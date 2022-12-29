ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

International Business Times

21 Armed Russian Soldiers Who Escaped War Killed By Putin's Military

More than 20 Russian soldiers were killed by President Vladimir Putin's army after they fled from the war in Ukraine, according to a Ukrainian intelligence report. On Nov. 30, the Russian army discovered 21 armed war deserters who were hiding in the Verkhnyotoretsky district in Donetsk Oblast. At least 13 of the 21 deserters were people recruited by the Russian army from penal colonies, as per the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF), which noted that all deserters had been killed as of Monday.
Eden Reports

Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War

In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
TheDailyBeast

Belarus Says a Ukrainian Missile Landed on Their Territory

Belarusian officials say a Ukrainian missile landed in their territory Thursday during Russia’s latest bombardment of Ukraine, the state-run Belta news agency reports. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The Belarusian Defense Ministry said its air defenses had shot down what it later determined to be a “S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile fired from the territory of Ukraine.” President Alexander Lukashenko has sent defense officials and investigators to the scene in the Brest region. If confirmed, the incident could be a boon to the Kremlin, which has reportedly been leaning on Lukashenko in recent weeks to directly join the war against Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the reports.
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin’s only aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov catches fire

A fire has broken out on the flagship of the Russian Navy, Russian state media reported.The blaze started on the Admiral Kuznetsov, Vladimir Putin’s only aircraft carrier, while it was docked at the Zvyozdochka shipyard in the Barents Sea port city of Murmansk, located in Russia’s far north-west, news agency Tass said.Aleksey Rakhmanov, head of the state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) which is overseeing a refit of the carrier, was cited as saying the small fire was quickly extinguished. No casualties were reported.It comes after news that the chairman of the European Union’s 27 leaders Charles Michel and the...

