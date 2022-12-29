Read full article on original website
ASP: Vehicle accident leaves one dead, another injured
The Arkansas State Police reported that a vehicle driven by 59-year-old Robert Chism of Nashville was traveling east around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning on Highway 278 near the Hope airport when it entered the other lane and struck a vehicle driven by 70-year-old Jerry Hillery of Prescott, Arkansas. Chism died of injuries sustained in the accident. Hillery was injured in the accident and transported to a local hospital.
Hope police log
Tadeo Villanueva, 36, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Jonathan Rodriguez, 25, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Marcadise Burton, 32, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Christopher Love Jr., 32, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Gregory Bobo, 32, of Hope, AR Affidavit. 12.16.22. Jasmine Griffin, 24, of Hope,...
Nash PD: Fireworks prohibited during holiday
Fireworks are permitted only during certain dates and times. Residents may only discharge fireworks on December 30 and 31 from 1 p.m. until 11 p.m. A man arrested by the Arkansas State Police has been charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor. The Hope Police Department...
Special Commemorative Badge to be Worn by Officers During 2023
Chief Kevin Schutte has authorized a special commemorative badge to be worn by the Texarkana Texas Police Department in 2023. Just as the upcoming year marks the 150th anniversary of the incorporation of Texarkana, Texas as a city, it is also the 150th anniversary of the Texarkana Texas Police Department. To recognize this very special milestone, Chief Kevin Schutte appointed a committee of officers to design a “150 Year Anniversary Commemorative Badge” that would be worn by Texarkana Texas police officers during 2023. The committee prepared several badge design options for consideration, and the Department’s officers later voted on the one they liked best.
Hazel Beard, former Shreveport mayor, dies in Texas
KINGSLAND, Texas - Former Shreveport mayor Hazel Beard died in Marble Falls, Texas, on Monday afternoon. She was 92. Beard, who served has mayor from 1990 to 1994, moved to Texas with her husband, Charles Beard, who died in 2002, after her four years as mayor. One of Beard's daughters...
Magnolia man arrested for the November 2022 homicide of a Shreveport man
Magnolia man, Rico Rose, was arrested by the Magnolia Police for the November 2022 homicide of Shreveport native, Demontray Hall.
Bail set at $500K each for 2 suspects in Dec. 4 Texarkana shootings
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Two Texarkana murder suspects’ bail has been set at $500,000 each for homicides in early December. Both homicides were fatal shootings on the same day, Dec. 4, in Texarkana, Ark. Daevion Marquez Williams, 22, and Jamauri Martavious Davis, 18, are both currently held at the...
3 arrested in fatal shooting of Vivian teen
Two teens and one adult were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting Thursday of a 17-year-old in Vivian, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. Two teens and one adult were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting Thursday of a 17-year-old in Vivian, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.
Juvenile detention center in Miller Co. closing its doors for good
MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - A local lockup for juvenile offenders is closing its doors and now, these juveniles are being shipped to other areas for housing, leaving some employees without a job. For nearly 30 years, incarcerated juveniles were locked behind the doors at the facility, but not anymore....
Hope man injured in accident in Columbia County
The Arkansas State Police report that 35-year-old Christopher Wilson of Hope was driving a 2018 Dodge Ram on US 82 in Magnolia when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck 47-year-old George Critton’s 2015 Dodge Ram and 51-year-old David McClellan’s 2002 Porsche. Wilson and Critton received treatment for their injuries at an area hospital. McClellan, a resident of El Dorado, died on the scene.
Texarkana New Year Reminder – Fireworks Are Dangerous And Illegal
It doesn't matter how many times we remind you, some people still seem to forget about the whole "illegal-fireworks-inside-the-city-limits" thing. It's true, and it can cost you money and more. Fireworks are fun, fireworks are loud, and fireworks make you say funny things like Ooooo and Ahhhhh. But fireworks are...
Nashville man dies after Hempstead County wreck
CPSO: Altercation led to shootout that fatally injured Vivian teen
Shooting in Vivian leaves one dead
Police: Man shot in foot on Texas Street Bridge
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting on the Texas Street Bridge that left one person wounded Friday evening. It happened just before 7 p.m. Police say the man told them he was walking on the bridge when he was shot in the top of the foot by an unknown assailant. The victim is expected to survive.
Paxton’s Criminal Prosecution Division secures 7-year sentence for convicted child abuser
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Criminal Prosecution Division is announcing a seven-year prison sentence for a Texarkana man convicted of child abuse in Bowie County, Texas. David Ernest Fant, 59, pleaded guilty to Indecency With a Child and was sentenced to seven years...
A new start for an old casino
Former DiamondJacks to be rebranded, rebuilt, and reborn. A shuttered casino in Bossier City will soon find life again, thanks to a Mississippi gaming company. Foundation Gaming & Entertainment, LLC announced the completion of the acquisition of the Diamond Jacks Casino & Hotel after receiving the requisite approval from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board at its December meeting.
Texarkana police seeking woman using co-worker’s debit card
TEXARKANA, Texas – Texarkana police are asking for the publics help finding a woman accused of stealing a co-worker's debit card from her unattended purse at their workplace. In October, the victim found that 23 Cash App transactions were made from her debit card in five days despite having...
Antisemitic flyers distributed in Shreveport neighborhoods over Christmas; activist group speaking out
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is speaking out after antisemitic flyers targeting Jewish people that were distributed in multiple Shreveport neighborhoods over the Christmas weekend. The Shreveport Police Department says it’s aware of the situation. The department gave KSLA the following statement on Wednesday, Dec. 28:
