Yardbarker

Russell Wilson 'Lost His Athleticism': Broncos' Sharpe on Seahawks Ex QB

At some point, this all qualifies as piling on. Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson is officially now the dregs of the NFL, a rock-bottom player and a rock-bottom team that after losing 51-14 to the Rams on Christmas Day - with Wilson throwing three interceptions - fired coach Nathaniel Hackett. ...
ClutchPoints

Seattle Seahawks: 3 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Jets

With the Seattle Seahawks set to host the New York Jets at Lumen Field on Sunday, it is time for some Seahawks Week 17 bold predictions for this must-win affair. Following a promising 6-3 start, Seattle has been on a downfall. The team has lost five out of its last six games, including the last three. Most recently, the Seahawks lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 24-10. Now, they are 7-8 and the first team out of the playoff zone. A win on Sunday is essentially a must in order to stay alive in the playoff chase.
Tri-City Herald

Broncos DC Ejiro Evero Lands on Football Outsiders’ All-Rookie Team

It’s been a trying time for Denver Broncos fans, who had high expectations for 2022 that never came to pass. However, there have been a few bright spots for Broncos Country — namely, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who made a good impression in his first year, despite other coaches struggling to do so.
Yardbarker

'No Comparison' Between Jets Sauce Gardner, Seahawks Tariq Woolen

Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Coby Bryant is known for many things, whether it be winning the Jim Thorpe Award given annually to college football's top defensive back or growing into Seattle's starting nickel as a first-year player. But he's also the person who knows the NFL's only two rookie Pro...
ClutchPoints

Geno Smith gets real on ‘revenge’ game ahead of Seahawks vs. Jets

Geno Smith is having an excellent individual season as the Seattle Seahawks’ starting QB. The former New York Jets first-round pick has emerged this season as one of the better signal-callers in the league. With a Seahawks playoff berth in his sights, Geno Smith is disregarding any talk about a “revenge game” against the Jets, per John Boyle.
Yardbarker

'Do Your Job' vs. Jets: Seahawks Coach Cares Little for Tariq Woolen vs. Sauce Gardner

As the Seattle Seahawks host the New York Jets at Lumen Field on Sunday, there's an obvious focus on the playoff implications that the game has for both teams. There's also some interesting, but less important story lines to follow. An entertaining one leading up to the game has been the potential battle between rookie cornerbacks, as New York's Sauce Gardner and Seattle's Tariq Woolen, who are both headed to the Pro Bowl.
numberfire.com

Kenneth Walker (ankle) limited in Seahawks' Thursday practice

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker (ankle) was a limited participant on Thursday. Walker is on track to play in Week 17 after Seattle's rookie running back registered a limited session. In a potential opportunity against a New York Jets' defense allowing 18.3 FanDuel points per game to running backs, our models project Walker to score 14.2 FanDuel points.
