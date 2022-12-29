Read full article on original website
Related
This Samsung Galaxy hack will get you a free laptop
If you move fast Samsung will give you an excellent laptop for free with your new Galaxy phone
Digital Trends
This Lenovo laptop is just $129 today, and it’s selling like hotcakes
Walmart has one of the best laptop deals for anyone on a tight budget. Right now, you can buy a Lenovo Ideapad 1i laptop for only $129 saving you a huge $130 off the usual price of $259. Perfectly designed for students and anyone who needs to keep costs down while still benefiting from a Windows-based laptop, it’s a deal that’s proving to be very popular. You’ll need to be quick to snag this deal but we’re here to explain what you need to know.
Microsoft News Roundup: Windows 12, Windows 11 hidden themes, RX 7900 XT, and more
This week we saw Windows 12, Windows 11, and AMD's new flagship GPUs captured the headlines.
Walmart is practically giving away this 26-piece Rubbermaid container set for $8 at its holiday sale
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. During Walmart's Deals for Days holiday sale, you can buy this 26-piece Rubbermaid container set for just $8. This budget-friendly,...
63+ Best Amazon After-Christmas Sales That Might Even Be Better Than Black Friday
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and the holiday sales still keep on coming! Though plenty of gifts have now been unwrapped and delectable holiday feasts consumed, it's still the season for saving some serious bucks on a few of your favorite things, from TVs to shoes and everything in between.
The 19 Best Deals at Target's After-Christmas Sale, Including a KitchenAid Stand Mixer and Apple AirPods
Prices start at $15 Christmas might be over, but that doesn't mean the season of giving has come to an end just yet. Now's the perfect time to treat yourself to the things on your wish list that you didn't receive under the tree — in fact, it's probably on sale at Target right now. The Target after-Christmas sale is chock full of deals, and prices start at just $15. You'll see markdowns in practically every category, including home, kitchen, tech, fashion, and more, so needless to say,...
notebookcheck.net
Sony to replace PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition consoles with new modular PS5 option
It seems that Sony is moving closer to releasing a PlayStation 5 (PS5) console with a detachable disk drive, nearly three months after the rumour first emerged. For context, the rumour originated with Tom Henderson, an industry insider who correctly predicted the DualSense Edge's launch months before Sony announced the controller. While the alleged change is not the introduction of PS5 Pro or Slim models, it should mark a more significant refresh of the PS5 series than the AMD Oberon Plus revisions that arrived earlier this year. With the PlayStation 6 rumoured for 2028, the PS5 with a detachable disk drive could serve as a mid-cycle refresh too.
Digital Trends
This Samsung 75-inch TV is surprisingly cheap today
Some of the best TVs out there come from Samsung, so it’s surprisingly when one drops to a reasonable price. But, with the holidays around the corner, we’ve seen some excellent deals on Samsung TVs, like this 75-inch TU7000, one of the higher-end Samsung TVs. If you’ve been wanting a large Samsung TV, you can pick one up from Samsung and get it for $680, rather than the $800 it usually goes for, which is a nice $120 discount.
Samsung Galaxy phone owners just got the free Android 13 update
A huge range of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to the elite Android 13 upgrade
Activate this one Android phone setting to boost your battery life
One of the best ways to save battery on your Android phone is to restrict background data and stop apps from constantly refreshing and updating while you're out and about.
pocketnow.com
VIZIO’s 75-inch M-Series 4K QLED Smart TV is now 46 percent off
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. I firmly believed that Black Friday and Cyber Monday smart TV deals were crazy. Still, Amazon’s latest discount on VIZIO’s 75-inch M-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV takes things to a whole new level, as you can now take this bad boy home for just $698 after scoring an insane 46 percent discount. VIZIO’s 75-inch M-series 4K smart TV usually sells for $1,300, which means that you would be scoring more than $600 if you choose to take advantage of this deal.
The 75 Best (and Only) Deals You Need to Know About From Amazon’s Over-the-Top After-Christmas Sale
And the discounts are steep: up to 70 percent off.
What is the purpose of the Star button on a Roku remote control?
Roku remotes have changed a lot over the years. But despite the replacement and addition of several buttons, one of them has remained consistent - the star button. What is surprising is that many don’t know the purpose of the Star button even though it's been around for a long time!
CNET
Deleting Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Helps Clean Up Your Phone
Your Android phone is online constantly, and your web browser in particular is picking up data from all the different websites you visit. Much of that data builds up in your web browser app -- whether you're using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- storing it as part of the cookies and cache within those apps. This data can be helpful for websites you regularly frequent, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
Android phones and tablets are getting these great free feature upgrades
Google's been busy making improvements to Android and to WearOS too
Business Insider
How to clear the Messenger app's cache on an iPhone or Android
Messenger, the standalone chatting app that used to be part of Facebook, is one of the most popular apps in the world. It's not hard to find someone whose entire life revolves around Messenger conversations. But the more you use Messenger, the larger its cache — a stockpile of data...
Digital Trends
Nvidia just leaked its own GPU for CES 2023
Nvidia leaked its GeForce RTX 4070 Ti on its website, suggesting the launch of this eagerly anticipated graphics card is approaching rapidly. It’s been rumored that the card will launch at CES 2023. Nvidia has been promoting its hardware as an integral part of the VR and AR revolution...
CNET
iPhone 15 Rumors: All the Buzz About Apple's Next Phone
The iPhone 15 lineup likely won't arrive until the fall of 2023, but there are plenty of questions about what to expect from Apple's next-generation phone. Will the iPhone 15 have a USB-C port? Will Apple increase iPhone prices in 2023? Will it even be called the "iPhone 15"? No one outside of Apple knows for sure, but the rumor mill will certainly feed our curiosity until Apple throws the next iPhone event. Here are some of the biggest and most credible rumors we've seen so far, to paint a picture of what we may see from the iPhone 15.
Two Boston Area Best Buy Stores Had Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Tablet Boxes Filled w/ Roofing Shingles & At Least One Sold
One family was very surprised on Christmas when gifts were being opened and the gift recipient thought she was getting a Microsoft Surface Pro 8 tablet, but when she opened the box, it was filled with roofing shingles. It turns out this was not an isolated incident. Read to find out more.
Comments / 0