FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Cowboys, Terrell Owens unable to reach deal as 49-year-old asks for too much money: report
Terrell Owens' agent was reportedly in talks with the Dallas Cowboys for an NFL return, but after asking for too much money, they were unable to agree to a deal.
CBS Sports
Seahawks could become first NFL team in 22 years to make playoffs and land a top-three pick in the NFL Draft
With just two weeks left in the NFL season, the Seattle Seahawks have a chance to do something no team has done in more than two decades. If things work out in their favor, the Seahawks could become the first team since 2000 to end the year with a playoff berth AND a top-three pick in the NFL Draft.
Look: Broncos Receiver Makes Strong Statement About Russell Wilson
A disastrous season for the Denver Broncos hit rock bottom on Christmas, when the team lost 51-14 to the Baker Mayfield-led Los Angeles Rams. While the Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett a day later, Hackett hasn't been the only member of the team taking a lot of heat. Quarterback Russell ...
Yardbarker
Seahawks Silenced? Jets Coach Robert Saleh 'Used To' 12th Man's Noise
The Seattle Seahawks are in need of the 12th Man now more than ever. Seattle hosts the New York Jets at Lumen Field on Sunday in a game that essentially holds do-or-die stakes for both teams. But Jets coach Robert Saleh is all too familiar with the atmosphere he's about...
Yardbarker
Russell Wilson 'Lost His Athleticism': Broncos' Sharpe on Seahawks Ex QB
At some point, this all qualifies as piling on. Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson is officially now the dregs of the NFL, a rock-bottom player and a rock-bottom team that after losing 51-14 to the Rams on Christmas Day - with Wilson throwing three interceptions - fired coach Nathaniel Hackett. ...
Seahawks Week 17 injury report: 6 players questionable, 1 doubtful
The Seattle Seahawks had six players listed on Friday’s injury report as questionable to play Sunday against the Jets and only one doubtful – wide receiver Marquise Goodwin. Here is the team’s full injury report for Week 17. Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status. WR Marquise Goodwin...
Seattle Seahawks: 3 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Jets
With the Seattle Seahawks set to host the New York Jets at Lumen Field on Sunday, it is time for some Seahawks Week 17 bold predictions for this must-win affair. Following a promising 6-3 start, Seattle has been on a downfall. The team has lost five out of its last six games, including the last three. Most recently, the Seahawks lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 24-10. Now, they are 7-8 and the first team out of the playoff zone. A win on Sunday is essentially a must in order to stay alive in the playoff chase.
Tri-City Herald
Broncos DC Ejiro Evero Lands on Football Outsiders’ All-Rookie Team
It’s been a trying time for Denver Broncos fans, who had high expectations for 2022 that never came to pass. However, there have been a few bright spots for Broncos Country — namely, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who made a good impression in his first year, despite other coaches struggling to do so.
Seahawks Week 17 injury report: Updates from Thursday's practice
The Seattle Seahawks saw a few players return to practice on Thursday, including wide receiver Tyler Lockett, tight end Noah Fant, and running back Kenneth Walker III – all listed as limited participants. Here is the team’s updated injury report with Thursday’s participation. Player Injury Wed Thu...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers Rumors: Would Signing All-Time Shooter Klay Thompson Bring A Title To LA?
Lakers fans may have been really excited if Klay Thompson was rumored to sign with the team four years ago. His value has clearly dropped with injuries and age, but with his championship pedigree just how valuable can Thompson be for the team?. The risks speak for itself as Thompson's...
Yardbarker
'No Comparison' Between Jets Sauce Gardner, Seahawks Tariq Woolen
Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Coby Bryant is known for many things, whether it be winning the Jim Thorpe Award given annually to college football's top defensive back or growing into Seattle's starting nickel as a first-year player. But he's also the person who knows the NFL's only two rookie Pro...
Geno Smith gets real on ‘revenge’ game ahead of Seahawks vs. Jets
Geno Smith is having an excellent individual season as the Seattle Seahawks’ starting QB. The former New York Jets first-round pick has emerged this season as one of the better signal-callers in the league. With a Seahawks playoff berth in his sights, Geno Smith is disregarding any talk about a “revenge game” against the Jets, per John Boyle.
Yardbarker
'Do Your Job' vs. Jets: Seahawks Coach Cares Little for Tariq Woolen vs. Sauce Gardner
As the Seattle Seahawks host the New York Jets at Lumen Field on Sunday, there's an obvious focus on the playoff implications that the game has for both teams. There's also some interesting, but less important story lines to follow. An entertaining one leading up to the game has been the potential battle between rookie cornerbacks, as New York's Sauce Gardner and Seattle's Tariq Woolen, who are both headed to the Pro Bowl.
numberfire.com
Kenneth Walker (ankle) limited in Seahawks' Thursday practice
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker (ankle) was a limited participant on Thursday. Walker is on track to play in Week 17 after Seattle's rookie running back registered a limited session. In a potential opportunity against a New York Jets' defense allowing 18.3 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Walker to score 14.2 FanDuel points.
