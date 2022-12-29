Penguins Struggles in Overtime Becoming Historically Bad

A far from ideal performance has pushed the Pittsburgh Penguins closer to a far from ideal statistic.

PITTSBURGH - While the matchup never should have needed the extra period, the Pittsburgh Penguins suffered their sixth overtime loss of the 2022-23 season.

The Detroit Red Wings climbed out of a 4-0 deficit to force an overtime where the Penguins again failed win in the bonus time.

There is still more than half of the season to play, but the Penguins are already nearing record lows when it comes to games decided in overtime.

Without including their lone shootout victory, the Penguins are a lousy 1-6 in the overtime frame.

The Penguins lone win in overtime came from a Jeff Carter power play goal against the Buffalo Sabres.

Only twice since Sidney Crosby was drafted in 2005 have the Penguins lost more than six times in the overtime period.

Crosby’s rookie season of 2005-06 saw the Penguins lose eight times in the overtime period; and in the not too distance past of 2018-19 they took nine losses in overtime.

Again these numbers don’t include shootouts and it’s something that will need a major improvement this season.

Head coach Mike Sullivan said following the OTL to the Carolina Hurricanes that the team needs to be better in the extra frame.

Sullivan said that too many points were being left on the table and not much has changed since.

While the focus of the loss to the Red Wings is geared more towards how they managed to blow a 4-0 lead, there is still something to be said about their performances in overtimes.

There is still 47 games to be played, and if this trend keeps up the 2022-23 Penguins could be setting the wrong kinds of records.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Ty Smith, Drake Caggiula Scratched, Mark Friedman Makes Season Debut With Penguins

Penguins Humbled By Islanders Loss, Looking To Respond Against Red Wings

Jeff Carter Is Becoming a Real Problem for the Penguins

Penguins Recall Ty Smith, Drake Cagiulla From AHL

Penguins PK Elevates To Best in NHL