Related
txktoday.com
Special Commemorative Badge to be Worn by Officers During 2023
Chief Kevin Schutte has authorized a special commemorative badge to be worn by the Texarkana Texas Police Department in 2023. Just as the upcoming year marks the 150th anniversary of the incorporation of Texarkana, Texas as a city, it is also the 150th anniversary of the Texarkana Texas Police Department. To recognize this very special milestone, Chief Kevin Schutte appointed a committee of officers to design a “150 Year Anniversary Commemorative Badge” that would be worn by Texarkana Texas police officers during 2023. The committee prepared several badge design options for consideration, and the Department’s officers later voted on the one they liked best.
Magnolia man arrested for the November 2022 homicide of a Shreveport man
Magnolia man, Rico Rose, was arrested by the Magnolia Police for the November 2022 homicide of Shreveport native, Demontray Hall.
ktoy1047.com
ASP: Vehicle accident leaves one dead, another injured
The Arkansas State Police reported that a vehicle driven by 59-year-old Robert Chism of Nashville was traveling east around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning on Highway 278 near the Hope airport when it entered the other lane and struck a vehicle driven by 70-year-old Jerry Hillery of Prescott, Arkansas. Chism died of injuries sustained in the accident. Hillery was injured in the accident and transported to a local hospital.
ktalnews.com
3 arrested in fatal shooting of Vivian teen
Two teens and one adult were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting Thursday of a 17-year-old in Vivian, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.
ktoy1047.com
Juvenile detention center closed for business
Closing the center has been debated by Miller County for over a year now with county leaders contending that, when the center was being built, the City of Texarkana agreed to shoulder some of the financial burden, but have failed to do so in recent years. With the closure of the facility, juvenile offenders from Miller County will be transported to a detention center in Pine Bluff.
magnoliareporter.com
Collision in Hope kills driver, injures another
Robert Chism, 59, of Nashville was killed about 8:07 a.m. Wednesday in a two-vehicle wreck on the northwest side of Hope. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Chism was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado east on U.S. 278, just west of the Arkansas 32 intersection. His vehicle crossed...
menastar.com
Bail set at $500K each for 2 suspects in Dec. 4 Texarkana shootings
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Two Texarkana murder suspects’ bail has been set at $500,000 each for homicides in early December. Both homicides were fatal shootings on the same day, Dec. 4, in Texarkana, Ark. Daevion Marquez Williams, 22, and Jamauri Martavious Davis, 18, are both currently held at the...
ktoy1047.com
Hope PD releases arrest records
34-year-old Timothy Martin of Hope was arrested at approximately 1 p.m. on December 14 and charged with fleeing in a vehicle, theft by receiving, and was served with a failure to appear warrant. 46-year-old James Hogue and 49-year-old Annie Spivey of Hope were arrested just before noon on December 21...
ktoy1047.com
Hope man injured in accident in Columbia County
The Arkansas State Police report that 35-year-old Christopher Wilson of Hope was driving a 2018 Dodge Ram on US 82 in Magnolia when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck 47-year-old George Critton’s 2015 Dodge Ram and 51-year-old David McClellan’s 2002 Porsche. Wilson and Critton received treatment for their injuries at an area hospital. McClellan, a resident of El Dorado, died on the scene.
ktalnews.com
CPSO: Altercation led to shootout that fatally injured Vivian teen
VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two teens and one adult were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Vivian, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The male victim, identified by family members as Corterion Collins, was fatally wounded just before noon Thursday. According to...
swarkansasnews.com
Nashville man dies after Hempstead County wreck
A Nashville man died in a Little Rock hospital the morning of Thursday, Dec. 29 after being involved in a two-vehicle wreck in Hope, according to the Arkansas State Police. Robert Chism, 59, succumbed to his injuries he received in the accident, which was reported around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Highway 278 and west of Highway 32 in Hempstead County.
ktalnews.com
Caught on camera: Haughton porch pirate
HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives in Bossier Parish are asking for the public’s help with identifying a man caught on camera stealing a package from the porch of a Haughton home. It happened around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at a home in the 1300 block of...
ktoy1047.com
Shooting in Vivian leaves one dead
Authorities responded to the shooting around noon yesterday on West Atlanta Avenue where the victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting stemmed from an argument between...
KSLA
Law enforcement looking for package thief caught on surveillance camera
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with identifying a man seen in surveillance video, whom they say stole a package off of a porch. According to officials, the theft happened on Dec. 28 around 5 p.m. at a home...
txktoday.com
Accused Drunk Driver Had Four Kids In Back, Crashed Through Gate
LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, Ark.–A man who was the subject of reckless driving calls from two counties reportedly crashed through a locked gate with four kids in pajamas in the backseat. David Craig Parson, 30, was charged with felony driving while intoxicated, fourth offense, and with four counts of endangering...
fourstatesliving.com
2022 Texarkana Cotillion Debutantes
Nine debutantes dressed in traditional gowns and carrying bouquets of red roses were presented to society on December 28, 2022, at Texarkana Country Club. John Crisp, master of ceremonies, introduced each young lady as she stepped from the dais. Vicki Carr and Andrea Finley played the chosen debut song for each debutante as she and her escort circled the room. This season was coordinated by Blaire Barlow. Photos by Matt Cornelius.
ktalnews.com
Police: Texarkana woman stole co-worker’s debit card info, racked up charges
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana, Texas are asking for the public’s help finding and arresting a woman they say used a co-worker’s debit card information without permission and went on a spending spree. Kenya Moore is wanted on a felony warrant for fraudulent use of...
KSLA
Juvenile detention center in Miller Co. closing its doors for good
MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - A local lockup for juvenile offenders is closing its doors and now, these juveniles are being shipped to other areas for housing, leaving some employees without a job. For nearly 30 years, incarcerated juveniles were locked behind the doors at the facility, but not anymore....
KSLA
Two people who lost relatives to gunfire come together through dreadlocks
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Gun violence is an unfortunate occurrence, but in this case, two people who lost relatives to shootings were able to come together for something positive. Danika Thomas is a native of Springhill, La. She opened Twisted with Bee, a hair salon, in honor of her son...
