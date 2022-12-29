Pitcher Hiram Bithorn was the first Puerto Rican play in the majors outside of the Negro Leagues, but he lived a lot of life beyond that in his 35 years. Because Puerto Rico did not yet have a national baseball team, Bithorn medaled in volleyball (silver) and basketball (bronze) during the 1935 Caribbean Games. But by the next year, at just 20, he arrived in the U.S. to pitch for Norfolk. He won 16 games for the Class B Tars. During his rise through the minors, he routinely returned home to play in the winter Puerto Rican League, and in 1938 managed the Senadores de San Juan — at 22, still the youngest manager in PRL history.

