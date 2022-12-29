Read full article on original website
Related
25-year-old man dies in Lochearn house fire
A 25-year-old man died after a fire started accidentally in the kitchen of a Lochearn home Thursday night, reported Baltimore County Fire Department.
Wbaltv.com
Man trapped under heavy machinery dies at Cecil County Landfill
ELKTON, Md. — A man died Thursday afternoon after he became trapped under heavy machinery he was fixing at the Cecil County Landfill. The Cecil County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the landfill on East Old Philadelphia Road in Elkton for an industrial accident. A preliminary investigation...
foxbaltimore.com
47-year-old man dies in a two-vehicle crash in Bel Air, say police
BEL AIR, Md. (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after a 47-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash in Bel Air on Thursday, according to the Maryland State Police. Police said the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. in the area of northbound South Fountain Green Road, just south of Foxborough Road.
Wbaltv.com
Man dies in Bel Air crash after car leaves road, hits wires, spins, overturns
BEL AIR, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash late Thursday night in Harford County. State police said troopers were called around 11:10 p.m. to South Fountain Green Road near Foxborough Road in Bel Air. A preliminary investigation indicated a car traveling north on South Fountain...
foxbaltimore.com
No injuries reported in early morning Pasadena house fire
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — Emergency crews responded to a fire in Anne Arundel County on Wednesday morning. The scene is located at the 600 block of Dover Road in Pasadena. As of 9:00AM, the fire was under control. "Fire crews did an excellent job getting a quick...
16-year-old positively identified as victim found fatally shot in burning car near D.C.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (TCD) – Officials have positively identified a victim three months after human remains were discovered in the backseat of a burning car. On Sept. 27, Anne Arundel County Police officers and firefighters responded to a car fire call near Brock Bridge Road and Tribeca Trail. Officials located a vehicle "engulfed in flames" in a field about 100 yards off the roadway.
Suspect sought in violent Essex attack that left man dead
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police have released the name of a suspect sought in connection with an attack in Essex this year that left a man dead. Daquana Thompson, 25, is wanted in the September killing. Police on patrol found 27-year-old Andrew Miller lying facedown on the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue with "substantial trauma to the upper body." He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Miller's girlfriend spoke to WJZ at the time and said he died protecting her. She said that she was walking with Miller through a Royal Farms parking lot to get a taxi when they were attacked by two people. She said it all happened so fast. It remains unclear what the motive for the attack was. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.
Nottingham MD
Detectives seek help locating Baltimore County homicide suspect
ESSEX, MD—The Baltimore County Police Department and Metro Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s help in locating a homicide suspect. Daquana J. Thompson, 25, is wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred on September 22, 2022 in the 1000-block of Old Eastern Avenue in Essex (21221). Anyone...
Wbaltv.com
'It was like a stab in my heart': Grandmother mourns man killed in gas station shooting
Relatives are mourning a man shot and killed Thursday evening at a gas station near Lexington Market. Lattimore Thompson, 30, was shot outside the Exxon gas station shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday at West Mulberry and North Greene streets on Downtown's westside. He was taken to shock trauma, where he died.
Driver Killed After Richocheting Off Guide Wires Into Parked Pick-Up In Bel Air: State Police
One person was killed after rolling over his Honda and crashing into a parked pick-up truck in Harford County late on Thursday night, a Maryland State Police spokesperson said. Forest Hill resident William Daniel Wagoner, 47, was driving at approximately 11:10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 on South Fountain Green...
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify three homicide victims killed in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified three people who have been killed in the city. 40-year-old David Watts Jr (B/M DOB 08/14/82) was killed on December 26, 2022, in the 700 block of Curley Street. 30-year-old Lattimore Thompson (B/M DOB 03/19/92) was killed on December 29, 2022,...
BPD looking for man connected to deadly shooting at gas station
Police released photos of a man who left the scene in a silver Hyundai Sonata with Maryland tags. Call police if you have information.
Flying Truck Lodges Itself Into Side Of Lanham Home
A Lanham home is left with a massive hole after a large vehicle slammed into it earlier today, authorities say. Around 1:45pm, Friday, Dec. 30, the Prince George's County Fire Department responded to the 7600 block of Finns Lane after reports of a vehicle in a house. Upon arrival, first...
Nottingham MD
Joppa Road shut down due to large disturbance in Towson
TOWSON, MD—Joppa Road has been shut down in the Towson area due to a large disturbance. The incident was reported at just before 9:30 p.m. on Friday night in the area of the Towson Circle. Witnesses report seeing large groups of youths in the middle of Joppa Road and...
Three Shot, Killed In Eight Hours During Violent Night In DC: Police
A deadly night and morning in Washington DC ended with a hefty body county as the new year comes closer to its conclusion, according to Metropolitan Police officials. Three people were killed in a span of less than eight hours between late on Thursday, Dec. 29, and early on Friday, Dec. 30 across DC, as police are scrambling for answers following the violent night.
foxbaltimore.com
West Baltimore man says Calhoun Street water leak has gone unresolved for months
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A West Baltimore man said a water leak in his neighborhood has gone unresolved for several months. “This leak has been running since September,” said Daniel Hamm, pointing to water spewing out of a water valve cover at the intersection of North Calhoun and Smithson Streets Thursday morning.
WBAL Radio
Three dead in separate shootings in Baltimore on Thursday
Three homicides took place in Baltimore on Thursday. A man was shot along West Pratt Street in Carrollton Ridge around 2 p.m. that afternoon. Once at the location, officers located an unidentified adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. The victim was transported to an...
Harford County man killed in overnight crash
A Harford County man died after crashing while driving at "a high rate of speed" in the Churchville area overnight.
foxbaltimore.com
Watermain break, sinkhole shuts down road in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — A watermain break and sinkhole have shut down a busy street near Montgomery County District Courthouse in Rockville. Water spewed from a buckled roadway at Maryland Avenue at East Jefferson Street in footage tweeted by the Rockville City Police department. As of around 4:40 p.m.,...
CSX Train Kills Victim While Traveling Through Maryland: Reports
An unidentified person was struck and killed by a CSX train in Maryland on Thursday morning, according to reports.Shortly before 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, a person was reportedly struck by a train and killed in Edgewood near Van Bibber and Barberry roads. It is unclear why the person was on …
Comments / 1