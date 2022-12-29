ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

MLB Hall of Fame pitcher faces horrible family situation

The adopted daughter of Major League Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley was arrested in New Hampshire for abandoning her newborn baby boy in the cold. According to reports, Alexandra Eckersley is facing serious charges that include endangering the welfare of a child, falsifying physical evidence, assault, and reckless conduct. Eckersley was arraigned Tuesday Read more... The post MLB Hall of Fame pitcher faces horrible family situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Yardbarker

Braves acquire another outfielder in trade with Rangers

On the free agent front, the Braves have been practically dead silent all offseason, but Alex Anthopoulos has been active trying to improve the roster via trade. That continued last night with two more under-the-radar moves. The most notable was the acquisition of Lucas Luetge from the Yankees — a lefty reliever that has been incredibly steady in New York over the last two seasons. He will likely fill the role of Tyler Matzek, who suffered Tommy John at the end of the 2022 campaign and is scheduled to miss all of 2023, in middle relief.
NEW YORK STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players

The San Diego Padres may be clearing some cooks out of their kitchen. Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported this week that the Padres are open to discussing trade offers for both outfielder Trent Grisham and infielder Ha-Seong Kim. The former is signed through 2025 while the latter is signed through 2026. Though both players... The post Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Dodgers next move after quiet free agency, revealed

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ offseason was highlighted by the signings of SP Noah Syndergaard and OF/DH JD Martinez in free agency. But the Dodgers could still be looking to add talent. Dodgers’ beat writer Juan Toribio recently revealed that LA is still in the market for pitching depth, per Toribio’s Dodgers Beat newsletter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Red Sox add Cy Young winner in free agency

The Boston Red Sox are bolstering their starting rotation in free agency by signing former Cy Young winner Corey Kluber on a one-year contract, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The 36-year-old will play the 2023 season in Boston and his deal includes a club option for the 2024 campaign. The Red Sox will pay Kluber $10 million in 2023 and have an option worth $11 million for the 2024 season.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Giants make big decision on former All-Star

The San Francisco Giants are still looking to make a big splash on the open market after backing out of the Carlos Correa deal and then whiffing on the Aaron Judge sweepstakes. But in the meantime, the organization is making smaller moves. Among them is the decision to designate former All-Star infielder Tommy La Stella for assignment, as reported by Robert Murray. This opens up a roster spot for recent signing Taylor Rogers, who will bolster their bullpen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees may already have their future left fielder on the roster

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is taking a conservative approach toward filling the vacant left field spot. Free agency has dried up, and the Yankees don’t seem keen on parting ways with their top prospects, notably Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, and Jason Dominguez. Acquiring a left fielder...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Giants agree to three-year, $33M deal with Taylor Rogers

After his twin brother was acquired by the San Diego Padres earlier this year, Giants reliever Tyler Rogers joked that the NL West had become "the best looking division in baseball." He now can use the same line about his bullpen. The Giants have agreed to terms on a three-year,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Multiple teams still checking on Carlos Correa

Until Carlos Correa’s deal with the New York Mets becomes official, the infielder is still technically a free agent. That means some teams are still lurking on the fringes, just in case that Mets deal falls through. Teams have been checking in with agent Scott Boras about Correa’s status as his Mets deal remains in... The post Report: Multiple teams still checking on Carlos Correa appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Should Red Sox pursue Ha-Seong Kim in trade with Padres?

The Boston Red Sox helped create an infield logjam in San Diego. They could also help relieve that logjam. The Padres appear to have a surplus of infielders after signing ex-Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts in free agency. Ha-Seong Kim, who was a Gold Glove finalist at shortstop last season and would have to shift to second base if he stayed in San Diego, seems like a prime trade candidate, and The Athletic's Dennis Lin reports the Padres are "open to discussing" deals for both Kim and outfielder Trent Grisham.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Braves are officially over the luxury tax threshold

Much has been made about the Braves payroll entering 2023. Prior to doing anything this offseason, they were already set to have the highest payroll in franchise history — slightly below the luxury tax threshold, a place they have never been before. Given how quiet the Braves have been...
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

FanSided

