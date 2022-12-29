Read full article on original website
Investigators from Oregon State University Have Reported New Data on Managed Care (Postabortion Medicaid Enrollment and the Affordable Care Act Medicaid Expansion In Oregon): Managed Care
-- Fresh data on Managed Care are presented in a new report. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “The Affordable Care Act Medicaid expansion had the potential to increase continuity of insurance coverage and remove barriers to accessing health services following an abortion in states where Medicaid pays for abortion. We examined the association of Medicaid expansion with postabortion Medicaid enrollment and described postabortion preventive reproductive services among Medicaid-enrolled women in Oregon.”
CORRECTING and REPLACING Former Apple CEO John Sculley Bets on eternalHealth, a Medicare Health Plan in Boston, and Joins as the Chairman of the Board [Business Wire India]
Please replace the release dated December 29, 2022. with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions to the second paragraph. FORMER APPLE CEO JOHN SCULLEY BETS ON ETERNALHEALTH, A MEDICARE HEALTH PLAN IN. BOSTON. , AND JOINS AS THE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD. eternalHealth, the first Medicare Advantage Health...
Louisiana regulators continue allowing weak insurers to take on risky policies
Acadiana Advocate, The (LA) After four insurers failed in late 2021, Insurance Commissioner put the fate of thousands of. -based firm took on 30,000 risky policies after three companies abruptly collapsed. Three months later,. Safepoint. assumed 24,000 more. "Policyholders can start the new year knowing that their homes are protected...
Individual and small business health insurance plans must cover abortion care in N.J., new rules state [The Philadelphia Inquirer]
Philadelphia Inquirer (PA) Dec. 31—New Jersey will require individual and small business health insurance plans to cover abortion care starting. The new rules will take effect for large businesses later in 2023, state officials said in a news release. New Jersey. is already among the states with the strongest...
Federal change covers Missouri Medicaid gap
Examiner, The (Independence - Blues Springs, MO) By , Missouri Independent Missouri will be required to provide year-long, continuous coverage for anyone under age 19 enrolled in Medicaid or the. Children's Health Insurance Program. , as part of a. $1.7 trillion. spending package approved by. Congress. last week. In a...
State seeks to freeze assets of Lincoln investor at center of $44M bank fraud investigation
Grand Island Independent, The (NE) The Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance has moved to freeze the assets of a. investor and a number of his companies or funds at the center of an investigation into alleged bank fraud described as potentially one of the largest in state history. Assistant...
Ohio auditor finds no fraud in teacher pension fund, but wants one change
NBC - 4 WCMH (Columbus, OH) COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – — Ohio auditors found no evidence of illegality in the State Teachers Retirement System but suggested the group bolster its transparency. In a 71-page special audit released Thursday, Auditor. office said a "limited review" revealed no evidence of...
States challenge Biden to lower drug prices by allowing imports from Canada
Credit: John Moore/Getty ImagesQuality Journalism for Critical Times The Biden administration is facing mounting pressure from states to let them import medicine from Canada to help lower prescription drug costs. Colorado on Dec. 5 became at least the fourth state to seek federal permission to use the strategy, following Florida, New Hampshire, and New Mexico. President Joe Biden…
Farm Bureau Insurance spreads holiday cheer
Savannah Morning News (GA) "The opioid crisis is the deadliest drug epidemic in US history, and it was created and fueled by numerous companies. We've seen the lives lost and families ruined. That's why my office and attorneys general across the country have been working for years to hold these companies accountable and make them change the way they do business. This settlement and the changes these companies are making will mean more South Carolinians will be alive, healthy, and happy."
Arkansas plan of insurance for poor more agreeable than Medicaid expansion for key lawmaker
Scott County Times, The (Forest, MS) State Senate Medicaid Committee Chair , R- Southaven , is not the first politician to look to. as an example of how to provide health care coverage to more Mississippians. "No, I don't believe in it," Blackwell said of Medicaid expansion after a recent...
Colorado's wildfire risk is so high some homeowners can't get insured. The state may create last-resort coverage.
State lawmakers are preparing to introduce a bill in the legislature that would create a quasi-governmental program offering basic home insurance to the growing number of. homeowners who say they can't get coverage from private companies because the risk of wildfire is growing. The Colorado Division of Insurance. has fielded...
Federal Funding to Supplement Connecticut Health Program
HARTFORD — Gov. has announced that his administration has received approval of an application that enables federal matching funds to support the state's Covered Connecticut program. Currently in its second year, Covered Connecticut provides eligible individuals with free qualified health plan coverage available through Access Health CT and free...
2023 brings new insurance protections for California consumers
Beginning Jan. 1, 2023 , Californians will benefit from newly created consumer protections as 11 new state laws sponsored by Insurance Commissioner. this past legislative session take effect. The new laws address climate change, expand health access and reproductive care, preserve health protections, protect against fraud and ensure public safety.
FEMA Disaster Assistance application deadline approaches
BRANDON, Fla. $4.4 billion in federal grants, disaster loans and flood insurance payments have been provided to the state of. and to households affected by Hurricane Ian. But time is running out for Hurricane Ian survivors to apply for disaster assistance. If your primary residence is in one of the 26 counties designated for federal disaster assistance and you incurred storm-related loss or damage caused by Hurricane Ian, you have until.
New York renters to get flood risk disclosures for properties
Times Herald-Record (Middletown, NY) Landlords will now have to disclose flood risks to renters under a new New York law. signed the bill that comes in response to increasing floods due to the effects of climate change. Every. New York county. has declared a flood disaster declaration in the last...
Auto insurance getting more expensive for 1.2M drivers A controversial law concerning coverage goes into effect Jan. 1.
As many as 1.2 million New Jersey drivers will begin paying more for their auto insurance in the new year under a bill Gov. The new law hiked the minimum amount of liability coverage previously allowed from $15,000 to $25,000. Overall, there are 5,970,000 private passenger vehicles insured in New Jersey, according to DOBI.
Insurance required to drive in Pa.
Observer-Reporter (Washington, PA) If you own a car, what insurance do you need to legally drive in Pennsylvania ?. My last article talked about optional car insurance coverages you can purchase in. Pennsylvania. . Today I will explain what coverages you must purchase to legally drive in this state. Automobile...
State reverses course, awards Medi-Cal contract to San Diego's largest operator [The San Diego Union-Tribune]
Medi-Cal benefits in markets across the state. A controversial announcement this summer awarded management of nearly 900,000. , all of which are already operating in the region. But the announcement left. Community Health Group. , the region's largest. Medi-Cal operator, with about 330,000 local beneficiaries, on the outs. The move...
State banking officials seek to freeze accounts of financial adviser involved in alleged bank fraud
This rural Hickman acreage worth more than $2 million, owned by financial adviser Jesse Hill, was searched Dec. 12 by FBI agents and state banking officials in connection with a bank fraud investigation involving a deceased Lincoln businessman. (Paul Hammel/Nebraska Examiner) LINCOLN — State banking officials and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office moved Thursday to freeze…
After Jan. 6 Committee findings, Sidney Powell is trying to save her law license
As the House Jan. 6 committee wrapped up its final report this month, Sidney Powell, onetime lawyer for former President Donald Trump, doubled down on her claims of election fraud in court documents filed in the State Bar of Texas’ sanctions case against her. Despite the committee’ s findings that Trump led a“ multi-part” conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential…
