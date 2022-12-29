Read full article on original website
A Mets trade package to land another star if they miss out on Carlos Correa
If the New York Mets miss out on Carlos Correa, they don’t necessarily need to have a backup plan. However, this trade with a division rival could work. What’s going on with the Mets and Carlos Correa? No one really knows, as we haven’t heard from either side since before the Christmas holiday.
MLB Hall of Fame pitcher faces horrible family situation
The adopted daughter of Major League Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley was arrested in New Hampshire for abandoning her newborn baby boy in the cold. According to reports, Alexandra Eckersley is facing serious charges that include endangering the welfare of a child, falsifying physical evidence, assault, and reckless conduct. Eckersley was arraigned Tuesday Read more... The post MLB Hall of Fame pitcher faces horrible family situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
Braves acquire another outfielder in trade with Rangers
On the free agent front, the Braves have been practically dead silent all offseason, but Alex Anthopoulos has been active trying to improve the roster via trade. That continued last night with two more under-the-radar moves. The most notable was the acquisition of Lucas Luetge from the Yankees — a lefty reliever that has been incredibly steady in New York over the last two seasons. He will likely fill the role of Tyler Matzek, who suffered Tommy John at the end of the 2022 campaign and is scheduled to miss all of 2023, in middle relief.
Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players
The San Diego Padres may be clearing some cooks out of their kitchen. Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported this week that the Padres are open to discussing trade offers for both outfielder Trent Grisham and infielder Ha-Seong Kim. The former is signed through 2025 while the latter is signed through 2026. Though both players... The post Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
76ers Land Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan In Bold Trade Scenario
For a long time, the NBA had a bogeyman: the super team. You probably heard all the discourse. First, the Miami Heat were ruining the NBA. Then, it was the Golden State Warriors. Most recently, the Brooklyn Nets were destroying the league’s competitive balance. In the meantime, something interesting happened....
RUMOR: Dodgers next move after quiet free agency, revealed
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ offseason was highlighted by the signings of SP Noah Syndergaard and OF/DH JD Martinez in free agency. But the Dodgers could still be looking to add talent. Dodgers’ beat writer Juan Toribio recently revealed that LA is still in the market for pitching depth, per Toribio’s Dodgers Beat newsletter.
Red Sox add Cy Young winner in free agency
The Boston Red Sox are bolstering their starting rotation in free agency by signing former Cy Young winner Corey Kluber on a one-year contract, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The 36-year-old will play the 2023 season in Boston and his deal includes a club option for the 2024 campaign. The Red Sox will pay Kluber $10 million in 2023 and have an option worth $11 million for the 2024 season.
Giants make big decision on former All-Star
The San Francisco Giants are still looking to make a big splash on the open market after backing out of the Carlos Correa deal and then whiffing on the Aaron Judge sweepstakes. But in the meantime, the organization is making smaller moves. Among them is the decision to designate former All-Star infielder Tommy La Stella for assignment, as reported by Robert Murray. This opens up a roster spot for recent signing Taylor Rogers, who will bolster their bullpen.
Yardbarker
Yankees may already have their future left fielder on the roster
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is taking a conservative approach toward filling the vacant left field spot. Free agency has dried up, and the Yankees don’t seem keen on parting ways with their top prospects, notably Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, and Jason Dominguez. Acquiring a left fielder...
MLB Writer Offers Bold Prediction For Red Sox’s Alex Cora In 2023
The Boston Red Sox remain in full offseason mode, retooling after a dead-last finish in the American League East last season. However, this hasn’t stopped the premature 2023 season predictions from rolling in. And one about Red Sox manager Alex Cora is bold, to say the least. With 2022...
Angels Fans React to LA Signing Brandon Drury to Two-Year Deal
Fans are excited about him joining an already stacked lineup.
If Carlos Correa, Mets Saga Continues, Red Sox Pursuit May Make Perfect Sense
The Red Sox should make a major splash
NBC Sports
Giants agree to three-year, $33M deal with Taylor Rogers
After his twin brother was acquired by the San Diego Padres earlier this year, Giants reliever Tyler Rogers joked that the NL West had become "the best looking division in baseball." He now can use the same line about his bullpen. The Giants have agreed to terms on a three-year,...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Report: Multiple teams still checking on Carlos Correa
Until Carlos Correa’s deal with the New York Mets becomes official, the infielder is still technically a free agent. That means some teams are still lurking on the fringes, just in case that Mets deal falls through. Teams have been checking in with agent Scott Boras about Correa’s status as his Mets deal remains in... The post Report: Multiple teams still checking on Carlos Correa appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Astros may sign pair of aces to contract extensions in 2023, per report
Houston's offseason spending is reportedly expected to continue through the first months of 2023.
NBC Sports
Should Red Sox pursue Ha-Seong Kim in trade with Padres?
The Boston Red Sox helped create an infield logjam in San Diego. They could also help relieve that logjam. The Padres appear to have a surplus of infielders after signing ex-Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts in free agency. Ha-Seong Kim, who was a Gold Glove finalist at shortstop last season and would have to shift to second base if he stayed in San Diego, seems like a prime trade candidate, and The Athletic's Dennis Lin reports the Padres are "open to discussing" deals for both Kim and outfielder Trent Grisham.
Yardbarker
The Braves are officially over the luxury tax threshold
Much has been made about the Braves payroll entering 2023. Prior to doing anything this offseason, they were already set to have the highest payroll in franchise history — slightly below the luxury tax threshold, a place they have never been before. Given how quiet the Braves have been...
Red Sox Reportedly Did Not Make Formal Offer To Pitcher Who Wanted To Return
The Boston Red Sox did not make an offer to one of the members of last year's rotation despite having some interest in a reunion.
Keith McPherson 'cool' with Yankees offseason so far, but sees 'sneaky' deal coming
Keith McPherson says he is content with the Yankees offseason, but sees one of Brian Cashman’s trademark ‘sneaky’ deals coming in the future.
