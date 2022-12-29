Read full article on original website
Related
WTRF
Best monitor stand
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A computer monitor comes with a stand, but you sometimes want to lift it higher to be at eye level. You might also have a few gadgets you wish to have available instead of storing them in a drawer. That’s...
WTRF
Best kids table and chairs
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Giving kids their own space to draw or write is a wonderful way to nurture their creativity and save your adult tables from craft-related accidents. The best table and chairs for kids looks great in any room and is durable enough to withstand glue spills, melting crayons and the occasional scratch from the family pet. The top pick, the Melissa & Doug Table and Chairs 3-Piece Set, combines beautiful design with functional safety features. Whether you’re buying for one child or a whole classroom, here’s what to consider when shopping for a kids table and chairs.
WTRF
Best heat press
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Heat press machines are essentially bigger and better versions of pressing an image onto a T-shirt with an iron. If you like creating custom clothing, whether for yourself or a business, grabbing one is essential. You don’t need to drop serious cash for a heat press either, as some starter presses barely cost into the triple digits.
Soda and Soft Drink Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
Following a year where several old favorites were discontinued, manufacturers and analysts discuss what’s next for 2023. Coke ProductsPhoto byCoca-Cola Productswww.coca-colacompany.com press release.
tinyhousetalk.com
30 Ft Tiny Home with First Floor Bedroom For Sale
Here’s a beautiful tiny home that’s all one floor for sale in Texas. It has all you need for full-time living, including a lovely kitchen with full-sized appliances. There’s a bathroom with a glass-door walk-in shower, and the bedroom has tons of rooms to walk around the bed and plenty of built-in storage for a normal-sized wardrobe. What do you think?
Apartment Therapy
This Ingenious Clothes Drying Rack Takes Up Zero Floor Space in My Bedroom (and It’s on Sale Right Now)
Blair is Apartment Therapy’s Style Shopping Editor, where she covers the latest brand launches, need-to-buys, and anything related to her two unofficial beats — cane and rattan. Whenever she’s not perusing for the latest home finds (a rarity), you’ll probably find her reading, watching a horror film, or on the hunt for the best tacos in New York (recs are encouraged).
Woman Hangs Long Picture Frame Shelf Behind Her Couch as a Brilliant Storage Solution
This is a great solution to managing clutter.
tinyhousetalk.com
She Built Her $40K Tiny Home with Cash
Amanda is a sweet girl who knew what she wanted and made it happen. She worked multiple jobs, moved in with her mom, and her dad offered to use his skills to work alongside her most of the way. With each paycheck she got, she purchased the next piece she needed for her tiny home. Did I mention she was just 21 at the time?
WTRF
Best shower speaker
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Singing in the shower doesn’t have to be a completely a cappella experience. A shower speaker can transform your hollow-sounding shower into your own world-class concert hall. Whether you want some accompaniment for your greatest hits or just want to enjoy your favorite jams during your morning rituals, a shower speaker can liven up your bathroom more than you ever imagined.
This Genius IKEA BESTA Cabinet Hack Creates a Daybed Out of Thin Air
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Whether you’ve lived in New York City, visited a friend there, or just seen pictures of it, you likely know the rental market there is… tough. Spaces that wouldn’t ordinarily suffice for one human, let alone two, in other places are considered luxurious by NYC standards, particularly if an apartment has more than one room. Take Brendan Dugan and Kiersten Krog‘s place on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, for example. The apartment is only 450 square feet, but it’s actually considered a two bedroom, thanks to the two tiny rooms connected to the main living space. Since the couple only had so much space to work with, they decided to turn the second little bedroom into a “library,” which houses a good chunk of Krog’s book collection and functions as a reading, relaxing, and working space.
These 9 products will basically organize your bedroom for you
These nine organization products for your bedroom will help you keep your sleeping quarters clean and clutter-free. Including baskets, shelves, and hooks, shop these handy picks
WTRF
Best designer snow boots
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Just because it’s winter doesn’t mean you need to sacrifice your sense of style. While many versions of snow boots are clunky and thick, you can find numerous high-quality designer snow boots to elevate your outfit while keeping your feet warm and dry. Find boots that are comfortable, insulated and stylish for a chic head-to-toe winter outfit.
tinyhousetalk.com
Tiny A-frame Cabin Built for $2,500
Jack and Rylie lost their jobs in 2020, moved out of California, and back to Jack’s home state of Minnesota. That’s when Jack got to work building an A-frame retreat cabin on family land. He completed the build in 7 days for well under $2,500. The cabin is...
tinyhousetalk.com
Adorable Off-Grid A-Frame DIY in Minnesota
Jack and Rylie lost their jobs in 2020 and moved out of California, and back to Jack’s home state of Minnesota. That’s when Jack got to work building an A-frame retreat cabin on family land. He completed the build in 7 days for well under $2,500. The cabin...
WTRF
Best Corsair PC case
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A computer case isn’t just a container that holds the components together. Through customizable parts and brightly colored RGB lighting, it’s often an extension of the owner’s personality. Corsair is an American company that has been making...
The 7 best bean bag chairs for adults, kids, outdoors, and more
Bean bag chairs can be a comfortable way to add seating, especially for movies and gaming. Here are the best ones in all sizes and styles.
WTRF
10 statement armchairs that will brighten any room
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Earlier this year, at the Milan Furniture Fair, the emphasis was on statement pieces, multipurpose furniture and sustainability. Many consider armchairs essential home furniture. Like sofas, they give you a much-needed place to sit and relax in comfort. Whether you...
WTRF
Planning to read more in the new year? Here are 8 recommendations
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Reading more is a goal for many people, but how do you turn it from a New Year’s resolution into a reality? You can start by carving out some dedicated time to read, and you may choose to make reading goals, but you’ll also need decent books to keep you turning those pages.
tinyhousetalk.com
Teacher’s Skoolie w/ Rooftop Deck & Giant Closet
Deyana needed a life change, and when she discovered bus life, she went ahead and purchased a bus a week later! She worked hard to convert it, all while working full-time as a special education teacher online. Her practical rig is also beautiful, with a 24×24 shower, lots of counter...
tinyhousetalk.com
Their DIY 24×24 Cabin in Alaska
Rodney and Marcel worked together to turn a shed kit into a beautiful 24×24 cabin in Alaska, complete with a 10×24 covered front porch and two queen-sized bedrooms. The bedrooms and full bathroom span the back of the home, but in the front, there’s a lovely great room with a living room and kitchen built for entertaining. Could you live in this?
Comments / 0