Best recliner slipcover

Best recliner slipcover

A good recliner is hard to find. It can be even harder to replace it once you've properly broken it in. Instead of throwing it out or spending money to have it reupholstered, you can place a recliner slipcover on it.
Best monitor stand

Best monitor stand

A computer monitor comes with a stand, but you sometimes want to lift it higher to be at eye level. You might also have a few gadgets you wish to have available instead of storing them in a drawer.
Best wardrobe

Best wardrobe

Many homes, especially older ones, simply don't have enough closet space to accommodate every garment people need to store. Wardrobes, available in many sizes and styles, offer a smart storage solution for clothes that won't fit in your closet. Wardrobes are tall enough that you can hang long and short garments in them, and many have shelves and drawers for folded clothing and other accessories. Some high-quality models, such as the Palace Imports Metro, even feature a mirror.
Best hoverboards

Best hoverboards

With the rising popularity of hoverboards, it's no surprise that more manufacturers are producing these personal transportation devices. The hoverboard market is growing every year, as more customers see it as an eco-friendly way of getting around town. The portability of a hoverboard is another central selling point – you don't have to worry about parking or theft.
Best fleece vest

Best fleece vest

As soon as the weather gets colder, folks pull their coats out of the closet and get ready for a wardrobe change. Thick winter jackets and sweaters are great when the temperature drops, but they are often bulky and limit movement.
30 Ft Tiny Home with First Floor Bedroom For Sale

Here’s a beautiful tiny home that’s all one floor for sale in Texas. It has all you need for full-time living, including a lovely kitchen with full-sized appliances. There’s a bathroom with a glass-door walk-in shower, and the bedroom has tons of rooms to walk around the bed and plenty of built-in storage for a normal-sized wardrobe. What do you think?
TEXAS STATE
Best infrared sauna

Best infrared sauna

Are you interested in incorporating self-care and wellness into your regular routine? If you're looking to invest in at-home treatments, infrared saunas are some of the best options on the market. The therapeutic heat and light create a soothing effect, helping to reduce anxiety and improve overall wellness. With a wide price range, you're almost sure to find one that fits your budget.
She Built Her $40K Tiny Home with Cash

Amanda is a sweet girl who knew what she wanted and made it happen. She worked multiple jobs, moved in with her mom, and her dad offered to use his skills to work alongside her most of the way. With each paycheck she got, she purchased the next piece she needed for her tiny home. Did I mention she was just 21 at the time?
Best laser tag sets

Best laser tag sets

Laser tag offers people of all ages a safe way to play an adrenaline-fueled tactical battle game. Rather than using potentially painful paintballs, these guns use infrared light to track hits. Most laser tag sets offer automatic score tracking and...
12 best after-Christmas deals to snag for yourself

12 best after-Christmas deals to snag for yourself

Despite the predictions that inflation and other factors would dampen holiday spending, this year, once again, holiday sales were up from the previous year. Overall, however, spending slowed on nonessentials, such as earbuds and Coach bags, and increased on necessities, such as food and clothing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Best Corsair PC case

Best Corsair PC case

A computer case isn't just a container that holds the components together. Through customizable parts and brightly colored RGB lighting, it's often an extension of the owner's personality. Corsair is an American company that has been making...
Best high-end digital camera

Best high-end digital camera

If you have the latest smartphone, it may seem like getting a high-end digital camera is redundant and not necessary. However, digital cameras have advantages that smartphones won't be able to match for quite some time. Additionally, a high-end digital camera offers improved flash technology and a larger image sensor that allows you to truly capture the beauty you see. If you're looking for the best high-end digital camera professionals use, check out the Sony A7 III.
Vintage Silo Cabin with Swaying Bridge

Wait until you see the tour of this awesome grain silo that’s been turned into an eclectic and vintage treehouse! Deek and his buddy Mike show you around the interior which is chock-full of neat pieces and talking points!. Called the “Sassafrass Silo Treehouse,” you get to the home...
Losing Weight in 2023!

They say abs are made in the kitchen, not the gym. If you’re looking to lose weight in the New Year, what kind of diet changes can you make? Nutritionist Jinan Banna from the University of Hawaii joined Wake Up 2Day with some healthy eating tips.
CALIFORNIA STATE
25-foot Tiny House with No Loft for $34,000

Here’s an affordable and loft-free tiny home that’s for sale in Ontario. The 25 ft THOW has a cozy back bedroom. When you walk through the archway you’ll find a mini woodstove, desk/office space, and a compact kitchen with an RV range and apartment-sized fridge. There’s a...
Their DIY 24×24 Cabin in Alaska

Rodney and Marcel worked together to turn a shed kit into a beautiful 24×24 cabin in Alaska, complete with a 10×24 covered front porch and two queen-sized bedrooms. The bedrooms and full bathroom span the back of the home, but in the front, there’s a lovely great room with a living room and kitchen built for entertaining. Could you live in this?
ALASKA STATE
26-Foot Napa Edition THOW by Mint Tiny House Company

If you’re looking for a minimalist and bright tiny house, then check out this 26′ Napa Edition by Mint Tiny House Company. While the home has a traditional exterior style, the interior has a more modern flair with clean lines and minimal fuss. It has a loft bedroom,...

