Everything Coming to HBO Max in January 2023
As the new year approaches, HBO Max is preparing to help subscribers kick off 2023 on the right foot. With December coming to a close, the streaming service has unveiled its full list of incoming January 2023 titles, which will see dozens of additions heading to the HBO Max streaming library.
'Game of Thrones' Star Rose Leslie Just Got Some Disappointing News
Fans of Rose Leslie are in for some bad news as more HBO Max cuts are announced. The actress' short-lived series The Time Traveler's Wife is being removed from HBO Max along with several other HBO and HBO Max originals. According to a press release by Warner Bros. Discovery, all of these shows are being licensed to a third-party company called FAST.
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
Reese Witherspoon Reprising Decades-Old Role for Sequel Movie
Reese Witherspoon is reprising her role as ambitious go-getter Tracy Flick in a sequel to the Oscar-nominated political comedy Election titled Tracy Flick Can't Win. Witherspoon, now 46, appeared in the original film at age 22 and landed a Golden Globes nomination for best actress after its release to critical acclaim.
James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"
Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
Jodie Foster stars in first True Detective season 4 teaser
A first-look at the highly-anticipated True Detective season 4 has finally dropped as part of a compilation teaser trailer for various original HBO Max series coming in 2023. The trailer, which also included footage of the upcoming Barry season 4, Succession season 4, and The Last of Us, provided viewers with their first look at Jodie Foster in her first recurring television role since she was a child star in Western TV series Gunsmoke in a handful of episodes between 1969 and 1972. The actor, who is best known for her roles in Taxi Driver and horror movie Silence of the Lambs, will be playing police detective Liz Danvers.
Biggest New and Returning TV Shows Coming in 2023
From "Succession" to "Yellowjackets" there are many returning shows in 2023, not to mention new series like "The Last of Us" and "Echo" premiering.
Upcoming DC movies: every DCU film coming soon
The lowdown on all the new DC movies that we know about
What to Expect From DC in 2023: Movies and TV
The heroes and villains of the DC Universe are making some noise in 2023, both in movies and in television, so we’ve made a list of every live-action DC movie and series coming your way next year. As we all know, there are many, many DC projects in various...
John Cho-Led Horror Film 'They Listen' Sets Summer Release
2023 is shaping up to be an explosive year for horror lovers as horror titan Blumhouse Productions continues to add to its slate of films releasing next year. The latest to join the already exciting line-up of projects from the production company is They Listen which according to fresh reports from production has been set for a late summer theatrical release on August 25th. The film is currently in production in Los Angeles and will star John Cho and Katherine Waterston in lead roles.
Some Game of Thrones spinoffs 'shelved' amid changes at HBO Max, George R.R. Martin reveals
The tumult at Warner Bros. Discovery hasn't spared the Game of Thrones franchise. George R.R. Martin has revealed that some of the planned Game of Thrones spinoffs have been "shelved," which he blamed on recent changes at HBO Max. On his blog, the author shared that while there are more Thrones spinoffs in development beyond House of the Dragon, none of them have been officially greenlit. "A couple have been shelved, but I would not agree that they are dead," he added. "You can take something off the shelf as easily as you can put it on the shelf. All the changes at HBO Max...
Has HBO Max’s Green Lantern Series Been Axed? James Gunn Says…
According to James Gunn, reports of The Green Lantern's demise have been greatly exaggerated. In response to a report that HBO Max's planned Green Lantern series had been scrapped, the new co-CEO...
Saw 10, New Tobin Bell-Starring Sequel, Wraps Production
Filming on the upcoming Saw 10, which doesn't have an official title just yet, has reached its final day of principal photography. News of the sequel's wrap comes from longtime franchise scribe Josh Stolberg who confirmed that filming concluded today with a surprise Twitter giveaway. The upcoming movie may mark the tenth film in the long running horror franchise, but it's also Stolberg's third as a screenwriter. To mark the occasion of the end of filming, Stolberg revealed to fans the was giving away a unique piece for Saw fans, an actual circular saw signed by series star Tobin Bell.
'Smallville' Creators Finally Own up to Major Blunder
Clana critics can rejoice. Smallville showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar expressed some regret over how they handled the will-they-won't-they relationship between Clark Kent and Lana Lang on the 21-year-old TV show in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter about their new Netflix show Wednesday. When asked if they would have made any changes to Smallville today, Gough immediately brought up Clana.
'Wednesday' Showrunners Explain How the Title Character Relates to 'Smallville's Clark Kent
What do Netflix’s hit dark comedy series Wednesday and The CW’s long-running superhero series Smallville have in common? Well, if you pay close attention to the credits, you’ll realize that both series are created by the same two writers: Al Gough and Miles Millar. 21 years after creating a hit show that helped change our perception of television, the duo has managed to create another hit series that we can't get enough of — and they have a lot in common.
Kevin Smith Is Gearing Up to Finally Make 'Moose Jaws'
Lionsgate and director Kevin Smith are teaming up once again in an upcoming project. According to a recent report from Fangoria, the director officially announced in a Q&A at GalaxyCon that he is finally bringing to life Moose Jaws, a horror-comedy that has been in the works since 2014. Smith...
The Biggest Comic Books Coming in 2023: Fall of X, Dawn of DC and More
2023 is shaping up to be a huge year for the comic book industry. Marvel Comics is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the X-Men franchise with major crossovers like Sins of Sinister and Fall of X. Spider-Man and Venom are reuniting in the Summer of Symbiotes crossover, and even Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers are getting in on the crossover fun in Captain America: Cold War.
