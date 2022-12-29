Chief Kevin Schutte has authorized a special commemorative badge to be worn by the Texarkana Texas Police Department in 2023. Just as the upcoming year marks the 150th anniversary of the incorporation of Texarkana, Texas as a city, it is also the 150th anniversary of the Texarkana Texas Police Department. To recognize this very special milestone, Chief Kevin Schutte appointed a committee of officers to design a “150 Year Anniversary Commemorative Badge” that would be worn by Texarkana Texas police officers during 2023. The committee prepared several badge design options for consideration, and the Department’s officers later voted on the one they liked best.

