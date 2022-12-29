Read full article on original website
independentri.com
Boys Basketball: Mariners run past Rebels
NARRAGANSETT — Tuesday’s game was the first one all season in which the Narragansett boys basketball team has had its full rotation. It happened at a good time. In front of a full house for their annual non-league matchup with South Kingstown, the Mariners showed what they can do at full strength in a 69-53 win over the Rebels.
independentri.com
Five transfers highlight URI's early signing haul
Five transfers – including three from FBS programs – headlined the early signing day haul for the University of Rhode Island football program. Thirteen players made their commitments official, with more expected on the later football signing day in February. “As is always the case, the program improved...
independentri.com
Girls Basketball: NK's Rogers reaches 1,000
NORTH KINGSTOWN — With Gatorade Player of the Year honors and a starring role on a championship team last season, Jillian Rogers was already set to go down as one of the best players in the history of North Kingstown High School girls basketball. With the milestone she reached...
independentri.com
2022 Year in Review: New, familiar faces helped shape year of changes in SK
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A snapshot of South Kingstown on Jan. 1 2022 would show a very different place from the community that’s closing out a year of sweeping change. The town has seen a wholesale turnover in its leadership positions in 2022. A new town council, town manager, chief of police and schools superintendent all took over this year. Businesses opened, shuttered, renovated and expanded. A beloved community thrift shop shut its doors. Two schools were slated for closure, while others including the high school are being positioned for major overhauls that could start next year. The town also navigated returning to a new “normal” after two tumultuous years of COVID.
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Rhode Island (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Rhode Island. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Rhode Island. GOLF’s other course...
Valley Breeze
Woonsocket world champion thrower Robinson-O'Hagan rules 2022
WOONSOCKET – The sports story of the year in Woonsocket/North Smithfield? Woonsocket High graduate Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan’s dynamic conclusion to his magnificent high school throwing career might end up being the sports story of the decade. After all, it’s extremely rare to see a high school track and...
rimonthly.com
Cozy and Relaxing Wintertime Stays in Rhode Island
Formerly the Providence Biltmore, this landmark locale is close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Redesigned rooms bursting with old-school charm pay homage to Providence’s history and are stocked with Malin + Goetz amenities. Get pampered in one of the Norwich Spa’s ten treatment rooms, hair salon, manicure and pedicure stations, sauna or relaxation rooms. Just reading the range of massages is relaxing: hot stones, deep tissue, exfoliation, anti-aging, the Mommy to Be and more. 11 Dorrance St., Providence, 401-421-0700, graduatehotels.com/providence.
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Dec. 31 – Jan. 7)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority. January 1, 2023 – January 7, 2023. Newport Claiborne...
rimonthly.com
Rhode Island Restaurants to Keep You Warm and Full Throughout the Winter
With a crackling fire, string lights and sunset over Newport Harbor, the Lounge and Fire Pit dining area at Newport Harbor Island Resort is the place to spend a relaxing evening. Choose an outdoor igloo or warm up by the outdoor firepits with cozy decor and blankets in a romantic setting. Special menu includes bruschetta grilled cheese, house-made chili and specialty cocktails such as Caribbean hot chocolate. Goat Island, Newport, 401-851-3325, newportharborisland.com.
Boston Globe
The North Shore’s Modern Butcher Shop is moving closer to Boston in 2023
The “beefed up” new location in Danvers will have an expanded menu of sandwiches and snacks. A new sandwich counter and butcher shop coming to the North Shore is the place that roast beef built. The Modern Butcher Shop, currently located in Newburyport, is moving to a larger...
‘Vicious attack’: Witness describes moment HS player punched ref during basketball game in Cohasset
COHASSET, Mass. — A high school basketball player is being charged with simple assault and battery in Quincy Juvenile Court, according to Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley. The 17-year-old player from Excel High School in South Boston allegedly “sucker punched” the referee in the face during the game against...
A. David McNab
A. David McNab
A. David McNab, 81, of Kingston, Rhode Island passed away peacefully on Dec. 21, 2022. Son of A. Douglas, and Elizabeth “Betty” (Crown) McNab, Dave graduated from Belmont High School and received a BS degree from Bates College in 1962. It was there that he met his wife Elizabeth (Metz) of 58 years, class of 1964. Immediately following Dave’s graduation from Bates, he taught science and was a houseparent at the Hinckley School in Maine. Upon Elizabeth’s graduation, they together headed to University of Alaska - Fairbanks to pursue Master degrees. Returning to New England, they settled in Kingston and Dave further studied Oceanography at the University of Rhode Island for a period before embarking on a career teaching Science and Computer Science at Moses Brown School Middle school, retiring in 2008 after 35 years.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Top Codcast: Three scrappy women from Somerset
COMMONWEALTH‘S MOST POPULAR Codcast of 2022 was an interview with three women from Somerset who fought back against a scrap metal export operation at Brayton Point that was launched after federal permitting delays stalled offshore wind development at the property. The women — Nicole McDonald, Kathy Souza, and Nancy...
nrinow.news
RISE clarifies expansion plans, service for N.S. students; Zwolenski says request for support was unclear
WOONSOCKET – Officials with RISE Prep Mayoral Academy clarified the role North Smithfield students will play in the charter school’s planned expansion this week following a recommendation from the Rhode Island Department of Education that referenced plans to, “phase out,” students from the town. Founder and...
Valley Breeze
South County Psychiatry welcomes Florio as COO
SCITUATE – South County Psychiatry has announced the appointment of Jim Florio Jr. as chief operating officer. South County Psychiatry is a full-service outpatient psychiatric practice serving patients throughout its three locations in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. The practice recently announced the opening of The Weight and Wellness Center, a South County Psychiatry-operated program opening in December with a goal to help patients lose weight in a healthy and sustainable way.
Mass. State Lottery winner: Cumberland Farms sells 2 $100,000 lottery prizes
There were seven $100,000 lottery winners in the Bay State on Thursday, with one Cumberland Farms selling two winning “Mass Cash” tickets, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Cumberland Farms that sold two of Thursday’s winning $100,000 “Mass Cash” tickets is located in Wilmington. There was also...
The Best Neighborhood In Boston
Home to plenty of history, prestigious academics, and culture, Boston has been a mainstay American city since its inception. Here's Boston's top neighborhood.
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
GoLocalProv
Wayland Bakery Closing—East Side Institution Since 1928
Wayland Bakery is closing after nearly 100 years. Known for its classic cakes and desserts, the shop has been one of the East Side’s longest-standing businesses. It opened in 1928. It will cease operations on Saturday. GoLocal spoke with former owner Anthony “Buzz” Basilico, whose family owned the bakery...
GoLocalProv
This Popular Diner Has New Ownership and a New Name
This fall, Meldgie’s Diner in Point Judith got a new owner. Now, on Sunday, the Narragansett institution will officially have a new name — “Tommy D’s.”. But for new owner Tom Durkin, he wants to assure people that not much will actually change at all. After...
