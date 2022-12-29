Effective: 2022-12-31 01:36:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-31 11:40:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/eka. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 400 AM PST. Target Area: Mendocino The National Weather Service in Eureka CA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in California Navarro River at Navarro affecting Mendocino County. For the Navarro River...including Navarro...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Navarro River at Navarro. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Flooding of Highway 128 approximately 5 miles east of Highway 1 is certain and the road will be closed. Motorists should use alternate routes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 PM PST Friday the stage was 19.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 23.5 feet late tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 23.7 feet on 02/14/2019. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO