numberfire.com
Ravens' Lamar Jackson (knee) DNP again on Wednesday
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 17's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson remained absent from practice to start the week on Wednesday, matching his participation from previous weeks. His absence on Wednesday doesn't bode well for a potential return in Week 17. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
nbcsportsedge.com
Ravens Take on Steelers in Primetime
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to horrible Lamar Jackson update
The Baltimore Ravens have looked shaky at best without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has missed the last three games for the Ravens while dealing with a knee injury. Jackson has not practiced since suffering the injury, so it is to nobody’s surprise that the Ravens have made the...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Steelers-Ravens
The Pittsburgh Steelers square off against the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC North matchup in Week 17 of the NFL. Both of these teams were victorious in Week 16. The Steelers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, while the Ravens took down the Atlanta Falcons in their weekend matchup. Here's everything...
Ravens release first injury report for Week 17 matchup vs. Steelers
The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for a pivotal Week 17 divisional matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a contest that has plenty of meaning. Baltimore will be looking to keep up with the Cincinnati Bengals in the race for the AFC North crown, while Pittsburgh still has a shot to make the playoffs.
Yardbarker
Chargers RB Austin Ekeler In Danger of Missing Week 17 vs. Rams?
The Los Angeles Chargers might be without one of their best offensive players this Sunday against the Rams at SoFi Stadium, with star running back Austin Ekeler being limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Ekeler is listed on the Chargers' injury report as having a knee injury. Ekeler has...
Ravens fans to receive LED wristbands for light show during Steelers game
Fans will get an LED wristband when they get into the stadium. It will be synced to stadium-wide light shows through out the night.
Yardbarker
Broncos Sign RB Tyler Badie Off Ravens’ Practice Squad
Badie, 23, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens this past April. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million contract with Baltimore, but was waived coming out of the preseason. The Ravens later added Badie to their practice squad soon after. During his college career at Missouri, Badie rushed for...
Lamar Jackson Out for Week 17 vs. Steelers
The decision comes after three-straight missed games for the former MVP.
Ravens to start QB Tyler Huntley again vs. Steelers
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was ruled out for a fourth straight game, leaving Tyler Huntley in line to start
Former Ravens star gets head football coaching job
Ed Reed has found a new role. The Pro Football Hall of Famer will be the next head football coach of the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats in Florida, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.
NBC Sports
Greg Roman on Lamar Jackson: You can’t rush mother nature
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has missed the last three games with a knee injury. Because he’s missed Wednesday and Thursday practices this week, it looks like he’ll miss another with Sunday’s matchup against the Steelers. While head coach John Harbaugh has been tight-lipped about Jackson’s status, offensive...
