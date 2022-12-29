ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We’ve tried’: Southwest pilots union says it raised concerns before mass cancelations

By Nicole Rogers
WFLA
 1 day ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation has promised to investigate the cause of Southwest’s mass flight cancellations that have impacted travelers at Tampa International Airport and across the United States.

“The problems at Southwest Airlines over the last several days go beyond weather. The Committee will be looking into the causes of these disruptions and its impact to consumers. Many airlines fail to adequately communicate with consumers during flight cancellations. Consumers deserve strong protections, including an updated consumer refund rule,” committee chair Senator Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) said in a statement.

What to do after a canceled Southwest flight?

The airline has canceled thousands of flights as it works to recover from a complete “meltdown” of its scheduling system.

Dan Endicott has been trying to get to Tampa from Ohio.

“We experience delays cancellations we got stuck in Nashville wound up renting a car, fortunately, and driving to Tampa,” Endicott said. “The good news is Southwest called us [Wednesday] morning and said our bags are here.”

Industry experts blame a trifecta of bad weather, the outdated software and the airlines lower cost point-to-point flight design for their woes.

The point-to-point system helps the airline fly more routes each day. It sends planes from point A to point B, unlike the  hub-and-spoke route system, which connects passengers and crews through a central point.

“In a point to point system like in Southwest, you can see a real domino effect of cancellations where if one flight gets canceled; it puts a lot of future flights that that plane and pilot and crew are supposed to operate at risk,” explained Scott Keyes, a travel expert and the founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights.

Bags pile up at Tampa International Airport as cancellations grow

Members of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association say they warned the company of a potential meltdown more than five years ago.

“I said, I fear that we are one thunderstorm, one ATC event, one winter storm away from a complete meltdown,” said Southwest Airlines Pilots Association president Capt. Casey Murray. “And here we are.”

“We have warned the company, we’ve tried to partner with them, and–and they just haven’t made the investment,” he added.

Southwest Airlines launched a new website Wednesday to allow customers to rebook their flights.

“All Customers traveling through January 2, 2023 are able to rebook in the original class of service or travel standby (within 30 days of your original date of travel between the original city-pairs and in accordance with our accommodation procedures) without paying additional charges; please know available inventory is limited during the holidays,” the website said.

Mysuncoast.com

Southwest woes continue at SRQ Airport

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Southwest Airlines scrambles to catch up after multiple delayed flights across the U.S., the company is putting the blame on severe weather and staffing issues. As of Wednesday, more reports of cancellations are coming in to the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. Flight Aware is now...
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Two men cited for fighting on flight from Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Two men were cited Wednesday for fighting on a Sun Country Airlines flight from Tampa to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Eddy Soto, 42, of Chicago, and Justin Michael Dodd, 30, of Belle Plaine, Minnesota, were both cited by police for disorderly conduct for brawling or fighting, the Star Tribune reported.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Consequences of celebratory gunfire: Illegal and deadly

RUSKIN, Fla. — Every New Year's holiday, we cover stories of stray bullets hitting property or people. Celebratory gunfire is illegal and can be deadly — bullets shot senselessly into the sky must land somewhere and often they can end up a few miles away in someone's yard or home or worse, injuring or killing someone.
RUSKIN, FL
WFLA

‘Everything was just destroyed’: New Lowe’s opens in Manatee County to help residents after Hurricane Ian

PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s been more than three months since Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s Gulf Coast, destroying and damaging buildings throughout Manatee County. Although the community has taken big steps to get back on its feet, there’s still a lot of work to be done. “Everything was just destroyed, our communities, everything you build […]
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

