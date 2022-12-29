Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Southern Lake County by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Southern Lake County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following area, Southern Lake. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Rain will increase the risk of rock and mudslides. Area creeks and streams are elevated and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Mendocino by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-30 23:07:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-31 21:20:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/eka. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 400 AM PST. Target Area: Mendocino The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in California Russian River near Hopland affecting Mendocino County. For the Russian River...including Hopland...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Russian River near Hopland. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Flooding of low-lying structures east of the railroad tracks near Hopland. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 PM PST Friday the stage was 17.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 PM PST Friday was 17.5 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 19.2 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning to and continue to fall to 5.7 feet early Monday afternoon. It will continue to fluctuate next week, but is expected to remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.2 feet on 01/31/1963. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Sonoma by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 15:30:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-31 11:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sonoma FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected or already occuring. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following county, Sonoma. * WHEN...Until 630 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1228 AM PST, Gauge reports indicate streams are quickly rising across the county in response to ongoing rain. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area, including at Green Valley Creek at Martinelli Road and Willow Brook at Stony Point Road. Colgan Creek near Sebastopol and Santa Rosa Creek at Willowside Road near Santa Rosa are nearing flood stage. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Novato, Rohnert Park, Windsor, Healdsburg, Sonoma, Cloverdale, Sebastopol, Cotati, Larkfield-Wikiup, Roseland, South Santa Rosa Cdp, Boyes Hot Springs, Black Point-Green Point, Forestville, Guerneville, Graton, Occidental and Monte Rio. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
