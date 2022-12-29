Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Trashmen's 'Surfin' Bird'Frank MastropoloMinneapolis, MN
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
One confirmed fatality after shooting at Mall of AmericaLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
steeledodgenews.com
Breaking News: Man dies in fall at CFS facility
An Owatonna man has died after reportedly falling at his workplace on Christmas Day. Frederick Urch, 58, died at Central Farm Services (CFS), 712 N. Cedar Ave., in Owatonna. He was the vice-president of energy at the facility. According to James Honerman, communications director at the Minnesota Department of Labor...
ccxmedia.org
Bass Lake Road Bridge Between Crystal, Brooklyn Center on List for Improvements
A bridge on Bass Lake Road between Crystal and Brooklyn Center is on the list to be replaced in 2026. The $1.6 million project received federal funding approved by the Metropolitan Council recently. “We do everything we can to put in the most cost-effective structure and to get the most...
swnewsmedia.com
City urges following winter parking rules
The weather outside has been frightful, and by following Chaska’s winter parking rules, the community can keep the roads clean and safe for all. Following the city’s guidelines ensures that plows are able to “clear more of the street in an efficient manner versus having to try to come back and clean up when cars finally move,” said Kevin Wright, Chaska communications manager.
Child dies in house fire in River Falls, Wisconsin
RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- A child is dead after a house fire in western Wisconsin early Friday morning. The city of River Falls has identified the child as 6 year-old Zaelia Follansbee of Hudson, Wisconsin. The River Falls Fire Department received a call about a house fire around 4:30 early Friday morning. A neighbor, Cory Anderson, says he's the one who made the call. "I woke up to a pounding on my door and I opened it up and a lady was screaming that her house was on fire and so I looked over there and that place was engulfed in flames," Anderson...
ccxmedia.org
Developers Vie for Role in Transforming Old Park and Ride
The city of Brooklyn Park is in the process of deciding how to develop seven acres of land at the northeast corner of Noble Parkway and Highway 610. The site of the former Park and Ride was purchased by Brooklyn Park in 2018. Since then, the city has held public...
swnewsmedia.com
Potential deadline extension for city commissions
The Chaska City Council addressed a lack of applicants for open positions on various commissions at the Dec. 19 city council meeting, particularly for the planning commission. As noted in City Administrator Matt Podhradsky’s biweekly report, the positions that will be filled before the Chaska City Council Meeting in February include:
swnewsmedia.com
Chaska police respond to domestic, theft reports
Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
Charges: Man texted pictures of gun, made threats towards St. Paul mayor, Maplewood Mall
A man has been charged with making threats of violence towards St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and the Maplewood Mall. Andrew T. Grzywinski, 35, of St. Paul, is accused of texting a picture of an AR-15 style gun to his ex-girlfriend with a message reading: "Maplewood Mall is my idea and Mayor of St. Paul is end goal."
Police: Officer fired upon during incident in Brooklyn Park
One person is dead after Brooklyn Park police responded to a domestic incident Wednesday night. Officers say someone shot at officers and hit a squad car.
knuj.net
FREE RADON TEST KITS AVAILABLE STARTING NEXT WEEK
Every January Brown County Public Health alongside the Minnesota Department of Health promotes the importance of testing your homes for radon. Two of five Minnesota homes have dangerous levels of radon, which is an odorless, colorless and tasteless gas that can cause lung cancer. In Minnesota, the average radon level is over three times higher than the national average. It comes through the soil around homes and seeps through sealed cracks in basement floors and walls. Over 21-thousand lung cancer deaths are attributed to radon every year. Testing is the only way to determine if your home has elevated levels of radon. Free radon test kits can be picked starting Tuesday up from the Brown County Public Health Office in New Ulm as well as the Sleepy Eye, Springfield and Comfrey city halls, while supplies last.
Man found dead in small town west of Twin Cities
Police in Watertown said a man was found dead on Christmas Day. The Carver County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Jamison "Jamie" Royce Soland, of Watertown, was found unresponsive lying on the ground at about 4:44 p.m. Sunday in Evergreen Park near 500 State St. NE. Police don't suspect any foul...
Homeowner on the hook for thousands after county contractor destroys sewer line
ROSEVILLE, Minn. – A road project turned costly for a Roseville mom. When crews struck a sewer pipe in her yard, she got stuck with the bill. The homeowner turned to WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle to help her hold someone accountable.Sandy Hanson takes pride in her home."My roots are Roseville, and I love it here and I love my home," Sandy said.Last summer, she learned Ramsey County would widen her road and make other safety upgrades. She knew it would be an inconvenience, but didn't know it would cost her."And all summer it was messy," she said.But she says she didn't...
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, Minnesota
APPLE VALLEY, MINNESOTA - Just before 5 PM on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, several calls came into the Dakota County Dispatch for a fire from the roof of the Panda Express off the 7730 block of 150th St in Apple Valley, Minnesota. The initial reports stated that there appeared to be coming from a roof unit on the top of the Panda Express. An Apple Valley Police Officer quickly arrived on the scene confirmed that it appeared the fire was coming from a roof vent onto Panda Express.
fox9.com
Drunk driver with revoked license ran red light in Minneapolis fatal crash: Charges
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 25-year-old man faces felony charges in a fatal Minneapolis car crash after allegedly speeding and running a red light while intoxicated, according to court documents. The crash occurred on Nov. 18 around 2:10 a.m. on University Avenue Southeast over Highway 35 in Minneapolis. Police responded...
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato’s Most Shoplifted 2022: Scheels on top again, Mills Fleet Farm snags #2
It seems 2020 changed everything, even Mankato’s most shoplifted stores. It was in 2020 that Scheels became the Most Shoplifted retailer in Mankato, taking the top spot from Walmart, which had held the #1 ranking for three years running. In 2022, Scheel’s is #1 for the third year in a row.
Vigil held for Brent Alsleben, killed by Hutchinson police officers during mental health crisis
NEW AUBURN, Minn. – Family and community members honored the memory of a Minnesota man Wednesday night who was killed by police earlier this month.A group gathered by candlelight to remember 34-year-old Brent Alsleben, who died on Dec. 15 when Hutchinson police officers shot him at his apartment in New Auburn, which is about 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis.Alsleben's family told WCCO he had bipolar schizoaffective disorder and was off of his medication. They turned to law enforcement for help getting him to a facility, but he was killed instead. They say his death is a system failure. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating. They say officers Taylor Fenrich, Phillip Mielke and Tyler Schmeling fired their guns. Two McLeod County Sheriff's deputies, Andrew Demeyer and David Olson, discharged their Tasers during the deadly encounter.
Hastings Star Gazette
Historic Todd Field wall in Hastings may ultimately be demolished
Big changes are inbound to Hastings as the Highway 61 Corridor Project continues to take shape, and they could dramatically impact the historic Todd Field wall. The Highway 61 Corridor Project in Hastings has been gestating since the City declared the highway a top redevelopment priority in 2018, and while concepts for the project have been developed, nothing is set in stone. One burning question that remains is what to do with the historic Todd Field wall that runs adjacent to the highway.
fox9.com
Charges: Alarming text forced police to close Maplewood Mall on Tuesday
WOODBURY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man is now facing charges for making threats after police say his disturbing text messages forced officials to close Maplewood Mall on Tuesday. Andrew Grzwinski, age 36, is charged with two counts of threats of violence. Police say it was threats made by Grzwinski...
fox9.com
Attempted McDonald’s robbery nets ghost gun recovery in Carver County: police
CARVER COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - An attempted robbery of a McDonald’s in Waconia led police to recovering a "ghost gun" – one without a serial number that makes it hard for law enforcement to track, and often used to commit various crimes. According to police, on Dec....
Mayor Frey: “Homeless encampments are just not the right route”
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says it was the right move to tear down a homeless encampment near the Quarry shopping center in Northeast Minneapolis Friday.
