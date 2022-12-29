ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Kingstown, RI

independentri.com

Boys Basketball: Mariners run past Rebels

NARRAGANSETT — Tuesday’s game was the first one all season in which the Narragansett boys basketball team has had its full rotation. It happened at a good time. In front of a full house for their annual non-league matchup with South Kingstown, the Mariners showed what they can do at full strength in a 69-53 win over the Rebels.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
independentri.com

Five transfers highlight URI's early signing haul

Five transfers – including three from FBS programs – headlined the early signing day haul for the University of Rhode Island football program. Thirteen players made their commitments official, with more expected on the later football signing day in February. “As is always the case, the program improved...
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

Girls Basketball: NK's Rogers reaches 1,000

NORTH KINGSTOWN — With Gatorade Player of the Year honors and a starring role on a championship team last season, Jillian Rogers was already set to go down as one of the best players in the history of North Kingstown High School girls basketball. With the milestone she reached...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
independentri.com

2022 Year in Review: New, familiar faces helped shape year of changes in SK

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A snapshot of South Kingstown on Jan. 1 2022 would show a very different place from the community that’s closing out a year of sweeping change. The town has seen a wholesale turnover in its leadership positions in 2022. A new town council, town manager, chief of police and schools superintendent all took over this year. Businesses opened, shuttered, renovated and expanded. A beloved community thrift shop shut its doors. Two schools were slated for closure, while others including the high school are being positioned for major overhauls that could start next year. The town also navigated returning to a new “normal” after two tumultuous years of COVID.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Rhode Island (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Rhode Island. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Rhode Island. GOLF’s other course...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Woonsocket world champion thrower Robinson-O'Hagan rules 2022

WOONSOCKET – The sports story of the year in Woonsocket/North Smithfield? Woonsocket High graduate Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan’s dynamic conclusion to his magnificent high school throwing career might end up being the sports story of the decade. After all, it’s extremely rare to see a high school track and...
WOONSOCKET, RI
rimonthly.com

Cozy and Relaxing Wintertime Stays in Rhode Island

Formerly the Providence Biltmore, this landmark locale is close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Redesigned rooms bursting with old-school charm pay homage to Providence’s history and are stocked with Malin + Goetz amenities. Get pampered in one of the Norwich Spa’s ten treatment rooms, hair salon, manicure and pedicure stations, sauna or relaxation rooms. Just reading the range of massages is relaxing: hot stones, deep tissue, exfoliation, anti-aging, the Mommy to Be and more. 11 Dorrance St., Providence, 401-421-0700, graduatehotels.com/providence.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rimonthly.com

Rhode Island Restaurants to Keep You Warm and Full Throughout the Winter

With a crackling fire, string lights and sunset over Newport Harbor, the Lounge and Fire Pit dining area at Newport Harbor Island Resort is the place to spend a relaxing evening. Choose an outdoor igloo or warm up by the outdoor firepits with cozy decor and blankets in a romantic setting. Special menu includes bruschetta grilled cheese, house-made chili and specialty cocktails such as Caribbean hot chocolate. Goat Island, Newport, 401-851-3325, newportharborisland.com.
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

A. David McNab

A. David McNab, 81, of Kingston, Rhode Island passed away peacefully on Dec. 21, 2022. Son of A. Douglas, and Elizabeth “Betty” (Crown) McNab, Dave graduated from Belmont High School and received a BS degree from Bates College in 1962. It was there that he met his wife Elizabeth (Metz) of 58 years, class of 1964. Immediately following Dave’s graduation from Bates, he taught science and was a houseparent at the Hinckley School in Maine. Upon Elizabeth’s graduation, they together headed to University of Alaska - Fairbanks to pursue Master degrees. Returning to New England, they settled in Kingston and Dave further studied Oceanography at the University of Rhode Island for a period before embarking on a career teaching Science and Computer Science at Moses Brown School Middle school, retiring in 2008 after 35 years.
KINGSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Top Codcast: Three scrappy women from Somerset

COMMONWEALTH‘S MOST POPULAR Codcast of 2022 was an interview with three women from Somerset who fought back against a scrap metal export operation at Brayton Point that was launched after federal permitting delays stalled offshore wind development at the property. The women — Nicole McDonald, Kathy Souza, and Nancy...
SOMERSET, MA
Valley Breeze

South County Psychiatry welcomes Florio as COO

SCITUATE – South County Psychiatry has announced the appointment of Jim Florio Jr. as chief operating officer. South County Psychiatry is a full-service outpatient psychiatric practice serving patients throughout its three locations in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. The practice recently announced the opening of The Weight and Wellness Center, a South County Psychiatry-operated program opening in December with a goal to help patients lose weight in a healthy and sustainable way.
SCITUATE, MA
GoLocalProv

Wayland Bakery Closing—East Side Institution Since 1928

Wayland Bakery is closing after nearly 100 years. Known for its classic cakes and desserts, the shop has been one of the East Side’s longest-standing businesses. It opened in 1928. It will cease operations on Saturday. GoLocal spoke with former owner Anthony “Buzz” Basilico, whose family owned the bakery...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

This Popular Diner Has New Ownership and a New Name

This fall, Meldgie’s Diner in Point Judith got a new owner. Now, on Sunday, the Narragansett institution will officially have a new name — “Tommy D’s.”. But for new owner Tom Durkin, he wants to assure people that not much will actually change at all. After...
NARRAGANSETT, RI

