ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
CNBC

Here are the countries Chinese tourists want to visit the most

China's National Health Commission announced late Monday that starting Jan. 8, inbound travelers would no longer need to quarantine upon arrival on the mainland, ending a policy of nearly three years. Within half an hour of China's announced policy change, searches for travel abroad surged to a three-year high, according...
Vice

A Royal ‘Crisis’ Is Brewing in Thailand After the Collapse of Princess

The princess widely considered to be the successor to Thailand’s throne is on life support after she fell unconscious from a sudden heart condition last week, the Thai palace said Monday in the first acknowledgment of the graveness of her ailment. Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s heart contractions were weak, and her...
Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
Phys.org

More people flee after eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru

Rescuers evacuated more people Monday from nearby villages after the eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru, with officials warning of danger from cooling lava despite less activity from the volcano. More than 2,400 villagers have now fled their homes and taken shelter in 11 evacuation centers after the highest mountain on...
US News and World Report

Japan to Require Negative COVID Test Upon Arrival for Chinese Travellers

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan will require a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival for travellers from mainland China due to the rapid spread of the virus in the country, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday. Travellers from China who test positive will be required to quarantine for seven days, Kishida told...
The Guardian

Myanmar’s junta blamed for deaths of more than 160 children in 2022

Myanmar’s military junta killed 165 children in 2022, according to the country’s exiled opposition National Unity Government (NUG). According to their data, 78% more children died at the hands of the occupying military in 2022 compared with 2021. “The NUG figure appears credible,” says Thomas Kean, a senior...
US News and World Report

Bangladesh Tries to Stop Rohingya Risking Their Lives at Sea - Official

DHAKA (Reuters) - Bangladesh is trying to stop Rohingya refugees risking their lives in boats to Southeast Asia, a government official said, amid fears that this year could be one of the most deadly in years for the persecuted Muslims from Myanmar seeking new lives. A boat washed ashore in...
The Independent

Indonesia lifts all COVID curbs, shifts to endemic approach

Almost three years after officials announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Indonesia, the country’s leader said Friday they are lifting all coronavirus-related restrictions nationwide.President Joko Widodo said Indonesia’s COVID-19 situation is under control after observing improvements over the past 10 months, allowing the country to abandon the large-scale social restrictions on crowds and people's movement it had adopted in April 2020. However, Widodo called on people to remain careful and alert as “the pandemic has not ended completely.” He told a news conference at the presidential palace in the capital, Jakarta, that the use of masks in...
The Independent

India makes negative Covid test mandatory for travellers from five Asian countries

The Indian government is making a negative Covid report mandatory for travellers from five countries, including China, amid fears of a surge of infections after a spurt in cases from its neighbour. The new rules will apply for travellers from China and Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand, the Indian health ministry said on Thursday. The requirement will take effect from 1 January 2023, the ministry said.Travellers from these five countries will now have to present negative Covid tests before entering India. The reports will need to be uploaded to the Indian government’s “Air Suvidha” online...
ScienceAlert

An Invasion of Giant Asian Hornets in Europe All Started With a Single Queen

Invasive species have a notorious ability to spread rapidly through unprepared ecosystems, wreaking havoc along their way. The Asian hornet (Vespa velutina), is no exception, expanding its habitat by more than 80 kilometers (50 miles) a year while preying on honeybees, hoverflies and other insects. Nearly 20 years ago, the beefy little stingers made their debut appearance in Europe, eventually jumping the channel where they were spotted on UK soil in 2016. Genetic analysis has now revealed their rapid and widespread infestation across the west was likely the result of just one wasp making the jump to France from China in 2004. "Our...
aeroroutes.com

Thai Smile Plans Indonesia Service Launch in 1Q23

Thai Smile in the first quarter of 2023 intends to launch service to Indonesia, including Surabaya and Yogyakarta. Planned operation as follows. Reservation for these services are not available on the airline’s website.
kalkinemedia.com

Nearly 200 starving Rohingya reach Indonesia after month at sea

Some died of sickness. Others of dehydration. But after more than a month adrift on the Andaman Sea without much food, medicine or a working engine, nearly 200 Rohingya reached western Indonesia's Aceh province after their overcrowded, rickety wooden boat finally reached shore on Monday. Among the emaciated refugees who...
US News and World Report

India Makes Inroads Into Sri Lanka Under China's Long Shadow

COLOMBO/NEW DELHI (Reuters) -When Sri Lanka slid into its worst economic crisis in seven decades leading to deadly riots and alarming shortages of fuel, food and medicines earlier this year, its giant northern neighbour stepped into the breach. India provided about $4 billion in rapid assistance between January and July,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy