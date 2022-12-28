Read full article on original website
Rice Recall Issued
Rice fans should be careful due to a new recall issued last week. Iceland Foods recalled a pilau rice product sold in the U.K. because it contains allergens not mentioned on the label. The recall was one of several concerning food recalls published in the U.K. recently. Iceland Foods' Iceland...
Warning: Major Walmart Product Recall Impacts Over 1300 Locations and Potentially the Health of Thousands of Customers
A product is recalled due to a common and potentially life-threatening food allergy omitted from its label. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Corporate.Walmart.com, BusinessWire.com, and TheStreet.com.
Salads Recalled
A popular salad has been recalled after it was deemed unsafe for consumers to eat. On Dec. 16, Woolworths Group recalled Woolworths Chicken Cobb Salad and Woolworths Chickpea Falafel Salad after it was determined the salads contain unsafe plant material, making them a potential health risk for consumers. Per Food...
Walmart Recall Impacts 28 States
Food recalls are reported by The U.S. Department of Agriculture USDA and sometimes by a business as a good precaution without the USDA getting involved. When the USDA issues a recall there are several different class levels that can be used in the recall. Many times, a recall is done because of bacterial contamination, contamination from other residues, and also cross contamination with allergens.
New Recall Affects Coffee Drinkers
AliExpress has recalled its blue cup heater coffee mug warmer timer heating coaster (AliExpress item number: 1005003229233125), which has a two-pin U.S. plug and a fixed mains supply cord. A three-pin travel adaptor was also included. According to gov.uk, there is a serious risk of electric shock because the creepage and clearance distance between the live and neutral input circuits are insufficient. Due to the lack of cord anchorage, the equipment does not meet the mechanical requirements to ensure persons, domestic animals, and property are not at risk. Furthermore, the mains plug did not meet the BS 1362 (the British Standard number for cartridge fuse links used in U.K. plug tops) dimensional and marking requirements and was not fitted with a fuse link. The product was found not to meet the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016 requirements and is no longer listed on AliExpress.
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Popular Shredded Cheese Recall
Lidl shoppers have been urged check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar that has been flagged in an urgent recall. Plastic pieces were discovered present in the product, making it potentially unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who have returned the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
These Quarters Are Worth $20 And Millions Are In Circulation
Even if you are not a coin collector, these quarters may be worth looking for in your change. Seems they are rare because only 2 million of each design were minted in West Point, New York. So with ten different designs at 2 million each means there are 20 million...
Hot Chocolate Recalled as Holidays Approach
Tis' the season for a cup of warm hot chocolate…or not. For those excited to indulge in Christmas in a cup, they may have to find another brand other than Nestlé. Food Standards Agency reports that Nestlé UK is recalling AERO Hot Chocolate products because a small number of packs may contain small pieces of food-grade silica beads, making them unsafe to eat. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores selling the product. The notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and advise them what to do if they have bought the products. Customers who already have the product are encouraged not to eat them. Instead, dispose of the contents and send the lid of the jar, the empty sachet or the sleeve of the cups with the customer's name and address for a full refund to AERO Hot Chocolate Recall, PO BOX 205, Freepost 1374, York, YO91 1XB. Consumers can also call Nestlé UK free at 00800 63785385. It's not the only Christmas themed-product that has been recalled in recent weeks.
These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
Some of the "traditional" symptoms associated with COVID are becoming less prevalent, a new study found.
Ice cream recall: This brand was recalled in 7 states, including Pennsylvania
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Weis Markets has recalled 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut products the dessert might contain, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The product may have been distributed to as many as 197...
Laundry detergent recalled due to bacteria exposure risk
Art of Green laundry detergent products are being voluntarily recalled because they may contain pseudomonas aeruginosa, a potentially harmful bacteria.
Walmart Charged Customers Double
Alarming: Walmart Recalls Food Product - Potential of Life Threatening Allergy
The InnovAsian product Crispy Chicken with Almonds contains ingredients that were not listed on the product label. Photo by(Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube/flickr)
Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States
Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
Frozen Fruit Recalled Over Possible Hepatitis A Contamination
It's time to check your freezers! Your frozen raspberries may need to be trashed. Exportadora Compramar, the parent company of James Farm, is recalling almost 1300 cases of frozen raspberries after discovering a potential Hepatitis A contamination. The recall was first announced late last week after routine testing by the...
CDC says a room spray connected to a deadly multistate outbreak last year also killed a pet raccoon
Humans weren't the only ones that lost their lives after being exposed to an aromatherapy spray linked to fatal cases of a rare tropical disease. The disease also killed a family's pet raccoon in Texas.
Drinking two or more cups of coffee daily may double risk of heart death in people with severe hypertension
Drinking two or more cups of coffee a day may double the risk of death from cardiovascular disease among people with severe high blood pressure (160/100 mm Hg or higher) but not people with high blood pressure not considered severe, according to research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open access, peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association.
Cat Food Recalled Due to Salmonella Contamination
Cat owners should take some extra precautions before their feline companion's next meal. TFP Nutrition voluntarily recalled its HEB Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food on Friday, Dec. 16 due to salmonella contamination concerns, according to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Per the...
6,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Sold At Walmart Have Been Recalled
When companies issue recalls on food products, it can make consumers collectively hold their breath. You might wonder if the recall will affect you in some way. When it involves items like chicken, perhaps bacteria like Salmonella or listeria spring to mind. After all, just last year, listeria infections were linked to the recall of nearly 9 million pounds of frozen Tyson chicken (via Today). But that is not the problem here.
