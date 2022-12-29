Read full article on original website
MLB rumors: Red Sox, Rockies-Marlins trade, Padres, Eric Hosmer
As 2023 draws ever closer, there are MLB rumors surrounding the Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, San Diego Padres, and Miami Marlins, as well as the next destination for Eric Hosmer. MLB rumors: San Diego Padres listening on Ha-Seong Kim, Trent Grisham. According to Dennis Lin of The Athletic (subscription...
Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players
The San Diego Padres may be clearing some cooks out of their kitchen. Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported this week that the Padres are open to discussing trade offers for both outfielder Trent Grisham and infielder Ha-Seong Kim. The former is signed through 2025 while the latter is signed through 2026. Though both players... The post Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Phillies losing former All-Star to NL East rival
The Philadelphia Phillies will have to defend their National League pennant without one notable player from last year’s roster. MLB insider Hector Gomez reported on Wednesday that infielder Jean Segura has agreed to a free agent deal with the Miami Marlins. The deal is reportedly for two years and $17M.
Chicago Bears release former first-round pick
There were once high hopes for former Michigan Wolverines standout Taco Charlton after being selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but he has yet again failed to stick around with another NFL team. Charlton was released by the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, and they have claimed cornerback Michael Ojemudia off waivers Read more... The post Chicago Bears release former first-round pick appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
South Side Sox
2022: The Year That Broke White Sox Fans
I’ve been a Sox fan for nearly 40 years. I have vague memories of people being happy in 1983. I remember the 1990 season feeling important after five years of absolute garbage baseball, baseball that I loved nevertheless. I cried at the last game in the old park, because it felt like part of my life, and I didn’t have the perspective that comes with age, I didn’t know I’d have so much more aging to do.
FOX Sports
AP source: Marlins, Segura agree to 2-year, $17M contract
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins have agreed with infielder Jean Segura on a two-year, $17 million contract, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Wednesday. The deal is contingent on Segura — a two-time All-Star — completing a physical, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Marlins had not announced the signing.
NBC Sports
Jean Segura signs two-year deal with NL East rival
For any Phillies fans who were sad about not seeing Jean Segura's smile around Citizens Bank Park next season, I have good news and I have bad news. The former Phils second baseman inked a two-year, $17 million deal with the Miami Marlins according to MLB insider Hector Gomez:. Segura,...
Reports: Former Phillie Jean Segura, Marlins strike 2-year deal
Veteran Jean Segura and the Miami Marlins have agreed to a two-year, $17 million deal, according to multiple reports.
Yardbarker
Former Red Sox Reliever Gets Spring Training Invite From Yankees
The staff of pitchers that will suit up in a Yankees uniform during spring training next year just got sweeter. Right-hander Tyler Danish has agreed to a minor league deal with New York, a contract that features an invitation to major league spring training. WFAN's Sweeny Murti was first to...
White Sox Release New Seating Chart and Fans are Mad Online
The White Sox have a new seating chart on their website and fans are not happy about what that may mean for ticket prices.
Bears finally say goodbye to Ted Phillips, and have a big-name replacement lined up
The Chicago Bears are set to say goodbye to President and CEO Ted Phillips, and they’re already prepared to replace him with Kevin Warren. The Chicago Bears are reportedly saying goodbye to Ted Phillips after 39 years. While saying goodbye is hardly ever easy, the Bears are making the transition much more seamless by lining Kevin Warren up as the top candidate to become the next President and CEO of the organization.
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: December 29
Pitcher Hiram Bithorn was the first Puerto Rican play in the majors outside of the Negro Leagues, but he lived a lot of life beyond that in his 35 years. Because Puerto Rico did not yet have a national baseball team, Bithorn medaled in volleyball (silver) and basketball (bronze) during the 1935 Caribbean Games. But by the next year, at just 20, he arrived in the U.S. to pitch for Norfolk. He won 16 games for the Class B Tars. During his rise through the minors, he routinely returned home to play in the winter Puerto Rican League, and in 1938 managed the Senadores de San Juan — at 22, still the youngest manager in PRL history.
Jean Segura Expected to Play New Position in 2023 with Miami Marlins
Newly signed Miami Marlins infielder Jean Segura is expected to play a new position in 2023.Jim Bowden is reporting that the Marlins plan to play Segura primarily at third base in the upcoming season.
South Side Sox
South Side Sox Top Prospect No. 93: Evan Skoug
2022 High Level Birmingham (AA) Overall 2022 stats 69 games ⚾️ 11 HR ⚾️ 25 RBI ⚾️ .233/.359/.466 ⚾️ 37 BB ⚾️ 76 K ⚾️ 19-of-101 CS (18%) A native of suburban Libertyville, Skoug enjoyed an impressive three-year run as the TCU backstop from 2015-17. In his junior season he hit for much more power, but at the expense of average and strikeouts. That season with the Horned Frogs, in which he shared the Big 12 Player of the Year award with Texas Tech’s Hunter Hargrove, Skoug slashed .272/.378/.544 with 11 doubles, 20 homers, 73 RBIs, 40 walks (12.8%) and 98 strikeouts (31.4%). His strikeout frequency, along with concerns about his defense, caused him to fall to the seventh round of the 2017 draft, where the White Sox snagged him for a $300,000 bonus.
"We would switch everything" - Toni Kukoc names the best Chicago Bulls lineup during his time
Toni Kukoc was certain that just five players were crucial for the '96 Bulls.
Knicks Land Pistons’ Bojan Bogdanovic In Bold Trade Scenario
In any economy, the best thing you can do is corner the market. If everyone is selling X, you ought to sell Y. If you’re the only one selling Y, chances are, sales are going to be good. The NBA is an economy like any other. Players and draft...
Heat Land Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic In Bold Trade Scenario
In the modern NBA, the center occupies an interesting place. For a long time, the big man dominated the league. Most teams opted to run their offense through a big man on the low block. In today’s game, that isn’t the case. Now, big men have new responsibilities....
Chicago Bulls Rumors: 3 DeMar DeRozan trades if he wants out in 2023
As of late, DeMar DeRozan has been absolutely magical. The Chicago Bulls guard has put on a show in recent games, proving once again that he was a steal for the team two offseasons ago. But, it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows. The Bulls are amidst many rumors...
Lakers reportedly saving picks for something that won’t be possible
The Los Angeles Lakers have had one of the worst seasons imaginable thus far. Any time that the team has shown any sort of potential there has been a setback, with the most recent being an Anthony Davis injury that is going to hold him out until mid-January at the earliest.
Yardbarker
REPORT: Chicago Bears looking outside NFL for next President/CEO
News broke in September that longtime Chicago Bears President/CEO Ted Phillips would be stepping down after this season. Bears fans were excited about the plan in September, and after seeing how this season has gone, there won’t be too many parties in Logan Square honoring the businessman. The Bears...
