ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsuranceNewsNet

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Sam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research sells $1.7 million in crypto amid bankruptcy and still holds over $112 million in tokens

Alameda Research liquidated $1.7 million worth of cryptocurrencies over the past 24 hours. Data showed that wallets associated with Alameda unloaded Ethereum-based tokens, which were later swapped for bitcoin. The sales come amid bankruptcy proceedings for Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire. Alameda Research sold roughly $1.7 million worth of cryptocurrencies in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried bought Robinhood stock using hundreds of millions of dollars from his trading firm Alameda Research

Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried took funds from his trading firm, Alameda Research, to buy Robinhood stock, court documents shows. Later, Alameda took out a loan and pledged those same shares as collateral, CoinDesk reported. SBF and FTX cofounder Gary Wang together borrowed over $546 million in promissory notes from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

China Life Insurance Co Ltd Files SEC Form 6-K, Report of Foreign Issuer [Rules 13A-16 And 15D-16]: (Dec. 15, 2022): China Life Insurance Co Ltd

-- According to news reporting originating from Washington, D.C. , by NewsRx journalists, a. The SIC code for this company is 6311, Life Insurance. file number is 0001193125-22-305345. The contact information for this company is 16. FINANCIAL STREET. , XICHENG DISTRICT,. BEIJING. F4 100033, 861063633333. Our editors provided additional information...
WASHINGTON STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Marry Evens

Stimulus Check 2023: Millions of people are now receiving direct payments of up to $1,050

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Californians with last names starting with L through Z who are eligible for the state's Middle-Class Tax Refund but did not receive Golden State Stimulus funding should get a prepaid debit card in the mail by December 31.
CALIFORNIA STATE
dailyhodl.com

Co-Founder of $4,000,000,000 Crypto Pyramid Scheme Faces 60 Years in Prison

The co-founder of a gigantic $4 billion crypto pyramid scheme is pleading guilty to money laundering and wire fraud charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Karl Sebastian Greenwood co-founded the infamous OneCoin fraud with Ruja Ignatova, who’s known as “Cryptoqueen.”. Ignatova, the leader of the...
CNBC

Solana soars, and Bahamian regulator says it seized $3.5 billion of FTX assets: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Konstantin Richter, the founder and CEO of Blockdaemon, breaks down whether crypto's adoption rate will slow down following the collapse of FTX.
decrypt.co

Biggest Crypto CEO Exits of 2022

Many major industry executives resigned or were removed as the bear market set in and contagion took hold. As the crypto market declined in 2022, the departures began en masse. Several high-profile CEO stepped down from their respective roles at the head of crypto-centric firms in 2022, including Jesse Powell of Kraken, Michael Saylor of MicroStrategy, Alex Mashinsky of Celsius, and Sam Bankman-Fried of FTX.
ALABAMA STATE
NASDAQ

3 Cryptos to Buy in a Bear Market

Crypto investors have trudged through a bear market for almost all of 2022. The top two digital assets, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), are down 65% and 68% year to date, respectively. While many crypto investors will be happy to put 2022 in the rearview mirror, it wasn't all bad news in 2022.
wealthinsidermag.com

Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Sells Helios Facility to Galaxy Digital for $65 Million, Galaxy to Host Argo’s ASIC Fleet in Texas

After the publicly-listed bitcoin mining firm Argo Blockchain suspended trading on Nasdaq and the London Stock Exchange, the company said it would follow up the next day with an announcement. The following day, on Dec. 28, 2022, Argo detailed it is selling its Helios facility to Galaxy Digital for $65 million, and the financially troubled business plans to refinance asset-backed loans with a new $35 million loan that stems from Galaxy.
TEXAS STATE
coinchapter.com

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin Just Saved Solana (SOL) from a Big-Big Catastrophe

NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin tweeted support for the Solana network as the blockchain platform continued to battle the impact of the FTX implosion. Solana’s native token SOL fell more than 56% in Nov. The downtrend resulted from SOL’s exposure to Alameda Research, FTX’s sister company....
InsuranceNewsNet

Annuity market will cool in 2023 As interest costs soar: Expert Forecast

A tumbling stock market and higher interest rates are forcing consumers to buy annuities. According to LIMRA, a trade group for the insurance industry, annuity sales in the third quarter of 2022 approached $80 billion, just beating the $79.4 billion record set in Q2. It’s an impressive 27% increase over last year. As in 2008, purchasing decisions seem largely driven by concern…
InsuranceNewsNet

Gemini twins suedWinklevosses accused of fraud in potential class action

The complaint filed by investors Brendan Picha and Max J. Hastings alleges that Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss sold interest-bearing accounts on Gemini without registering them as securities and fully alerting customers of the potential risks. Gemini is scrambling to recover $900 million in customer funds held by its lending partner on the…
u.today

Ethereum Decentralized Exchange Uniswap Records $620 Billion in Trading Volume This Year

On Tuesday, Uniswap announced three million unique wallets had transacted a total of 68 million times with a total volume of over $620 billion throughout the year. Uniswap is an automated, open-source protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables users to swap one digital asset for another. This type of transaction is called an "exchange" or a "swap". Uniswap allows anyone to easily liquidate their digital assets in exchange for other digital assets of equal value while eliminating the need for third-party services such as exchanges. With Uniswap, users can quickly and easily trade directly with other people by depositing funds into a smart contract, which serves as a pool of liquidity between traders.
Axios

Crypto will be fine

When reading the latest obituaries for blockchain and cryptocurrencies, it helps to remember they've been written before. The big picture: There have been many crypto booms and busts. But in each bust, the bottom is a little higher than it was the time before. This is the slow build that believers count on to eventually bring crypto mainstream.
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
4K+
Followers
34K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy