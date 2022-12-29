Read full article on original website
Severe storms are possible today, Saturday, and next Tuesday
CLANTON – A number of upper level disturbances will affect Alabama over the next six days. Today, a line of thunderstorms will move into the western portions of the state sometime between late morning and early afternoon, followed by an area of moderate to heavy rainfall for several hours. The atmosphere will be most unstable in the southwestern portions of the state, where a few severe storms are possible. Damaging straight-line winds and a couple of tornadoes are the main threats. Remember, severe weather, including tornadoes, occur in Marginal Risk areas, just not as widespread as the other risk categories. This system will be...
Monitoring potential for 'classic' winter storm track in Minnesota Monday-Tuesday
It's looking likely that parts of Minnesota will be in for a big winter storm early next week, though it's still a bit too early for the National Weather Service to say where the heaviest snow will fall and whether rain or freezing rain will impact totals. The NWS says...
WHNT-TV
Rounds of Rain and Storms
Through the weekend and into next week, there will be a couple of rounds of rain to come through the Tennessee Valley. This will add up to quite a bit of rainfall for our area over the next seven days. The first round of showers comes on Friday and Saturday....
gowatertown.net
Another winter storm headed our way? (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Details are limited at this point, but forecasters are keeping an eye on a winter storm system that could impact South Dakota early in the new year. KWAT News talked with Ryan Vipond, a forecaster with the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen…. By the weekend, they’ll...
2023 Could Be Starting Off With a Winter Storm
If your New Years' resolution is to get back in shape, a great way to do that is to shovel. Lucky for you Mother Nature might be helping out with your goals. With the warmer temps we have had lately, there is potential for a large winter storm to hit the first week of January. The National Weather Service shared their prediction for the risk of heavy snow from January 6th through the 8th, but it might not be the snow we have to worry about...
Snow/Ice Risk Thursday, Eyeing Stronger Storm System After New Year's
The clipper system that passed through on Christmas day was one of a series of systems that will continue into the New Year and thereafter before we have a pattern flip, so read on for the details...
KDRV
STORMWATCH 12: Heavy rain and snow, gusty winds will create difficult travel conditions ahead of the holiday weekend
From the StormWatch 12 Weather Team... This next round of widespread and heavier rain and snow will continue through tonight. Expect a very soggy night with snowy conditions in our higher elevations. We'll also see some more strong winds with many areas seeing gusts between 25-50 mph. Some of the highest gusts will be for the coast, Shasta Valley and up in our higher terrain. Blowing snow will be a concern for our higher elevations that see snow tonight into tomorrow. This will further complicate travel and make for very hazardous conditions. Snow levels will be climbing Thursday night into Friday. Expect snow levels to be between 3,500' to 4,000' or so through the evening then climb up to around 5,000' to 6,000' overnight into Friday morning. We would likely see a transition from snow to rain for the Mt. Shasta area along I-5 and eventually the Klamath Falls area during this time.
New Storm Moves Into California Just As Previous Storm Ends
The impending weather could disrupt your New Years Eve plans.
January Forecast Outlook
After bitter cold temperatures Christmas weekend, the beginning of 2023 is looking like it will be coming in with warmer air and some rain. Many places in the area are used to average temperatures (average of both high and low temperatures) in the 20s or teens for the months of December and January.
georgiawildlife.blog
Georgia Fishing Report: December 30, 2022
As we say “good-bye” to 2022, we want to heartily thank all of you for fishing in Georgia. Your support of fishing, and purchases of fishing equipment and fishing licenses enable the Georgia Wildlife Resources Division to continue to do important research, protect natural resources, maintain and operate public fishing areas and so much more. We can’t wait to hear your fish tales for 2023!
pdjnews.com
Getting ready for the next cold snap
Oklahoma State University State Extension Beef Cattle Nutrition Specialist Temperatures have been pretty nice for this time of year; however, we are predicted to get some extreme cold next week for Christmas. Cows tend to lose their acclimation to cold weather when we have a series of nice thermoneutral days. Condition of cows and their hair coat can play a large part in their tolerance to…
prescottenews.com
Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert – Associated Press
Photo: A semi-truck gets stuck in the snow at a travel center in Bellemont, Ariz., on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in northern Arizona, and more is expected through the new year. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca) A winter storm dumped several inches of snow...
Flooding reported in parts of the Central Coast as rain pours over the area in latest round of storms
Multiple reports of flooding have come in as the Central Coast deals with the latest round of storms. The post Flooding reported in parts of the Central Coast as rain pours over the area in latest round of storms appeared first on KION546.
WMAZ
Central Georgia hardware store owner sees business soar after cold weather caused damage
Johnny Davis is the owner of Karsten and Denson Hardware Store. He says the cold temperatures brought in a lot of new and old customers.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Storm, wind advisories upgraded; Several feet of snow possible through New Year’s Day
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A storm set to impact the Lake Tahoe Basin Monday night into Tuesday is the first of a series of systems expected to drop several feet of snow in the Sierra through New Year’s Day and beyond, weather officials said Monday. The National...
Storm roars into Sierra: 180 mph winds, whiteout blizzard conditions, avalanche warning
TRUCKEE -- A potent, warm Cat. 4 atmospheric river crashed into the Sierra Tuesday, whipping up hurricane-force wind gusts, triggering whiteout blizzard conditions, and prompting an avalanche warning for the Lake Tahoe area.According to the researchers at the University of California's Sierra Snow Lab, temperatures were too warm at the higher elevations to produce snow on the overnight hours."Windy with a mix of rain and snow this morning, primarily rain," the lab posted on Twitter. "We had 2.8" of new soggy wet slush at the 8 a.m. measurement this morning. We're expecting a transition to snow sometime over...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Experts warn Georgians before looking for cold weather home repairs
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -No running water at home, you can’t shower, you can’t brush your teeth and now experts are saying you have to keep an eye on who you hire to fix the problem. Experts from the Better Business Bureau said during severe weather in...
WAAY-TV
More snow flurries, frigid temperatures Monday
Christmas Day may be over, but winter certainly is not. Monday's wake-up temperatures will be in the upper teens and low 20s across North Alabama and southern Tennessee. The city of Huntsville is now entering its 80th straight hour with below-freezing temperatures. Some isolated snow flurries, sleet and rain will...
Driving may be 'impossible' as atmospheric river heads for Tahoe
If you are planning to drive in or out of the Tahoe region in the next day, it's time to seriously reconsider those plans.
Central Georgia restaurant opens up 24 hours after water pipe burst due to cold weather
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Plumbers and first responders are staying busy this holiday season after the arctic blast caused water pipes to pop all over central Georgia. This left homes, apartments and even businesses filled with gallons of water they didn't expect. Assistant general manager Riley Harris was called...
