatt previewed the Sugar Bowl and was critical of Alabama’s season.
Greenville Advocate
Bess, Miles named Butler County Coach, Player of the Year
Georgiana’s football program entered 2022 coming off a winless 2021 campaign to start the Berry Bess coaching era, but the turnaround came quicker than anticipated. Following a season where the Panthers finished 7-4 and earned a playoff spot in Class 1A, Bess finds himself sharing a spotlight with an up-and-coming sophomore superstar, Kaveon Miles, as Bess earned Coach of the Year honors in Butler County, while Miles picked up Player of the Year accolades.
alabamanews.net
Stacia Robinson of Montgomery Named Director of Alabama Office of Minority Affairs
Gov. Kay Ivey has announced she is naming Stacia Robinson of Montgomery to serve as director of the Alabama Office of Minority Affairs. Nichelle Nix, who has served in the role for the last six years, is moving to the private sector to practice law. Robinson comes to the post...
All Sears Hometown Stores closing, including 6 in Alabama
Sears Hometown Stores will close all 115 locations across the U.S. following bankruptcy filings. The franchise, specializing in home, lawn and garden appliances and equipment, announced on its website that all stores “from coast-to-coast will be shutting their doors.”. All merchandise, including furniture and fixtures, will be sold, with...
alabamanews.net
Sears Hometown Stores Closing All Locations, Including Those in Our Area
Sears Hometown Stores will be closing all of its roughly 100 locations across the country, including those in our area. Sears Hometown Stores has six stores in Alabama. In our area, they are in Selma, Andalusia and Enterprise. The stores are a franchise-owned unit of Sears, focusing on appliances, tools...
From shattered pieces: A sniper shot a pregnant Black woman as she rode a Montgomery bus. 66 years later, Rosa Jordan’s family is still seeking answers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – They knew she’d been shattered. And the four pastors, all leaders of the movement, wrote to the U.S. president to tell him just that. A sniper shot Rosa Jordan, a 22-year-old Black woman, as she sat on a Montgomery bus just three days after Christmas in 1956, according to press accounts […]
‘He was my everything’: Montgomery 14-year-old dies 2 days after he was shot in the head
Friends and family are mourning the death of a well-loved Montgomery high school athlete who died Wednesday, two days after he was shot in the head. Deanthony Vickers, affectionately known as D.J., was walking from his girlfriend’s house to his cousin’s house on Monday when someone pulled up and started shooting.
Comments / 0