Read full article on original website
Related
yourerie
Best monitor stand
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A computer monitor comes with a stand, but you sometimes want to lift it higher to be at eye level. You might also have a few gadgets you wish to have available instead of storing them in a drawer. That’s...
yourerie
Best hoverboards
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With the rising popularity of hoverboards, it’s no surprise that more manufacturers are producing these personal transportation devices. The hoverboard market is growing every year, as more customers see it as an eco-friendly way of getting around town. The portability of a hoverboard is another central selling point – you don’t have to worry about parking or theft.
dcnewsnow.com
Best 8×10 rug
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Rugs are a great interior decor item to add to fill space in any room and to cover up undesirable flooring. 8×10 rugs are typically placed in bedrooms and living rooms and are available in different colors. If you are looking for a handmade 8×10 rug that is available in different colors and shapes, the nuLoom Rigo Hand-Woven Farmhouse Jute Area Rug is the top choice.
Soda and Soft Drink Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
Following a year where several old favorites were discontinued, manufacturers and analysts discuss what’s next for 2023. Coke ProductsPhoto byCoca-Cola Productswww.coca-colacompany.com press release.
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donations
Kevin Ford, a long-time Burger King employee at its McCarran International Airport branch in Las Vegas, was given a goody bag for not taking a single day off for 27 years. As a reward, he received a bag full of movie tickets, candy, a Starbucks cup, two pens, two keychains, and a lanyard.
tinyhousetalk.com
30 Ft Tiny Home with First Floor Bedroom For Sale
Here’s a beautiful tiny home that’s all one floor for sale in Texas. It has all you need for full-time living, including a lovely kitchen with full-sized appliances. There’s a bathroom with a glass-door walk-in shower, and the bedroom has tons of rooms to walk around the bed and plenty of built-in storage for a normal-sized wardrobe. What do you think?
Woman Hangs Long Picture Frame Shelf Behind Her Couch as a Brilliant Storage Solution
This is a great solution to managing clutter.
Apartment Therapy
This Ingenious Clothes Drying Rack Takes Up Zero Floor Space in My Bedroom (and It’s on Sale Right Now)
Blair is Apartment Therapy’s Style Shopping Editor, where she covers the latest brand launches, need-to-buys, and anything related to her two unofficial beats — cane and rattan. Whenever she’s not perusing for the latest home finds (a rarity), you’ll probably find her reading, watching a horror film, or on the hunt for the best tacos in New York (recs are encouraged).
tinyhousetalk.com
She Built Her $40K Tiny Home with Cash
Amanda is a sweet girl who knew what she wanted and made it happen. She worked multiple jobs, moved in with her mom, and her dad offered to use his skills to work alongside her most of the way. With each paycheck she got, she purchased the next piece she needed for her tiny home. Did I mention she was just 21 at the time?
These 9 products will basically organize your bedroom for you
These nine organization products for your bedroom will help you keep your sleeping quarters clean and clutter-free. Including baskets, shelves, and hooks, shop these handy picks
dcnewsnow.com
Best recliner slipcover
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A good recliner is hard to find. It can be even harder to replace it once you’ve properly broken it in. Instead of throwing it out or spending money to have it reupholstered, you can place a recliner slipcover on it.
yourerie
12 best after-Christmas deals to snag for yourself
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Despite the predictions that inflation and other factors would dampen holiday spending, this year, once again, holiday sales were up from the previous year. Overall, however, spending slowed on nonessentials, such as earbuds and Coach bags, and increased on necessities, such as food and clothing.
yourerie
Best designer snow boots
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Just because it’s winter doesn’t mean you need to sacrifice your sense of style. While many versions of snow boots are clunky and thick, you can find numerous high-quality designer snow boots to elevate your outfit while keeping your feet warm and dry. Find boots that are comfortable, insulated and stylish for a chic head-to-toe winter outfit.
The 7 best bean bag chairs for adults, kids, outdoors, and more
Bean bag chairs can be a comfortable way to add seating, especially for movies and gaming. Here are the best ones in all sizes and styles.
tinyhousetalk.com
Vintage Silo Cabin with Swaying Bridge
Wait until you see the tour of this awesome grain silo that’s been turned into an eclectic and vintage treehouse! Deek and his buddy Mike show you around the interior which is chock-full of neat pieces and talking points!. Called the “Sassafrass Silo Treehouse,” you get to the home...
tinyhousetalk.com
25-foot Tiny House with No Loft for $34,000
Here’s an affordable and loft-free tiny home that’s for sale in Ontario. The 25 ft THOW has a cozy back bedroom. When you walk through the archway you’ll find a mini woodstove, desk/office space, and a compact kitchen with an RV range and apartment-sized fridge. There’s a...
dcnewsnow.com
Best narrow bookcase
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When you need more space to store your books but floor space is tight, a narrow bookcase is the ideal solution. You can find them in a range of types, styles and widths, so it’s easy enough to find one that meets your particular requirements.
yourerie
10 statement armchairs that will brighten any room
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Earlier this year, at the Milan Furniture Fair, the emphasis was on statement pieces, multipurpose furniture and sustainability. Many consider armchairs essential home furniture. Like sofas, they give you a much-needed place to sit and relax in comfort. Whether you...
yourerie
Jet Pet: Rhodesian Ridgeback-Lab mix puppies
You are not alone: local resources for victims of …. With colder temperatures this time of year, people tend to spend more time inside. However for some, this can lead to dangerous situations involving domestic violence. Golden Apple: A look back at winners in 2022. Golden Apple: A look back...
BHG
How to Build Laundry Room Shelves
From detergent to dryer sheets and baskets of clean clothes, there’s no shortage of items to shuffle and store in your laundry room, which is exactly why shelving is crucial. Furthermore, DIY laundry room shelves add display space to showcase your personal style. If your home’s builder didn’t deem...
Comments / 0