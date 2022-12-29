Read full article on original website
New Zealand chase 138 for victory in first Pakistan Test
Pakistan declared their second innings at 311-8 on Friday, leaving New Zealand a target of 138 for victory but just 15 overs remaining on the final day of the first Test in Karachi. Scores: Pakistan 438 and 311-8 dec (Imam-ul-Haq 96, Saud Shakeel 55 n.o.; Ish Sodhi 6-86). New Zealand...
Australia news live: Annastacia Palaszczuk announces new Queensland laws to target ‘violent juvenile thieves’
LIVE – Updated at 03:16. MCG wants to host first India-Pakistan Test match in more than 15 years. The Melbourne Cricket Club have made enquiries about hosting India and Pakistan’s first Test match in more than 15 years, but admit the situation is “complicated”, AAP reports.
'We took a chance, you never know. It's cricket' - Babar Azam on unexpected declaration
Captain calls for his side to "be positive and play with aggression" as Pakistan finish 2022 without a Test win
India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant ‘lucky to survive’ after serious car accident
The India cricketer Rishabh Pant was in a stable condition on Friday after suffering multiple injuries when his car hit a central divider, flipped over and caught fire in the early hours of the morning. Police said the wicketkeeper-batsman, who was alone in the car when it crashed between Mangalaur...
Dead man found in wheel bay of jet flown from Gambia to London's Gatwick airport
A dead man was found in the wheel bay of an airplane that flew from Gambia to Britain, Gambian authorities said this week. The unidentified body of a black male was found on a jet operated by TUI Airways — a British charter airline — that had flown from Gambia's capital of Banjul to London's Gatwick airport, Ebrima G. Sankareh, Gambia's government spokesman, said in a statement Tuesday.
Moment ugly fist fight breaks out on Thai Smile Airways flight as heated row escalates
Two Indian men were filmed having a heated row onboard a Thai Smile Airways flight headed for Kolkata city, in West Bengal, on December 27.
Where in the world? The big Boxing Day travel quiz
1. Which airline had to suspend a policy allowing staff to wear gender-neutral uniforms on a flight taking the England football team to the World Cup in Qatar?. 2. Which holiday destination did Boris Johnson return home from in late October to not run in the Tory party leadership race?
India to require COVID test for arrivals from China, four other Asian countries
NEW DELHI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - People arriving in India from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand will have to show a negative COVID-19 test from Sunday, India's health minister said.
Why Phillip Adams was totally wrong to make 'disgusting' claims about Don Bradman and Kamahl
If Adams had done his research before making the claims on Thursday he would've found a very different side to the greatest cricketer who ever lived, MIKE COLMAN believes.
At least 180 Rohingya feared dead after ‘unseaworthy’ boat vanishes
NEW DELHI — At least 180 ethnic Rohingya stranded at sea for weeks after leaving Bangladesh in November are feared dead, as their rickety boat is thought to have sunk this month, the United Nations refugee agency said. Citing unconfirmed reports, the agency said the “unseaworthy” boat probably sank...
India suspends cough syrup maker's production after Uzbekistan deaths
NEW DELHI/TASHKENT, Dec 30 (Reuters) - India has suspended production at a pharmaceutical company based near New Delhi whose cough syrup was linked to the death of 19 children in Uzbekistan, India's health minister said on Friday.
Nearly 200 starving Rohingya reach Indonesia after month at sea
Some died of sickness. Others of dehydration. But after more than a month adrift on the Andaman Sea without much food, medicine or a working engine, nearly 200 Rohingya reached western Indonesia's Aceh province after their overcrowded, rickety wooden boat finally reached shore on Monday. Among the emaciated refugees who...
