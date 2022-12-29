Savannah Morning News (GA) "The opioid crisis is the deadliest drug epidemic in US history, and it was created and fueled by numerous companies. We've seen the lives lost and families ruined. That's why my office and attorneys general across the country have been working for years to hold these companies accountable and make them change the way they do business. This settlement and the changes these companies are making will mean more South Carolinians will be alive, healthy, and happy."

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO