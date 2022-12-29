Read full article on original website
Britney Spears Confusingly Confesses She Eats 'Nuts Everyday Of My Life' & Keeps Them 'Beside My Bed As We Speak'
Britney Spears is once again leaving people's jaws on the floor — and not for the reasons one may imagine.In an unsurprising move on her part, the princess of pop took to Instagram on Sunday, December 11, to make a random confession that has her fans wondering if her social media posts are part of some larger social experiment.Alongside a throwback photo, seemingly taken by paparazzi, of Spears shoveling food into her mouth while walking on the street, the musician shared her love for nuts. "Something’s never change … I eat nuts everyday of my life 🥜 !!!!" Spears captioned...
Selena Gomez gets emotional about video saying she was ‘always skinny’ while dating Justin Bieber
Selena Gomez is looking back at her relationship with Justin Bieber, in response to a viral video that focused on how the singer was “always skinny” while dating Justin, seemingly referring to her health struggles at the time. The video shows different photos of Selena at the time...
Fans Beg For Britney Spears To Receive A 'Welfare Check' After Ellen DeGeneres Reminisces On Pop Star's Early Days
Oops, fans did it again. Britney Spears’ supporters were left distraught after Ellen DeGeneres took to Instagram with a stunning throwback clip of the pop star. Although the comedian meant for the Friday, December 2, post to be a sweet birthday tribute, fans couldn't help but reminisce on the icon's natural beauty before she faced her downward spiral. Seeing the “Toxic” singer’s 2003 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show also caused social media users to rethink Spears’ current mental health status, as the singer they know now is nearly unrecognizable in comparison to the blonde babe that sat beside the...
Selena Gomez Flaunts Her Famous Curves In A Plunging Black Dress On 'Jimmy Fallon'
Selena Gomez stunned in a chic and timeless little black dress while stopping by Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show set in New York City this week. The Only Murders in the Building star, 30, discussed her recently released documentary, My Mind & Me and teased new music during her appearance, all while showing off her sculpted figure in the plunging midi item.
Hypebae
Selena Gomez Admits That Cole Sprouse Was The Love of Her Life
Selena Gomez spilled the tea on her past crush on Cole Sprouse in a recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, revealing that despite that, her first kiss was actually with Sprouse’s brother Dylan. The star briefly spoke about her crush on Cole in her new documentary,...
Madonna Faces Fan Backlash After Appearing Unrecognizable In Strange New Video
Fans of pop icon Madonna were left confused this week after the legendary songstress appeared nearly unreognizable in a bizarre clip posted to social media.On Wednesday, December 7, the “Like A Virgin” artist took to Instagram with a strange video depicting her looking like an entirely different person, donning bold red rocks and a series of odd accessories, including a lace face mask, black sunglasses, and what appears to be a riding crop and tooth gems.”Only You……… (Me) 🖤” the 64-year-old songstress captioned the lip syncing clip, shared with her 18.6 million followers. Though her post garnered upwards of 56,000...
Women's Health
Britney Spears’s Husband, Sam Asghari, Breaks His Silence Amid Fans’ Concerns Over Her Health
Britney Spears's husband, Sam Asghari, is defending her amid concerns over her mental health. The actor and model addressed fans' questions regarding Spears's recent social media posts. While fans continually ask Brit on social media if she's doing okay, due to her unusual posts, Sam urged people to simply respect...
Britney Spears Posted A Picture In The Shower, Complained About Instagram And Invited Her Mom To Coffee In Same Post
Britney Spears dropped a series of photos and videos from a shower in Mexico, and in one of them, she addressed her mom.
Shania Twain Replaces Brad Pitt’s Name With Hollywood A-Lister in ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ at PCAs
The People’s Choice Awards aired Tuesday night on NBC, with Yellowstone‘s Kelly Reilly among a number of nominees for Best Actress in a Drama Series. However, another beloved actor got a major shoutout during the PCAs thanks to iconic country music songstress Shania Twain. During her highly-anticipated set,...
Simon Cowell Trolled For Shocking Appearance In Deleted 'Britain's Got Talent' Clip: 'What Happened To His Face?'
American Idol alum Simon Cowell is reportedly saying “yes” to white teeth, shocking fans with his bright smile in a new promo for the upcoming season of Britain’s Got Talent. In a clip posted — and seemingly deleted — on Thursday, December 1, the famed judge appeared slightly different than his usual self while encouraging fans to audition for the beloved U.K. talent competition series. “I always say on this show, two or three minutes can change your life, and it has. And maybe this time it’s gonna be you,” he said in the video. “So please audition now for...
Cher Says Jennifer Aniston Used To Raid Her Pantry In The ’70s
During an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson asked singer Cher about her friendship with actress Jennifer Aniston. Kelly had heard that Jennifer and Cher have known each other for a very long time and she asked, “Is it true that Jennifer Aniston would come over to play at your house as a little girl in the ’70s?”
AOL Corp
Tom Cruise, Will Smith, Jennifer Lawrence snubbed in the 2023 Golden Globes nominations
Christmas came early for some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Cate Blanchett (“Tár”), Daniel Craig (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”) and Margot Robbie (“Babylon”) are just of the few A-list actors who landed spots in Monday’s Golden Globes nominations. The controversial...
Britney Spears announces she has ‘married herself’ in new Instagram post
Britney Spears has donned a bridal veil and gown and announced she has “married herself” in a series of new Instagram posts. The pop star shared photographs and video clips to social media on Thursday evening wearing a silky white gown and veil.“Yeah … I married myself ð°ð¼âï¸ !!!,” read one caption. “I got bored, liked my veil and said IS THIS CRAZY ??? OR IS THERE SOMETHING TO IT ð¤ð¤ð¤ ??? Psss yes but I’m still married to hubby too ððð ððð !!!”The star shared three almost identical posts, with a fourth and fifth posted five days.The caption...
Miley Cyrus Wears Head-to-toe Gucci for ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
Miley Cyrus appeared on Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and delivered an edgy outfit, while teasing her upcoming New Year’s Eve special, “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” which will be cohosted by her godmother and country singer Dolly Parton. For her interview, Cyrus donned a head-to-toe Gucci look.More from WWDCNN Heroes 2022 Red Carpet Fetes Celebrities & Honorees'The White Lotus' Season 2 Costumes for Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza & More'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars Cyrus wore a long black jacket with a matching pair of black...
Popculture
Selena Gomez's Dating Future Reportedly Revealed After Several Rumors
Selena Gomez has big plans for 2023 and it involves her love life. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the 30-year-old singer and actress is feeling "optimistic" about what the new year could bring for her in the love department. "Selena is feeling positive and optimistic," the source says. "She is open to dating." The report comes after model Hailey Bieber addressed claims that she stole her now-husband, Justin Bieber, from Gomez. Bieber first dated Hailey on a break from Gomez, and then married her just months after he and Gomez's final split. While appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, host Alex Cooper asked Hailey if there was an overlap between her relationship with Justin and Gomez's, to which she replied. "No, not one time." Sortly thereafter, Gomez and Hailey posed together while at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.
Mariah Carey Has Some Famous Exes — But Who Is She Dating Now?
Whoever is doing Mariah Carey's PR is a genius. Is it you, Kris Jenner? That TikTok from Halloween to Christmas had us gasping. The branding of the reigning Queen of Christmas is perfection. Add in her special, Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All! and we have the perfect Christmas package.
Ok Magazine
Olivia Wilde All Smiles In France Despite Insiders Claiming She's Still 'Upset' Over Harry Styles Split
Olivia Wilde is ending the year with a smile on her face!. Despite going through a break up, custody issues, and one headline-making press tour, the Don't Worry Darling director took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, December 29, to share a snap of herself strolling the streets of France with a grin plastered from ear-to-ear.
Sam Asghari Addresses Britney Spears' 'Protective Fans' Worried That Her Social Media Is Being Controlled
Britney Spears' husband has tried to calm the fans who are once again worried about the star.
Sam Asghari Reveals Why Britney Spears Doesn’t Join At Events & Insists She Runs Own Social Media
Sam Asghari shared a heartfelt message for fans about why his wife Britney Spears has opted to skip the A-list events Sam has recently attended, and also explained her decision to take a break from social media. The 28-year-old fitness model took to his Instagram Stories on December 7 to shut down speculation by “protective” fans that his wife’s accounts were being controlled once again, and to provide explanation as to her recent whereabouts.
John Mayer Opens Up About His ‘Womanizer’ Past and Current Dating Life
With Speak Now (Taylor's Version) all but announced, John Mayer is desperately attempting to preempt the “Dear John” allegations. Or maybe he's just feeling reflective. On the popular podcast Call Her Daddy, the Sob Rock singer, long characterized as something of a Hollywood Lothario, opened up about his current romantic life: “Dating is no longer a codified activity for me,” he said, per Page Six. “It doesn’t exist in a kind of…it’s not patterned anymore.” That pattern, you may recall, included pairing up with A-listers like Swift, Jennifer Aniston, and Katy Perry. Oh, and being allegedly disrespectful to Jessica Simpson.
