New Zealand chase 138 for victory in first Pakistan Test

Pakistan declared their second innings at 311-8 on Friday, leaving New Zealand a target of 138 for victory but just 15 overs remaining on the final day of the first Test in Karachi. Scores: Pakistan 438 and 311-8 dec (Imam-ul-Haq 96, Saud Shakeel 55 n.o.; Ish Sodhi 6-86). New Zealand...
Dead man found in wheel bay of jet flown from Gambia to London's Gatwick airport

A dead man was found in the wheel bay of an airplane that flew from Gambia to Britain, Gambian authorities said this week. The unidentified body of a black male was found on a jet operated by TUI Airways — a British charter airline — that had flown from Gambia's capital of Banjul to London's Gatwick airport, Ebrima G. Sankareh, Gambia's government spokesman, said in a statement Tuesday.
Where in the world? The big Boxing Day travel quiz

1. Which airline had to suspend a policy allowing staff to wear gender-neutral uniforms on a flight taking the England football team to the World Cup in Qatar?. 2. Which holiday destination did Boris Johnson return home from in late October to not run in the Tory party leadership race?
At least 180 Rohingya feared dead after ‘unseaworthy’ boat vanishes

NEW DELHI — At least 180 ethnic Rohingya stranded at sea for weeks after leaving Bangladesh in November are feared dead, as their rickety boat is thought to have sunk this month, the United Nations refugee agency said. Citing unconfirmed reports, the agency said the “unseaworthy” boat probably sank...
Nearly 200 starving Rohingya reach Indonesia after month at sea

Some died of sickness. Others of dehydration. But after more than a month adrift on the Andaman Sea without much food, medicine or a working engine, nearly 200 Rohingya reached western Indonesia's Aceh province after their overcrowded, rickety wooden boat finally reached shore on Monday. Among the emaciated refugees who...

