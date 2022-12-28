ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Popculture

Rice Recall Issued

Rice fans should be careful due to a new recall issued last week. Iceland Foods recalled a pilau rice product sold in the U.K. because it contains allergens not mentioned on the label. The recall was one of several concerning food recalls published in the U.K. recently. Iceland Foods' Iceland...
Popculture

Salads Recalled

A popular salad has been recalled after it was deemed unsafe for consumers to eat. On Dec. 16, Woolworths Group recalled Woolworths Chicken Cobb Salad and Woolworths Chickpea Falafel Salad after it was determined the salads contain unsafe plant material, making them a potential health risk for consumers. Per Food...
TheStreet

Walmart Recall Impacts 28 States

Food recalls are reported by The U.S. Department of Agriculture USDA and sometimes by a business as a good precaution without the USDA getting involved. When the USDA issues a recall there are several different class levels that can be used in the recall. Many times, a recall is done because of bacterial contamination, contamination from other residues, and also cross contamination with allergens.
COLORADO STATE
Popculture

New Recall Affects Coffee Drinkers

AliExpress has recalled its blue cup heater coffee mug warmer timer heating coaster (AliExpress item number: 1005003229233125), which has a two-pin U.S. plug and a fixed mains supply cord. A three-pin travel adaptor was also included. According to gov.uk, there is a serious risk of electric shock because the creepage and clearance distance between the live and neutral input circuits are insufficient. Due to the lack of cord anchorage, the equipment does not meet the mechanical requirements to ensure persons, domestic animals, and property are not at risk. Furthermore, the mains plug did not meet the BS 1362 (the British Standard number for cartridge fuse links used in U.K. plug tops) dimensional and marking requirements and was not fitted with a fuse link. The product was found not to meet the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016 requirements and is no longer listed on AliExpress.
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Popculture

Popular Shredded Cheese Recall

Lidl shoppers have been urged check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar that has been flagged in an urgent recall. Plastic pieces were discovered present in the product, making it potentially unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who have returned the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
MAINE STATE
Popculture

Hot Chocolate Recalled as Holidays Approach

Tis' the season for a cup of warm hot chocolate…or not. For those excited to indulge in Christmas in a cup, they may have to find another brand other than Nestlé. Food Standards Agency reports that Nestlé UK is recalling AERO Hot Chocolate products because a small number of packs may contain small pieces of food-grade silica beads, making them unsafe to eat. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores selling the product. The notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and advise them what to do if they have bought the products. Customers who already have the product are encouraged not to eat them. Instead, dispose of the contents and send the lid of the jar, the empty sachet or the sleeve of the cups with the customer's name and address for a full refund to AERO Hot Chocolate Recall, PO BOX 205, Freepost 1374, York, YO91 1XB. Consumers can also call Nestlé UK free at 00800 63785385. It's not the only Christmas themed-product that has been recalled in recent weeks.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Walmart Charged Customers Double

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
TEXAS STATE
WebMD

Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States

Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
ARIZONA STATE
Parade

Frozen Fruit Recalled Over Possible Hepatitis A Contamination

It's time to check your freezers! Your frozen raspberries may need to be trashed. Exportadora Compramar, the parent company of James Farm, is recalling almost 1300 cases of frozen raspberries after discovering a potential Hepatitis A contamination. The recall was first announced late last week after routine testing by the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MedicalXpress

Drinking two or more cups of coffee daily may double risk of heart death in people with severe hypertension

Drinking two or more cups of coffee a day may double the risk of death from cardiovascular disease among people with severe high blood pressure (160/100 mm Hg or higher) but not people with high blood pressure not considered severe, according to research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open access, peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association.
Popculture

Cat Food Recalled Due to Salmonella Contamination

Cat owners should take some extra precautions before their feline companion's next meal. TFP Nutrition voluntarily recalled its HEB Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food on Friday, Dec. 16 due to salmonella contamination concerns, according to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Per the...
TEXAS STATE
Mashed

6,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Sold At Walmart Have Been Recalled

When companies issue recalls on food products, it can make consumers collectively hold their breath. You might wonder if the recall will affect you in some way. When it involves items like chicken, perhaps bacteria like Salmonella or listeria spring to mind. After all, just last year, listeria infections were linked to the recall of nearly 9 million pounds of frozen Tyson chicken (via Today). But that is not the problem here.

