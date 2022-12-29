Read full article on original website
U.S. charges accused Mango crypto manipulator with fraud
NEW YORK, Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors have filed criminal charges of commodities fraud and manipulation against a man accused of trying to steal about $110 million in October by rigging the Mango Markets cryptocurrency exchange.
Exploiter Of $110m Defi Project Arrested In Puerto Rico
Avraham Eisenberg, known as the manipulator of DeFi protocol Mango Markets, was arrested in Puerto Rico on fraud and market manipulation charges. Eisenberg is the first person to be arrested by US authorities for manipulating a DeFi trading platform. Eisenberg admitted to manipulating Mango Markets in October and agreed to...
U.S. officials arrest and charge Mango attacker
U.S. officials have filed criminal charges against Avraham Eisenberg, who exploited the DeFi platform Mango Markets earlier this year. Damian Williams, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a Dec. 27 court filing that Eisenberg was arrested on Monday in Puerto Rico. William’s filing also...
Inside the $4M Silicon Valley home where Sam Bankman-Fried is under house arrest
Sam Bankman-Fried is staying at mom and dad’s while spending his time under house arrest, following a record-breaking $250 million bond. The home? A cozy residence on the edge of Stanford University’s campus in Palo Alto, California. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried, who are Stanford Law professors, purchased the home in 1992 for about $700,000 — some $1.5 million in today’s dollars — records show. The home is estimated to be worth more than $4 million today. Made up of four bedrooms and three baths, the home briefly hit the rental market in June 2013 for nearly $14,000 per month. By the...
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wall
Police and medical staff document America's real-life possession: Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wall.Photo byDaily Mail. This story may sound like something out of a movie, but it is 100% true.
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Will Go to Prison for Fraud
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting that disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will face prison time for allegedly committing fraud. In a new interview with CNBC Squawk Box host Andrew Sorkin, the billionaire says Bankman-Fried is failing to take responsibility for his actions, the same ones that led to the downfall of the once-prominent crypto exchange.
Blockchain Entrepreneur Arrested in California on Fraud Charges
The Justice Department has accused Rikesh Thapa of defrauding his startup tech firm of more than $1 million in U.S. currency, cryptocurrency and utility tokens, according to a press release on Wednesday. Thapa, 28, was arrested on Wednesday in California and is expected to face a federal judge for the...
Chicago mother-of-four dies from plastic surgery in the Dominican Republic
Chicago resident Sucretta Tolliver, a mother-of-four, died in the Dominican Republic two days after undergoing plastic surgery.
DOJ Investigating $372,000,000 That Disappeared From FTX Shortly After Bankruptcy: Report
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is reportedly investigating a $372 million hack on the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. Bloomberg Law, citing an anonymous “person familiar with the case,” reports that federal prosecutors have opened up a separate criminal probe into the alleged hack. The anonymous source tells...
Hear from people who voted for George Santos after false claims
CNN's Eva McKend spoke to people who voted for Republican New York Rep.-elect George Santos after it was revealed he fabricated parts of his resume.
FTX founder to appeal fraud charges
Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of cryptoactive platform FTX, will appeal next week on criminal charges of fraud and embezzling billions of dollars. The news is being broken by Reuters, which reports that the 30- year-old is expected to appear before Judge Lewis Kaplan on January 3 in Manhattan Federal Court. The case was assigned to Kaplan this Tuesday, after Ronnie…
5 years in prison for a builder accused of three frauds
The complaint of an affected person and the subsequent investigation of the Special Prosecutor's Unit for Economic Crimes of the Public Prosecutor's Office exposed three acts of swindling involving the owner of a construction company. Receive the free newsletter of La Capital Email*. Everything came to light when Alejandro E. got tired of the unfulfilled…
Detectives found white Hyundai Elantra in connection to suspect in Idaho killings
Officials confirmed that the white Hyundai Elantra seen on surveillance video had belonged to 28-year-old suspect Bryan Kohberger, which is what sources who have spoken to NBC News have said is one of the biggest pieces of evidence in the case. NBC’s Dana Griffin reports. Dec. 30, 2022.
Gemini twins suedWinklevosses accused of fraud in potential class action
The complaint filed by investors Brendan Picha and Max J. Hastings alleges that Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss sold interest-bearing accounts on Gemini without registering them as securities and fully alerting customers of the potential risks. Gemini is scrambling to recover $900 million in customer funds held by its lending partner on the…
Crypto investors sue Gemini, Winklevoss twins for fraud over interest-earning accounts
Crypto exchange Gemini Trust Co. and its founders, twins Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, are being sued by investors for fraud. In a filing Tuesday in federal court in Manhattan, investors Brendan Picha and Max J. Hastings alleged the company sold interest-bearing accounts without registering them as securities. The case revolves around Gemini interest accounts that the company sold…
Justice Department investigating local prosecutors over 'significant failures' in mortgage fraud case
Dec. 28—The U.S. Department of Justice has launched an internal investigation into the actions of federal prosecutors in. has begun a "preliminary inquiry" to review "issues of potential professional misconduct" that were identified by. U.S. District Court. Judge. during pre-trial proceedings over several years. The U.S. Attorney's Office. revealed...
The toll extreme weather took in the U.S. during 2022, by the numbers
And the catastrophe that was Hurricane Ian steamrolled parts of Florida and lumbered up the East Coast this fall, leaving tens of billions of dollars of damage in its wake and killing more than 125 people. While weather disasters strike the United States every year, 2022 brought the latest reminder that extreme events, fueled in part by the warming planet, are…
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates the Altaris Buyout of Trean Insurance Group – TIG
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether the directors of. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (“Trean”) (NASDAQ: TIG) breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders in approving a merger with affiliates of. Altaris Capital Partners, LLC. (“Altaris”) for inadequate consideration....
AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Knighthead Annuity & Life Assurance Company’s Newly Issued Surplus Notes
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) to the newly issued. ). The outlook assigned to the Credit Rating (rating) is stable. The proceeds from this debt issuance are expected to be used for general corporate purposes, including assumption of additional reinsurance...
Public Assistance – Paris Hospitals (AP-HP) Reports Findings in Chronic Hepatitis B Virus (Performance of Algorithms for Identifying Patients With Chronic Hepatitis B or C Infection in the French Health Insurance Claims Databases Using the ANRS …): Liver Diseases and Conditions – Chronic Hepatitis B Virus
-- New research on Liver Diseases and Conditions - Chronic Hepatitis B Virus is the subject of a report. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “The validity of algorithms for identifying patients with chronic hepatitis B or C virus (HBV or HCV) infection in claims databases has been little explored. The performance of 15 algorithms was evaluated.”
