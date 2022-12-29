Effective: 2022-12-30 23:07:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-31 21:20:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/eka. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 400 AM PST. Target Area: Mendocino The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in California Russian River near Hopland affecting Mendocino County. For the Russian River...including Hopland...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Russian River near Hopland. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Flooding of low-lying structures east of the railroad tracks near Hopland. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 PM PST Friday the stage was 17.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 PM PST Friday was 17.5 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 19.2 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning to and continue to fall to 5.7 feet early Monday afternoon. It will continue to fluctuate next week, but is expected to remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.2 feet on 01/31/1963. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO