ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis Park, MN

Hopkins St. Louis Park Sun Sailor Stars of the Week for Dec. 29

By by Jason Olson
Sun Sailor
Sun Sailor
 1 day ago

Shantell Harden

The Park senior had a season-high 38 points helping guide the basketball squad to a 76-54 win at St. Paul Como Park on Dec. 17. It was her third game scoring at least 33 points for the 4-3 Orioles.

Max Rider

The Park sophomore forward has three goals and two assists over the last four games including two goals in a 4-0 win over Hopkins on Dec. 13 and one goal and two assists in a 4-2 win over Holy Angels on Dec. 20.

Griffin Krone

The Park junior scored a goal in each of the last four games including the opening goal in a 4-1 loss to Edina on Dec. 15. He added an assist in the Orioles 5-1 win over Robbindale Armstrong/Cooper on Dec. 17.

Sunaja Agara

The Hopkins senior forward had a season-high 30 points to guide the top-ranked girls basketball program to an 81-57 at East Ridge on Dec. 17.

Olivia Olson

The BSM junior standout had a 23-point, 15-rebound double-double in an 88-73 win over third-ranked Holy Angels on Dec. 17. She also had seven steals. She had 22 points in an 80-67 win over DeLaSalle on Dec. 20.

Kendall McGee

The BSM sophomore was one assist away from a double-double after lead the No. 2 ranked girls basketball team in Class AAA with 28 points and nine assists in a 90-77 win over Minnehaha Academy on Dec. 15. She also had three steals. McGee led BSM with 29 points in the win at DeLaSalle.

Anthony Smith

The Hopkins guard had a season-best 38 points in a 79-62 win at Tartan on Dec. 20 including eight made 3-pointers to help the 10th-ranked Royals to a 4-1 start.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
midmajormadness.com

D-III to D-I: St. Thomas another newcomer making waves

St. Thomas – now in its second year in D-I – has carved out a special place on the recent newcomer mantle that, to this point, has been dominated by Never Made The Tournely Club member’s Merrimack’s NEC title in their 2019-20 debut and Bellarmine’s tear through the ASUN Tournament a year ago. UST, however, has done it unlike any other school making the recent jump.
SAINT PAUL, MN
gophersports.com

Pitlick Scores Twice in Win over USA

MINNEAPOLIS - The No. 1/3 Golden Gophers men's hockey team picked up an exhibition win against the USA Hockey National Team Development Program U18 Team, 3-2, Thursday afternoon inside 3M Arena at Mariucci. Rhett Pitlick scored twice in the first period around a Matthew Knies tally in the final home...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Kristen Kelsay Hired as Associate Head Coach

MINNEAPOLIS -- Kristen Kelsay has been hired as the associate head coach for Minnesota volleyball, joining the staff of first year head coach Keegan Cook. Kelsay has seven years of experience as an assistant coach in the Big Ten, including four with Michigan State (2015-18) and three with Northwestern (2019-21).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thecomeback.com

Ironic bowl game field conditions get slammed

If there was any bowl game that you would expect to have pristine field conditions, it would be the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. Alas, that is not the case. The 2022 edition of the New York-based bowl game kicked off on Thursday between the Syracuse Orange and Minnesota Golden Gophers. They didn’t even make it to the second quarter before the turf in Yankee Stadium started to degrade to the point where it was affecting play on the field.
SYRACUSE, NY
minnesotamonthly.com

Jason’s Picks for Clean Eating in the Twin Cities and Beyond

Trying to lose weight and get healthy is hard. Trying to lose weight and get healthy as a food critic is really hard. I’ve struggled with my weight since I was a fourth grader shopping for jeans in the husky section of Venture. Six months ago, I started re-examining my lifestyle: going out to eat three or four times a week, sharing a bottle of wine with my wife almost nightly, plus sampling cocktails, appetizers, and desserts for my job—you get the idea. Dining out isn’t just what I do here at Minnesota Monthly; it’s what my wife and I have always done for entertainment.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
minnesotamonthly.com

New Northwoods Camper Cabins Blend Modern and Rustic

State parks are the pride of Minnesota. The state has the second-oldest state park system in the country, starting with Itasca State Park in 1891, and nearly 10 million people visit the 66 parks each year, while over a million of these visitors spend the night. Despite their popularity, Minnesota state parks face a dilemma—their aging infrastructure gets older each year. How does the state park system keep tradition and heritage alive, while modernizing at the same time?
MINNESOTA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

PJ Fleck updates Tanner Morgan's status for Pinstripe Bowl

PJ Fleck, Minnesota’s head coach, made the announcement that Tanner Morgan has been cleared to play in the Pinstripe Bowl against Syracuse. The Minnesota quarterback suffered an upper-body injury at the end of the first half against Nebraska. Athan Kaliakmanis has started for the remaining four weeks of the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox29.com

Minnesota grandpa builds 200-foot sledding course for grandkids

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A grandfather in Minnesota built his grandchildren their own personal sledding course. Nicole Warner shot the video on Dec. 19, which shows her father, Steve, finishing up the course before some of his grandchildren test it out. They've since named it "Papa Bear Plunge" after their grandfather.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Central Minnesota girl is injured in snowmobile crash

(Nisswa, MN)--A 12-year-old girl is injured after a snowmobile crash with a pickup truck in Crow Wing County. The crash reportedly took place east of Nisswa. The girl from Foley was driving a Polaris Indy 500 snowmobile with a group of family members when she struck a Ford pickup truck which sent the truck into the ditch.
NISSWA, MN
CBS Minnesota

What is the history behind the Dayton's Santa Bear?

MINNEAPOLIS – A nostalgia-inducing stuffed animal made a triumphant return in Minnesota this holiday season. The Dayton's Santa Bear had families reliving warm memories, and once again eagerly waiting in line.What is the history behind the Dayton's Santa Bear? And is the tradition officially back? Jeff Wagner found one family that sure hopes so."This is kind of a representation of my childhood," said Courtney Mulhern, as she looked out at more than two dozen Dayton's Santa Bears carefully on display in her mother's living room in Rosemount.A trip down memory lane at her family home is stuffed with fuzzy reminders...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Ice Fishing Taking a Turn for the Better in Central MN

The extreme cold weather last week combined with occasional strong winds counteracted the wet heavy snow that fell in Central Minnesota a couple of weeks ago. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says ice conditions turned out way better than expected due to the wind moving the snow on the ice along with the extreme cold weather freezing it solid. Schmitt indicates many Central Minnesota lakes now have a foot of ice but cautions ice anglers that ice depth may not be uniform throughout every lake.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Ice Palace wowing crowds at Delano winery

DELANO, Minn. – There's a new winter attraction that just opened in Delano. The two-acre Ice Palace is on the site of Fountain Hill Winery. The Ice Palace originated in Idaho, where it's been a popular attraction for the last five years. The owners thought Minnesota would be a perfect place to expand.  "Minnesota is known for its winters. You guys have so much fun winter activities, we wanted to add the ice palace into that culture here," said Ice Palace CEO Brigham Youngstrom.Youngstrom ended up connecting with Fountain Hill Winery & Vineyard owner Juston Dooley."We definitely discussed, you know, kind...
DELANO, MN
belmondnews.com

Snowstorm for Christmas - Alexander hosts 80 visitors

A long-predicted winter storm hit northern Iowa and southern Minnesota Dec. 21-23. The snow began to fall on Wednesday, blew around on Thursday, and really blew around on Friday. You could see the sun at times on Friday, but winds of 30 to 40 miles per hour made it very difficult to travel, even in town. The temperature dropped to 15 below zero with windchills of 40 to 50 below.
BELMOND, IA
Sun Sailor

Sun Sailor

St Louis Park, MN
184
Followers
468
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun Sailor serves the Eden Prairie, Excelsior, Hopkins, Minnetonka, Plymouth, St. Louis Park and Wayzata communities. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota dating back to 1970. 24/7 local coverage found online at sailor.mnsun.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/sun_sailor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy