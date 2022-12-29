Read full article on original website
Hilton Village and Phoebus Named to New Virginia Main Street Program
Two Hampton Roads communities have been chosen for a new program administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) aimed at strengthening small-town business communities. Hilton Village in Newport News and Phoebus in Hampton will be among ten Virginia towns to participate in the first Mobilizing Main...
The Cobbler Cafe Opens In Midtown Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-There’s a new hotspot in town for those craving a delectable dessert sure to tantalize the tastebuds. The Cobbler Cafe opened its doors to the public on Friday, November 4. The new business is located at 10153 Jefferson Ave., Suite C, in the Francisco Village Shopping Center of Midtown Newport News, adjacent to Lily’s Furniture & Mattress.
Bazaaro’s Deli At Williamsburg Premium Outlets Celebrates Grand Opening
JAMES CITY-A ribbon cutting event was held on December 27 for Bazaaro’s Deli, a new dining establishment now open at Williamsburg Premium Outlets on Richmond Road. The deli is the latest business venture for owners Janey and Danny Sawyer, who also own Williamsburg Bazaar and Norge Bazaar. They plan to operate their new business with manager Jeff Owens.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
15 Free Things to Do in Newport News, VA
Newport News, Virginia, is renowned for being a top-notch shipbuilding city where many of the Navy's warships were built. This city meandering the mouth of the James River was established in 1621 by several colonists from Ireland. Meanwhile, the city's name came from the commander of five expeditions, Christopher Newport.
SURVEY: Where do you want Virginia Beach to be in the next 60 years?
In honor of its residents, the city will launch a network initiative, a modernized logo and several community activations for residents to participate in throughout the year.
15 Free Things to Do in Hampton, VA
Hampton, an independent city in Virginia, is blessed with miles of coastline and spectacular water scenery and is situated on the Chesapeake Bay's entrance. The city is right in the middle of the East Coast and the Hampton Roads territory. Hampton was founded in 1610 and is one of America's...
Virginia Beach firefighter program about to start using expanded training facility
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Harry E. Diezel Fire Training Center in Virginia Beach just got a huge upgrade. The facility is located off Birdneck Road in Virginia Beach. The city added on 16,700 square feet of training space, including a workout facility for large incoming classes. It can fit 30-60 recruits simultaneously, now.
Last Night on the Town NYE Party to impact traffic in Virginia Beach
The Virginia Beach police will be closing portions of Town Center on Saturday due to the Last Night on the Town New Year's Eve Party.
Vehicle crashes into bookstore in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police officers were investigating a scene where a vehicle crashed into a building Friday night. It happened at Smith Discount Books in the 5200 block of Providence Road at around 7:45 p.m. Police haven't said if anyone was hurt.
A look ahead at this holiday weekend’s events | Dec. 30 – Jan. 1
Make sure to catch these festive events this weekend before they wrap up for the holiday season.
Small Business Spotlight: Va Beach seafood joint hopes to bounce back in 2023
Deltonio and Sumiko Thompson opened Crabby Cali's location on Holland Road in 2018. The Army veteran and former Nightingale dispatcher say they're making some changes to help sales in the new year.
Crumbling bricks, abandoned apartments and absent assistance on Chamberlayne Avenue
Residents of an apartment building on Richmond's northside are speaking out after what they say has been years of neglect by an absent landlord.
Jamestown Yorktown Foundation Seeking Sales & Events Coordinator
JAMES CITY-The Jamestown Yorktown Foundation is looking to a hire a full-time sales & events coordinator. The individual hired for this position will be responsible for promoting the foundation’s indoor and outdoor museum facilities and their potential uses and benefits through effective communication, marketing, and networking. The Jamestown Yorktown...
The best restaurant in Virginia, according to Guy Fieri
Fieri's favorite place to eat in Virginia is located in the city of Richmond's Monroe Ward neighborhood.
Family of 3, and a dog living in the Richmond VA Bus station
Restroom inside Richmond VA Greyhound bus station homeless men use to bath and shave.Photo byEl Amin Communications 2022. Richmond VA- Just inside the front entrance to the Richmond, Virginia Greyhound bus station and in front of the food shop, James Collins, 54, his girlfriend of six years, her mentally disabled 20-year-old son, and their dog Rusty have made their home on the hard plastic benches.
Acting Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards on his next steps
Rick Edwards, who was appointed acting chief in October 2022, recently shared his thoughts with CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett.
Phill Branch Talks His HBCU-Excellence Celebrating Documentary ‘Hampton University: One Of The Wonders Of The World’ [Exclusive]
“Hampton University is one of the wonders of the world, and I wish there were a thousand more.” Those are the words of Andrew Young as seen in an HBCU-excellence celebrating documentary that highlights Hampton’s education for life. Created by Phill Branch, Hampton University: One Of The Wonders Of The World explores the storied history […]
7 Best Beaches in Virginia
Admittedly, beaches aren’t the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Virginia, the land of Civil War battles, country villages, and the hazy Blue Ridge. But with more than 7,000 miles of coastline—including a scenic network of rivers and estuaries, the formidable Chesapeake Bay, and the meandering Atlantic coastline—Virginia offers an amazing number of sandy escapes to enjoy. From popular Virginia Beach to the remote Tangier Island, reachable only by ferry, here are seven of the best beaches in Virginia to pitch your umbrella.
Virginia Beach infrastructure, community projects getting a big financial boost
Nearly $15.5 million in ceremonial checks was presented to Virginia Beach city leaders Wednesday. The money will be used to help fund several projects throughout the city.
