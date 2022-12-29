Sam Bankman-Fried is staying at mom and dad’s while spending his time under house arrest, following a record-breaking $250 million bond. The home? A cozy residence on the edge of Stanford University’s campus in Palo Alto, California. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, who are Stanford Law professors, purchased the home in 1992 for about $700,000 — some $1.5 million in today’s dollars — records show. The home is estimated to be worth more than $4 million today. Made up of four bedrooms and three baths, the home briefly hit the rental market in June 2013 for nearly $14,000 per month. By the...

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO