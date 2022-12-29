Rockets vs. Mavericks: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More
The Houston Rockets will close their three-game road-trip Thursday night against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.
HOUSTON — After falling to the Boston Celtics , the Houston Rockets (10-24) will conclude their three-game road trip Thursday night against the Dallas Mavericks (19-16) inside American Airlines Center.
The Rockets sustained a 112-106 home loss to the Mavericks on Friday. Luka Doncic recorded a game-high 50 points in the win. Four days later, he became the first player since James Harden to record a 60-point triple-double.
The perennial MVP candidate led Dallas to a 126-121 overtime victory against the New York Knicks with 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists. Following his historic performance, Doncic is averaging 33.6 points, 8.8 assists and 8.7 rebounds.
"We have Luka next game again," K.J. Martin said. "We will get some rest and get ready to play another great team."
Rockets vs. Mavericks Broadcast Information
- Date: Thursday, Dec. 29
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet
- Radio : 790 AM
- Live Stream: League Pass
Rockets Injury Report
- Jae'Sean Tate (right ankle soreness): OUT
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report
- Dorian Finney-Smith (right adductor strain) OUT
- Josh Green (right elbow sprain) OUT
- Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) OUT
- Reggie Bullock (non-COVID illness) QUESTIONABLE
Rockets vs. Mavericks Projected Starters
Dallas Mavericks
- Guard: Luka Doncic
- Guard: Spencer Dinwiddie
- Forward: Tim Hardaway Jr.
- Forward: Christian Wood
- Center: Dwight Powell
Houston Rockets
- Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.
- Guard: Jalen Green
- Forward: Eric Gordon
- Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.
- Center: Alperen Sengun
You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24
Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here
Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here
Make sure to subscribe to our weekly podcast Bleav In The Rockets today! Click here To Listen .
Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN
Comments / 0