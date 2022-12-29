Read full article on original website
The Sam Bankman-Fried-backed crypto Solana has lost nearly all its value this year and is still crashing as key projects bail
Solana, once praised as a viable rival for Ethereum, has tumbled almost 70% since the collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire, and is down 94% in 2022. The token was heavily backed by Bankman-Fried, and his companies held large positions on their books. The disgraced crypto founder said over the summer...
The Winklevoss twins and their cryptocurrency exchange Gemini are being sued for fraud by investors
Crypto exchange Gemini is facing a class action lawsuit over its interest-bearing accounts. Investors are accusing Gemini — along with founders Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss — of fraud, per a complaint filed on Tuesday. Gemini's Earn Program attracted customers because it offered up to 7.4% interest. Cryptocurrency exchange...
Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research sells $1.7 million in crypto amid bankruptcy and still holds over $112 million in tokens
Alameda Research liquidated $1.7 million worth of cryptocurrencies over the past 24 hours. Data showed that wallets associated with Alameda unloaded Ethereum-based tokens, which were later swapped for bitcoin. The sales come amid bankruptcy proceedings for Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire. Alameda Research sold roughly $1.7 million worth of cryptocurrencies in...
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried bought Robinhood stock using hundreds of millions of dollars from his trading firm Alameda Research
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried took funds from his trading firm, Alameda Research, to buy Robinhood stock, court documents shows. Later, Alameda took out a loan and pledged those same shares as collateral, CoinDesk reported. SBF and FTX cofounder Gary Wang together borrowed over $546 million in promissory notes from...
China Life Insurance Co Ltd Files SEC Form 6-K, Report of Foreign Issuer [Rules 13A-16 And 15D-16]: (Dec. 15, 2022): China Life Insurance Co Ltd
-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a. The SIC code for this company is 6311, Life Insurance. file number is 0001193125-22-305345. The contact information for this company is 16. FINANCIAL STREET. , XICHENG DISTRICT,. BEIJING. F4 100033, 861063633333. Our editors provided additional information...
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Stimulus Check 2023: Millions of people are now receiving direct payments of up to $1,050
Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Californians with last names starting with L through Z who are eligible for the state's Middle-Class Tax Refund but did not receive Golden State Stimulus funding should get a prepaid debit card in the mail by December 31.
'It's stolen customer money': Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blasts claims of accounting mistakes in FTX's downfall
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong rejects claims that FTX's downfall was due to an accounting error. FTX founder says he didn't "knowingly commingle funds" between his crypto exchange and hedge fund. "Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam's claim that this was an accounting error," Armstrong tweeted. Coinbase CEO Brian...
Co-Founder of $4,000,000,000 Crypto Pyramid Scheme Faces 60 Years in Prison
The co-founder of a gigantic $4 billion crypto pyramid scheme is pleading guilty to money laundering and wire fraud charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Karl Sebastian Greenwood co-founded the infamous OneCoin fraud with Ruja Ignatova, who’s known as “Cryptoqueen.”. Ignatova, the leader of the...
Solana soars, and Bahamian regulator says it seized $3.5 billion of FTX assets: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Konstantin Richter, the founder and CEO of Blockdaemon, breaks down whether crypto's adoption rate will slow down following the collapse of FTX.
Biggest Crypto CEO Exits of 2022
Many major industry executives resigned or were removed as the bear market set in and contagion took hold. As the crypto market declined in 2022, the departures began en masse. Several high-profile CEO stepped down from their respective roles at the head of crypto-centric firms in 2022, including Jesse Powell of Kraken, Michael Saylor of MicroStrategy, Alex Mashinsky of Celsius, and Sam Bankman-Fried of FTX.
3 Cryptos to Buy in a Bear Market
Crypto investors have trudged through a bear market for almost all of 2022. The top two digital assets, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), are down 65% and 68% year to date, respectively. While many crypto investors will be happy to put 2022 in the rearview mirror, it wasn't all bad news in 2022.
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest scoops up $5.5 million of Coinbase stock as crypto market turmoil weighs on the exchange
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest purchased $5.5 million worth of additional Coinbase shares on Thursday, continuing the investment firm's dip-buying spree as turmoil weighs on the cryptocurrency platform. The famed money manager now holds $47 million worth of the company's stock in its Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF). Coinbase makes up...
Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Sells Helios Facility to Galaxy Digital for $65 Million, Galaxy to Host Argo’s ASIC Fleet in Texas
After the publicly-listed bitcoin mining firm Argo Blockchain suspended trading on Nasdaq and the London Stock Exchange, the company said it would follow up the next day with an announcement. The following day, on Dec. 28, 2022, Argo detailed it is selling its Helios facility to Galaxy Digital for $65 million, and the financially troubled business plans to refinance asset-backed loans with a new $35 million loan that stems from Galaxy.
Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin Just Saved Solana (SOL) from a Big-Big Catastrophe
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin tweeted support for the Solana network as the blockchain platform continued to battle the impact of the FTX implosion. Solana’s native token SOL fell more than 56% in Nov. The downtrend resulted from SOL’s exposure to Alameda Research, FTX’s sister company....
AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Knighthead Annuity & Life Assurance Company’s Newly Issued Surplus Notes
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) to the newly issued. ). The outlook assigned to the Credit Rating (rating) is stable. The proceeds from this debt issuance are expected to be used for general corporate purposes, including assumption of additional reinsurance...
Annuity market will cool in 2023 As interest costs soar: Expert Forecast
A tumbling stock market and higher interest rates are forcing consumers to buy annuities. According to LIMRA, a trade group for the insurance industry, annuity sales in the third quarter of 2022 approached $80 billion, just beating the $79.4 billion record set in Q2. It’s an impressive 27% increase over last year. As in 2008, purchasing decisions seem largely driven by concern…
Gemini twins suedWinklevosses accused of fraud in potential class action
The complaint filed by investors Brendan Picha and Max J. Hastings alleges that Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss sold interest-bearing accounts on Gemini without registering them as securities and fully alerting customers of the potential risks. Gemini is scrambling to recover $900 million in customer funds held by its lending partner on the…
Ethereum Decentralized Exchange Uniswap Records $620 Billion in Trading Volume This Year
On Tuesday, Uniswap announced three million unique wallets had transacted a total of 68 million times with a total volume of over $620 billion throughout the year. Uniswap is an automated, open-source protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables users to swap one digital asset for another. This type of transaction is called an "exchange" or a "swap". Uniswap allows anyone to easily liquidate their digital assets in exchange for other digital assets of equal value while eliminating the need for third-party services such as exchanges. With Uniswap, users can quickly and easily trade directly with other people by depositing funds into a smart contract, which serves as a pool of liquidity between traders.
Crypto will be fine
When reading the latest obituaries for blockchain and cryptocurrencies, it helps to remember they've been written before. The big picture: There have been many crypto booms and busts. But in each bust, the bottom is a little higher than it was the time before. This is the slow build that believers count on to eventually bring crypto mainstream.
