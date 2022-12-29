Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida InvestigatedJavier ManjarresFlorida State
The Miami Dolphins Must Consider These Starting Quarterbacks, Big Changes for 2023Anthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Top Miami Pizza Places - Pizza Paradise: Miami EditionKiki AlbaMiami, FL
DeSantis Sparks Outrage with Probe into Florida Drag ShowToni KorazaFlorida State
Operation Community ShieldAndy Monroe
Related
Top Miami Pizza Places - Pizza Paradise: Miami Edition
Miami SkylinePhoto byPhoto by Antonio Cuellar on UnsplashonUnsplash. Note From The Author-The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Big Cheese Miami, Pizza Ironside and Andiamo Pizza.
Thrillist
The 15 Most Essential Food Experiences in Miami
You haven’t really done Miami until you’ve checked off a few important experiences. From taking a picture with a magnum of rosé on a boat to meeting—and getting inappropriately hit on—by a D-list reality celebrity to getting lost in Hialeah. But also crucial to the Magic City experience is eating at all the places that make this city so special. In a city that fuses glamor with American Dream-fueled grit, that means everything from sceney steakhouses to laundromats that are open 24 hours sneakily serving great Cuban sandwiches. In Miami, it’s easy to enjoy fresh stone claws and steak one meal and cream-filled croquetas the next.
The History Channel investigates mysterious objects spotted over Miami
The video quickly went viral and even prompted the History Channel to investigate, here is what they believe happened.
Miami football leads making top 5 for 5-star 2024 LB TJ Capers
With the Early National Signing Period completed last week, 2024 prospects will start to gain more attention. The Miami football program was named in the top five for five-star linebacker T.J. Capers from Miami Columbus, the alma mater of head coach Mario Cristobal. Capers is the 10th overall and top LB for 2024 per On3.
Miami New Times
Miami Food Events This Weekend: Pizza and Champagne, Kiss Me Amore, and Hangover Brunches
Welcome to the last weekend of 2022. This weekend, ring in 2023 with pizza and champagne then eat your headache away with a hangover brunch. Have an event you'd like featured? Send an email to [email protected]. Pizza and Champagne. DC Pie and Dom's Brickell join forces to host the...
Tiffany and Co. Miami Residence Store & Cafe
Call all your girls and head to the Miami Design District for Tiffany and Co.'s Popup.
tourcounsel.com
South Beach in Miami Beach, Florida (with Map & Photos)
South Beach is surely the most famous beach in Miami Beach. It is the place where people go to see or display their sculptural bodies (remember that a swimsuit is not optional, although topless is allowed ). South Beach is the beach we've seen in the movies and is located on Ocean Drive, across the street from Miami Beach's busiest clubs and discos. On the beach of South Beach you will find a lot of services to spend the day with family, friends or your partner.
Miami New Times
Miami's Last Sears Store Eyed for Dense Residential Development
Wary residents of the historic Coral Gate community are in talks with a large-scale developer who wants to tear down a nearby 68-year-old Sears and build a modern residential and retail complex in its place. Raanan Katz of RK Centers, which holds more than ten million square feet of commercial...
tourcounsel.com
Dolphin Mall | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida
The famous Dolphin Mall is a great option if you want to go shopping in Miami at outlet stores. Located very close to the Miami Airport, it is one of the first favorites for its wide variety of stores and disputes the title of the best mall in Miami with Aventura Mall, Sawgrass Mills and Bal Harbour. It is also considered one of the cheapest malls in Miami. Among the brands that you can find at Dolphin Mall with the best discounts are Banana Republic, Tommy Hilfiger, Brooks Brothers and Armani Exchange.
Dance Pluss to Open in Fort Lauderdale
The dance attraction will feature live performances and dance competitions, party rooms, an arcade, and a restaurant
communitynewspapers.com
The Miami Gardens Metaverse Is Here!
The City of Miami Gardens is proud to announce the official launch of the City’s latest. technological advancement – The Miami Gardens “Virtual City” Metaverse Experience, kicking off the first phase of an exciting immersive experience available to all through cutting-edge 3D virtual reality technology. The...
Bayfront Park to ring in 2023 with concert featuring 24 artists, fireworks
MIAMI - This Saturday, the stage will be set at Bayfront Park for one of the biggest parties in South Florida. Tens of thousands of people will ring in the new year at their annual concert and fireworks show. "This year's event is even bigger than last year's, and last year's was big," said City of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo. He is Chairman of the Bayfront Park Management Trust that spearheads the event. "New York doesn't even come close," he added. This year, they are bringing to the stage 24 artists from all over the world, including Venezuela, Mexico, the...
Ring in 2023 at these South Florida New Year's Eve events
MIAMI - It's almost time to say farewell to 2022 and hello to 2023.For those looking to ring in the new year with a bang, there are several New Year's Eve events across Miami-Dade and Broward.In Miami, thousands are expected to attend the big bash at Bayfront Park, which includes live music, vendors, and a fireworks show. The park will open at noon and close at 2 a.m. The festivities begin at 6 p.m. This year's musical line up includes Willy Chirino, Arturo Sandoval, Amaury Gutiérrez, Aymeé Nuviola, and Carlos Oliva.For those on Miami Beach, a section of Ocean Drive...
WSVN-TV
New Year’s events in Broward County
(WSVN) - If you happen to be in Broward County this New Year’s holiday, here are some events set to take place in the area. Steve Treviño’s latest comedy special “I Speak Wife”. The Texas native will be riffing on “the day-to-day joy of marriage and...
Miami New Times
New Year's Eve 2023 Miami Dining Guide
New Year's Eve is the time to celebrate the promise of good times with friends and family. Miami restaurants join in on the festivities by offering special dinners, live music, shows, free-flowing champagne, and more. We've put together an alphabetical list of restaurants offering special New Year's Eve dinners. Reservations...
communitynewspapers.com
Miami Gardens Parks and Recreation is Better than Ever!
With the holidays just around the corner and children soon to be home on break, there’s no. better way to burn off some energy than to spend a day at the park. Jackie Shakespeare,. Assistant Director of the Miami Gardens Parks and Recreation Department, reminds us that. Miami Gardens...
Miami New Times
New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: First Watch, Just Salads, Tacombi, and Victoria's Vinos & Vermouth
Miami's latest round of openings includes the newest Kush Hospitality addition, Victoria's Vinos & Vermouth; a new First Watch in Doral; and the second location of NYC's beloved taqueria, Tacombi, in Miami Beach. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. First Watch. 3737 NW 87th...
footballscoop.com
High School Scoop - Wednesday December 28, 2022
Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429. QwikCut: QwikCut is in the business of saving coaches money! Get started with a free trial today to tour the platform. Westminster (Miami, FL): Patrick Wennin has accepted the head coach role for Westminster Christian School in Miami, Fl, and is...
rtands.com
Brightline Launches Two New South Florida Stations
Brightline celebrate the ribbon-cutting for two new stations in South Florida on Dec. 20, launching service in Aventura and Boca Raton the following day. The rail network has existing stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The Aventura station will allow commuters to travel between all of Brightline’s...
Comments / 0