Norman, OK

Oklahoma State Signs LSU Transfer Hannah Gusters

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls announced on Thursday that former LSU forward Hannah Gusters as a mid-year transfer. Gusters, 6-foot-5, comes to the Cowgirls after spending last season with LSU and the season before with Baylor, both under coach Kim Mulkey. “We are thrilled with the addition of Hannah. Her pedigree...
STILLWATER, OK

