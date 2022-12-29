Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
CNBC
Here are the countries Chinese tourists want to visit the most
China's National Health Commission announced late Monday that starting Jan. 8, inbound travelers would no longer need to quarantine upon arrival on the mainland, ending a policy of nearly three years. Within half an hour of China's announced policy change, searches for travel abroad surged to a three-year high, according...
Dramatic images show people trying to flee massive fire at Cambodia hotel casino that left at least 16 dead
At least 16 are dead and the death toll is feared to rise Thursday after a fire tore through a hotel casino in Cambodia, burning for around 14 hours.
A Royal ‘Crisis’ Is Brewing in Thailand After the Collapse of Princess
The princess widely considered to be the successor to Thailand’s throne is on life support after she fell unconscious from a sudden heart condition last week, the Thai palace said Monday in the first acknowledgment of the graveness of her ailment. Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s heart contractions were weak, and her...
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
Phys.org
More people flee after eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru
Rescuers evacuated more people Monday from nearby villages after the eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru, with officials warning of danger from cooling lava despite less activity from the volcano. More than 2,400 villagers have now fled their homes and taken shelter in 11 evacuation centers after the highest mountain on...
US News and World Report
Japan to Require Negative COVID Test Upon Arrival for Chinese Travellers
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan will require a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival for travellers from mainland China due to the rapid spread of the virus in the country, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday. Travellers from China who test positive will be required to quarantine for seven days, Kishida told...
Myanmar’s junta blamed for deaths of more than 160 children in 2022
Myanmar’s military junta killed 165 children in 2022, according to the country’s exiled opposition National Unity Government (NUG). According to their data, 78% more children died at the hands of the occupying military in 2022 compared with 2021. “The NUG figure appears credible,” says Thomas Kean, a senior...
Italy tests arrivals from China for Covid and US considers the same as Beijing fights spike in cases
China scrapped quarantine for travellers from January 8, dismantling the last piece of its stringent zero-Covid policy and ending some of the world's harshest border restrictions.
CNBC
UK and France say no plans currently to follow Italy with Covid tests for China arrivals
Beijing on Monday dropped its quarantine on arrival policy, leading many to book their first overseas trips in years. Italy on Wednesday became the first European country to announce that mandatory antigen swabs would be required of all travelers coming from China. The U.S. said from Jan. 5. all arrivals...
Moment ugly fist fight breaks out on Thai Smile Airways flight as heated row escalates
Two Indian men were filmed having a heated row onboard a Thai Smile Airways flight headed for Kolkata city, in West Bengal, on December 27.
Japan tests all China arrivals for COVID as cases surge
Japan has started requiring COVID-19 tests for all passengers arriving from China as an emergency measure against surging infections there
US News and World Report
Bangladesh Tries to Stop Rohingya Risking Their Lives at Sea - Official
DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladesh is trying to stop Rohingya refugees risking their lives in boats to Southeast Asia, a government official said, amid fears that this year could be one of the most deadly in years for the persecuted Muslims from Myanmar seeking new lives. A boat washed ashore in...
Indonesia lifts all COVID curbs, shifts to endemic approach
Almost three years after officials announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Indonesia, the country’s leader said Friday they are lifting all coronavirus-related restrictions nationwide.President Joko Widodo said Indonesia’s COVID-19 situation is under control after observing improvements over the past 10 months, allowing the country to abandon the large-scale social restrictions on crowds and people's movement it had adopted in April 2020. However, Widodo called on people to remain careful and alert as “the pandemic has not ended completely.” He told a news conference at the presidential palace in the capital, Jakarta, that the use of masks in...
Italy urges EU peers to test China arrivals for COVID, but many say 'no'
ROME/BRUSSELS, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Italy on Thursday urged the rest of the European Union to follow its lead and test travellers from China for COVID, but others said they saw no need to do so for now or were waiting for a common stance across the largely border-less bloc.
India makes negative Covid test mandatory for travellers from five Asian countries
The Indian government is making a negative Covid report mandatory for travellers from five countries, including China, amid fears of a surge of infections after a spurt in cases from its neighbour. The new rules will apply for travellers from China and Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand, the Indian health ministry said on Thursday. The requirement will take effect from 1 January 2023, the ministry said.Travellers from these five countries will now have to present negative Covid tests before entering India. The reports will need to be uploaded to the Indian government’s “Air Suvidha” online...
An Invasion of Giant Asian Hornets in Europe All Started With a Single Queen
Invasive species have a notorious ability to spread rapidly through unprepared ecosystems, wreaking havoc along their way. The Asian hornet (Vespa velutina), is no exception, expanding its habitat by more than 80 kilometers (50 miles) a year while preying on honeybees, hoverflies and other insects. Nearly 20 years ago, the beefy little stingers made their debut appearance in Europe, eventually jumping the channel where they were spotted on UK soil in 2016. Genetic analysis has now revealed their rapid and widespread infestation across the west was likely the result of just one wasp making the jump to France from China in 2004. "Our...
aeroroutes.com
Thai Smile Plans Indonesia Service Launch in 1Q23
Thai Smile in the first quarter of 2023 intends to launch service to Indonesia, including Surabaya and Yogyakarta. Planned operation as follows. Reservation for these services are not available on the airline’s website.
kalkinemedia.com
Nearly 200 starving Rohingya reach Indonesia after month at sea
Some died of sickness. Others of dehydration. But after more than a month adrift on the Andaman Sea without much food, medicine or a working engine, nearly 200 Rohingya reached western Indonesia's Aceh province after their overcrowded, rickety wooden boat finally reached shore on Monday. Among the emaciated refugees who...
US News and World Report
India Makes Inroads Into Sri Lanka Under China's Long Shadow
COLOMBO/NEW DELHI (Reuters) -When Sri Lanka slid into its worst economic crisis in seven decades leading to deadly riots and alarming shortages of fuel, food and medicines earlier this year, its giant northern neighbour stepped into the breach. India provided about $4 billion in rapid assistance between January and July,...
Comments / 0