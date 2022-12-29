ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Joe Burrow or QB Josh Allen? Conman Skip Bayless Says 'Not Even Close!'

By Mike Fisher
BillsDigest
BillsDigest
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ktQrc_0jxYEiEz00

Bills vs. Bengals analysis? Unfortunately for suckers, Skip Bayless is a fraudulent "expert'' who doesn't know whether a football is pumped up or stuffed.

The first thing a smart consumer of NFL content must understand when (hopefully accidentally) stumbling upon the poisonous TV work of Skip Bayless is that fraudulent "analyst'' doesn't know whether a football is pumped up or stuffed.

Armed with that knowledge - the knowledge that Bayless possesses no knowledge - the smart consumer can go about his or her day unbothered by our industry's smarmiest conman.

But we feel for the others, those who are sucked in to the FS1 programming without realizing that Bayless is a Human Hemorrhoid and a blight on sports journalism ... and that they might actually take seriously his football thoughts.

To wit, this steaming pile of idiocy ...

Bayless grapples with the question of who is better, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen or Joe Burrow by saying "It's not even close!''

And then he choses, naturally, the most incendiary answer designed to gain him the most attention: The Bengals' Burrow.

"From my side of the table there's only one right answer to this and it ain't even close: it's Joe Burrow," Bayless said.

We're not here to argue that Bayless is "wrong''; we get Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Monday at the Cincinnati Bengals , and just like Bills' meetings with Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes, it figures to be a showdown of the best.

The best teams. The best QBs.

But any reasonable judgment of the trio would actually and obviously note that it IS close. ... which is the entire reason it's fun to debate it in our living rooms and our barrooms and our barber shops.

And yet some volume of football fans - maybe casual ones or young ones - are going to see this foof on their TV and assume he knows what he's talking about.

Fact is, as it relates to the Buffalo Bills, we'll be "NFL expert'' Skip Bayless could not off the top of his head name more than five or six Bills players, which is why he is left relying on empty platitudes and hyperbolic nonsense.

"I just like the way he sees the field, and reads the field and operates," Bayless screeched, in a prime example of an empty platitude, as Bayless knows nothing about how a QB is supposed to "see the field and operate.''

Burrow is "as close to Brady as anybody this side of Brady,'' Bayless whined, in a prime example of hyperbolic nonsense, as Bayless has actually heard of Tom Brady.

Bills fans shouldn't be upset Josh Allen "isn't even close'' to Joe Burrow, in the mind of Skip Bayless. What's upsetting is the number of viewers and sponsors who are being hoodwinked into believing anything he says.

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia!

Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Bills Fans Are Angry Over The NFL Game They Have to Watch Sunday

The 1 pm game on CBS in the Buffalo market has now switched to Miami at New England, instead of Indianapolis at the New York Giants. The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this week. It's the first game the Bills have played against the Bengals since 2019 and their first game in Cincinnati since 2017.
BUFFALO, NY
thecomeback.com

Derek Carr makes surprise decision after Raiders bench him

Breakups don’t get any uglier in the NFL than the stunning split Wednesday between the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr. Carr has reportedly left the Raiders, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. According to the report, Carr “left the team, with their permission, to avoid being a distraction over the final two weeks of the season.”
The Spun

Deion Sanders Has 3-Word Response To Fan Who Said He Left For Money

Not everyone appreciated Deion Sanders' decision to leave Jackson State for Colorado. After igniting the HBCU program, the Hall of Famer took a more prominent coaching position with a Power Five program that can provide him with more resources. He'll also make much more money, but Sanders disputed changing jobs for that reason.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Tom Brady Getting 'Connected' To 1 NFL Team

Tom Brady is currently playing on the final year of his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If the 45-year-old quarterback elects to suit up for another season in 2023, he very well could be on his way to a new NFL landing spot. On Wednesday, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright...
TAMPA, FL
Detroit Sports Nation

Jared Goff has message for Detroit Lions fans prior to final home game [Video]

Wow. Can you believe we are already in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL regular season? Well, we are, and on Sunday, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will play their final home game of the season when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. On Wednesday, Goff spoke to reporters and he had a message for all of the Lions’ fans who have supported him and his team during the 2022 season.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Von Miller Makes His Opinion On Russell Wilson Very Clear

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has struggled mightily this season. In fact, he has played so poorly that people are wondering if his days of being an elite quarterback are officially over. During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this Thursday afternoon, Bills edge rusher Von Miller was asked about...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

JJ Watt Reveals Why He Decided To Retire From The NFL

J.J. Watt elaborated on his decision to retire after the 2022 season when speaking to reporters Wednesday. During his press conference (h/t NFL.com's Nick Shook), the Arizona Cardinals defensive end said he's known for a while that this will be his final season. "It feels like the right time," Watt...
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation

Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Raiders fans want Josh McDaniels fired over Derek Carr decision

Las Vegas Raiders fans were not happy with head coach Josh McDaniels for the decision to bench quarterback Josh McDaniels. The Las Vegas Raiders have not lived up to the lofty expectations they had entering the 2022 season. Instead of contending for the AFC West, they now hold just very slim playoff odds with a 6-9 record under head coach Josh McDaniels.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Buffalo Bills Announcement

The city of Buffalo, New York has been hammered by a brutal blizzard that has sadly taken the lives of over two dozen people this week. So the Buffalo Bills have decided to lend a big helping hand. On Thursday, the Bills announced that the Buffalo Bills Foundation is teaming...
BUFFALO, NY
BillsDigest

BillsDigest

Buffalo, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BillsDigest is a FanNation channel covering the Buffalo Bills

 https://www.si.com/nfl/bills

Comments / 0

Community Policy