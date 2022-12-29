MIAMI - This Saturday, the stage will be set at Bayfront Park for one of the biggest parties in South Florida. Tens of thousands of people will ring in the new year at their annual concert and fireworks show. "This year's event is even bigger than last year's, and last year's was big," said City of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo. He is Chairman of the Bayfront Park Management Trust that spearheads the event. "New York doesn't even come close," he added. This year, they are bringing to the stage 24 artists from all over the world, including Venezuela, Mexico, the...

MIAMI, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO