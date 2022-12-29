There's nothing better than feeling cozy, and Target has proved itself to be the go-to retailer for affordable cozy finds. Whether it's the editor-favorite and viral Cozy Feather Yarn Wide Leg Pants and Top Set or the Cozy Chenille Bed Blanket, who wouldn't want to feel snuggly and look cute while doing so?! If you've ever felt an extremely soft sweater or a plush throw and wished you had bedding made out of it, here's your chance. The Threshold Cozy Chenille Comforter & Sham Set ($59) is the epitome of cozy vibes. When I came across this on the brand's site, I immediately added it to my cart without thinking twice. I knew I had to try this out, and after spending plenty of blissful nights underneath this soft and cozy comforter set, it's worth every penny.

