Flood Warning issued for Mendocino by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 01:36:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-31 11:40:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/eka. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 400 AM PST. Target Area: Mendocino The National Weather Service in Eureka CA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in California Navarro River at Navarro affecting Mendocino County. For the Navarro River...including Navarro...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Navarro River at Navarro. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Flooding of Highway 128 approximately 5 miles east of Highway 1 is certain and the road will be closed. Motorists should use alternate routes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 PM PST Friday the stage was 19.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 23.5 feet late tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 23.7 feet on 02/14/2019. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Mendocino Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Trinity; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following areas, Mendocino Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southern Trinity and Southwestern Mendocino Interior. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area creeks and streams are elevated and could flood with more heavy rain. This may include Highway 1 just north of Point Arena. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Sonoma by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 15:30:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-31 11:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sonoma FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected or already occuring. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following county, Sonoma. * WHEN...Until 630 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1228 AM PST, Gauge reports indicate streams are quickly rising across the county in response to ongoing rain. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area, including at Green Valley Creek at Martinelli Road and Willow Brook at Stony Point Road. Colgan Creek near Sebastopol and Santa Rosa Creek at Willowside Road near Santa Rosa are nearing flood stage. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Novato, Rohnert Park, Windsor, Healdsburg, Sonoma, Cloverdale, Sebastopol, Cotati, Larkfield-Wikiup, Roseland, South Santa Rosa Cdp, Boyes Hot Springs, Black Point-Green Point, Forestville, Guerneville, Graton, Occidental and Monte Rio. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
