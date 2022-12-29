ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Wbaltv.com

Man trapped under heavy machinery dies at Cecil County Landfill

ELKTON, Md. — A man died Thursday afternoon after he became trapped under heavy machinery he was fixing at the Cecil County Landfill. The Cecil County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the landfill on East Old Philadelphia Road in Elkton for an industrial accident. A preliminary investigation...
CECIL COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

47-year-old man dies in a two-vehicle crash in Bel Air, say police

BEL AIR, Md. (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a 47-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash in Bel Air on Thursday, according to the Maryland State Police. Police said the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. in the area of northbound South Fountain Green Road, just south of Foxborough Road.
BEL AIR, MD
foxbaltimore.com

No injuries reported in early morning Pasadena house fire

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — Emergency crews responded to a fire in Anne Arundel County on Wednesday morning. The scene is located at the 600 block of Dover Road in Pasadena. As of 9:00AM, the fire was under control. "Fire crews did an excellent job getting a quick...
PASADENA, MD
truecrimedaily

16-year-old positively identified as victim found fatally shot in burning car near D.C.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (TCD) – Officials have positively identified a victim three months after human remains were discovered in the backseat of a burning car. On Sept. 27, Anne Arundel County Police officers and firefighters responded to a car fire call near Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail. Officials located a vehicle "engulfed in flames" in a field about 100 yards off the roadway.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Suspect sought in violent Essex attack that left man dead

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police have released the name of a suspect sought in connection with an attack in Essex this year that left a man dead. Daquana Thompson, 25, is wanted in the September killing. Police on patrol found 27-year-old Andrew Miller lying facedown on the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue with "substantial trauma to the upper body." He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Miller's girlfriend spoke to WJZ at the time and said he died protecting her. She said that she was walking with Miller through a Royal Farms parking lot to get a taxi when they were attacked by two people. She said it all happened so fast. It remains unclear what the motive for the attack was. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.
ESSEX, MD
Nottingham MD

Detectives seek help locating Baltimore County homicide suspect

ESSEX, MD—The Baltimore County Police Department and Metro Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help in locating a homicide suspect. Daquana J. Thompson, 25, is wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred on September 22, 2022 in the 1000-block of Old Eastern Avenue in Essex (21221). Anyone...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify three homicide victims killed in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified three people who have been killed in the city. 40-year-old David Watts Jr (B/M DOB 08/14/82) was killed on December 26, 2022, in the 700 block of Curley Street. 30-year-old Lattimore Thompson (B/M DOB 03/19/92) was killed on December 29, 2022,...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Flying Truck Lodges Itself Into Side Of Lanham Home

A Lanham home is left with a massive hole after a large vehicle slammed into it earlier today, authorities say. Around 1:45pm, Friday, Dec. 30, the Prince George's County Fire Department responded to the 7600 block of Finns Lane after reports of a vehicle in a house. Upon arrival, first...
LANHAM, MD
Nottingham MD

Joppa Road shut down due to large disturbance in Towson

TOWSON, MD—Joppa Road has been shut down in the Towson area due to a large disturbance. The incident was reported at just before 9:30 p.m. on Friday night in the area of the Towson Circle. Witnesses report seeing large groups of youths in the middle of Joppa Road and...
TOWSON, MD
Daily Voice

Three Shot, Killed In Eight Hours During Violent Night In DC: Police

A deadly night and morning in Washington DC ended with a hefty body county as the new year comes closer to its conclusion, according to Metropolitan Police officials. Three people were killed in a span of less than eight hours between late on Thursday, Dec. 29, and early on Friday, Dec. 30 across DC, as police are scrambling for answers following the violent night.
WASHINGTON, DC
WBAL Radio

Three dead in separate shootings in Baltimore on Thursday

Three homicides took place in Baltimore on Thursday. A man was shot along West Pratt Street in Carrollton Ridge around 2 p.m. that afternoon. Once at the location, officers located an unidentified adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. The victim was transported to an...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Watermain break, sinkhole shuts down road in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — A watermain break and sinkhole have shut down a busy street near Montgomery County District Courthouse in Rockville. Water spewed from a buckled roadway at Maryland Avenue at East Jefferson Street in footage tweeted by the Rockville City Police department. As of around 4:40 p.m.,...
ROCKVILLE, MD

