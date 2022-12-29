Hopkins St. Louis Park Sun Sailor Stars of the Week for Dec. 29

Shantell Harden

The Park senior had a season-high 38 points helping guide the basketball squad to a 76-54 win at St. Paul Como Park on Dec. 17. It was her third game scoring at least 33 points for the 4-3 Orioles.

Max Rider

The Park sophomore forward has three goals and two assists over the last four games including two goals in a 4-0 win over Hopkins on Dec. 13 and one goal and two assists in a 4-2 win over Holy Angels on Dec. 20.

Griffin Krone

The Park junior scored a goal in each of the last four games including the opening goal in a 4-1 loss to Edina on Dec. 15. He added an assist in the Orioles 5-1 win over Robbindale Armstrong/Cooper on Dec. 17.

Sunaja Agara

The Hopkins senior forward had a season-high 30 points to guide the top-ranked girls basketball program to an 81-57 at East Ridge on Dec. 17.

Olivia Olson

The BSM junior standout had a 23-point, 15-rebound double-double in an 88-73 win over third-ranked Holy Angels on Dec. 17. She also had seven steals. She had 22 points in an 80-67 win over DeLaSalle on Dec. 20.

Kendall McGee

The BSM sophomore was one assist away from a double-double after lead the No. 2 ranked girls basketball team in Class AAA with 28 points and nine assists in a 90-77 win over Minnehaha Academy on Dec. 15. She also had three steals. McGee led BSM with 29 points in the win at DeLaSalle.

Anthony Smith

The Hopkins guard had a season-best 38 points in a 79-62 win at Tartan on Dec. 20 including eight made 3-pointers to help the 10th-ranked Royals to a 4-1 start.