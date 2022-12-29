Read full article on original website
Related
1968 Corvette 427 Found In A Barn After 40 Years
The interesting story of a 1968 Chevy Corvette C3 began in 1974 when its owner, Big Block Mike, got into a heated controversy with the police. Due to an arrest warrant, Mike had to hide the car for more than four decades. The Red Corvette was eventually found in a barn and was documented by Junkyard Life on YouTube.
Autoweek.com
This Lady Has Had 3 Toyotas That Each Went over 300,000 Miles
A couple weeks ago we told you about a study that ranked cars by their likelihood to clear 250,000 miles on the odometer. Of those, Toyotas made up six of the Top 10 and 10 of the Top 20. Well, a lady in Atlanta wrote to say she has had three Toyotas so far that have all gone over 300,000 miles, and that her current car, a Toyota Avalon, is only a few miles shy of the half-million-mile mark. Can you beat that?
gmauthority.com
C8 Corvette Left For Dead In Montana
The mid-engine C8 Corvette is at home on the racetrack, offering impressive performance for relatively little outlay. However, one place the C8 Corvette is a bit less comfortable is on 10 inches of ice and snow, as demonstrated by this abandoned C8 Stingray in Montana. Recently posted to subreddit r/Autos,...
qcnews.com
2024 Corvette Z06 GT3.R, NASCAR ‘Garage 56’ Le Mans racer take to the track
A trio of Chevrolet race cars were recently caught testing at Sebring International Raceway in a video posted to YouTube by Corvette Blogger. In the video, the number 3 Corvette C8.R, which finished third in the 2022 IMSA GTD Pro championship, shares the track with the new 2024 Corvette Z06 GT3.R. Also appearing: the NASCAR Cup Series Camaro that Hendrick Motorsports is preparing for next year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!
That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
Georgia witness says triangle object overhead was size of football field
A Georgia witness at Statesboro reported watching a triangle-shaped object the size of a football field slowly moving overhead at about 10:20 p.m. on October 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
NASCAR Classic: New series using old rule books on the way?
Historical NASCAR racing series appears to be in the works. NASCAR team owner Justin Marks announced the ‘NASCAR Classic’ idea to social media in mid-December. The idea would see NASCAR race cars for eras prior back in-action on modern racing circuits. Immediately, the idea was welcomed by nostalgic...
Drifters Try Their Hands At Drag Racing
The race might have been the subject but these drifters made the tandem donuts the real show stopper. Drift cars and drag cars are very similar in many ways. They both have a ridiculous amount of horsepower, lightweight bodies, and their drivers have to be some of the toughest and most focused people out there to be able to control their vehicle. However, there is one quite noticeable distinction between drift cars and dragsters, drift cars usually make a spectacle out of sliding rather than shooting off like a rocket ship and a straight line. For this reason, hoonigan has been wondering if a dry drift car could really deliver the same sort of show and performance as a fully blooded drag car.
Corvette And Mustang Crash Street Racing
A horrific dash cam video shows the moment when a street racing C7 Corvette and S550 Mustang crash big time while street racing in Lewisville, Texas on December 7. This is yet another example of why you shouldn’t give into temptation and engage in a street race on public roads, even if another driver tries goading you into it.
Inside Tammy Wynette's Stunning First Lady Acres, a Home Fit For a Country Queen
There's no shortage of iconic country music residences. After all, a music legend needs a place to rest their head and get away from it all. Elvis Presley famously had Graceland and Tammy Wynette had a Tennessee home fit for a country music queen, or if you prefer, the "First Lady of Country Music": First Lady Acres. Though not as well-known as The King's Memphis abode, First Lady Acres, a stunning mid-century estate that sits on eight acres in Oak Hill, Tenn., is equally stunning.
The Biggest Fish of 2022
In 2022, we watched angling records fall like dominos from the North Carolina coast all the way to the Colorado Rockies. Anglers hoisted massive tuna, big brook trout, and hefty blue cats from the depths of rivers, bays, oceans, and high mountain lakes. Then there was the 6,000-pound sunfish pulled ashore in Portugal—perhaps the biggest bony fish of all time. It’s been a banner year for big fish from all over the world. Here are five of our favorites.
hwy.co
The Shameful History of Dingess Tunnel
Many communities have a dark past, often reflecting an uglier, more violent, and less tolerant time in American history. But the small community of Dingess in southwestern West Virginia has a darker past than most. It centers around the Dingess Tunnel outside of town, the site of countless acts of violence and intolerance in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
22 Guns That Helped Fight the Civil War
The Civil War is the bloodiest conflict in U.S. history. It’s estimated that roughly 620,000 soldiers lost their lives over the course of the conflict, and even though roughly half of those fatalities were due to disease, increasingly efficient firearms took a terrible toll. (Compare the war to the other wars in which the most […]
The States With the Loosest Gun Laws
Firearm background checks, commonly used as a proxy for gun sales, surpassed 18 million through the first seven months of 2022. The year-long total is down by roughly 27% compared to the same period in 2021. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is […]
Filmmaker ships his 1997 Ford Fiesta from France to US for one final journey
A 31-year-old Frenchman says he had to come to Detroit to honor memories with his grandfather.
An Unlikely Pair
MY FISHING BUDDY and I are an unlikely pair. At 82 years old, he’s an old man; at 42, I only feel like one. He was born and raised in Nazi Germany, whereas I am a Jew. These differences hardly matter when Volker Oakley and I get together. We...
What Is a “Brodozer” Truck?
What's a "brodozer" truck? These show trucks can be $100,000 rolling art projects. The post What Is a “Brodozer” Truck? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0