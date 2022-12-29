Effective: 2021-12-31 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Coast; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southwestern Humboldt FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following areas, Coastal Del Norte, Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Coast, Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior and Southwestern Humboldt. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area creeks and streams are elevated and could flood with more heavy rain. This may include Jacoby Creek at old Arcata road and Berta road at the Elk River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO