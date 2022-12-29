ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterville, PA

New polling place for Pine Township

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WcyuF_0jxYENtq00

Pine Township, Pa. — The Lycoming County Board of Elections has changed the polling place for Pine Township, effective immediately.

The new polling place for Pine Township is the Pine Township Building, located at 825 Oregon Hill Road, Waterville. The first election held at the new polling place will be the May 16 municipal primary.

Signs will be posted at the old and new polling places on Election Day to notify

voters of the change, and notification letters will be mailed to the households of all registered voters in the township.

Questions may be directed to the Office of Voter Services at 570-327-2267.

Comments / 0

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming County Commissioners pass 2023 budget

Williamsport, Pa. — Commissioners passed the proposed 2023 budget on Thursday with a 3-0 vote, making no increase to the property taxes in the county. The millage rate will remain at 6.5. Highlights of the budget, presented by Steven Simms, comptroller and business manager include: Revenues: $105.7 millionExpenditures: $138.9 millionDeficit: $33.2 milion, taking into account expenses that will occur in 2023, utilizing Act 13 or ARPA funds received in prior...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Jamie Flick wins nomination for 83rd District

This article originally published May 18, 2022. In a contested race between Republican candidates Ann Kaufman and Jamie Flick, Flick took the majority votes to replace Rep. Jeff Wheeland, for the 83rd District seat. Flick began his term Dec. 1, 2022. Lycoming County, Pa. — Local business owner Jamie Flick won an uphill battle Tuesday night to secure the Republican nomination for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives 83rd District. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Introducing the new Lycoming Regional Police Department

Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — A new, regionalized police force is in place starting Jan. 1, 2023 to serve nine communities in western Lycoming County. On Thursday, members of the department, flanked with law enforcement, community, and county leaders, formally introduced the Lycoming Regional Police Department. Formed after three years of collaboration, discussion, and planning, the regionalized police department merges the resources of Jersey Shore Borough, Old Lycoming Township, and Porter Township. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

How Spotlight PA uncovered the chaos in a tiny Pa. borough after the hiring of Tamir Rice’s killer

This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. Tioga borough made national headlines in early July and became known as the small town in Pennsylvania that hired the police officer who in 2014 shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice. The attention on Tioga quickly faded, but my work at Spotlight PA was just getting started. ...
TIOGA, PA
WBRE

Lycoming Regional Police Department to begin enforcement in new year

LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The new year is filled with new and exciting opportunities. For two police departments in Lycoming County, 2023 will bring a big change that is intended to benefit the community starting January 1st. Old Lycoming township police and the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police will become one, being renamed as the Lycoming […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Where's the most romantic spot in Pennsylvania?

This article originally published Jun 17, 2022. Coudersport, Pa. — The idea of what makes a perfectly romantic place is subjective, for sure, but TripsToDiscover.com, a travel discovery platform, attempted to find inspiration nationwide in a recent article, The Most Romantic Destination in Every State. On their state-by-state list of the most romantic places are quaint bed and breakfasts, grand estates, fine dining, blossoming gardens, and panoramic vistas. ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

I-Team coverage on cockroaches prompts borough action

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An update to an I-Team investigation into a cockroach-infested senior citizen apartment building in West Hazleton, is now prompting action by borough officials. Eyewitness News showed viewers the problems on Wednesday inside the West Hazleton Senior Apartments on West Monroe Avenue. Residents say they’re being inundated with cockroaches and […]
WEST HAZLETON, PA
WGAL

Shots fired at Geisinger Hospital

DANVILLE, Pa. — There have been reports of a shooting at the Geisinger Hospital in Danville, Pennsylvania. It is confirmed that one person has been fatally wounded in this shooting. Montour Police say that there is no threat to the public. Stay tuned for more updates.
DANVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Winning ticket for New Year's Millionaire Raffle sold in Columbia County

Middletown, Pa. — A ticket for the Pennsylvania Lottery's New Year's Millionaire Raffle was sold in Columbia County. This Raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the Jan. 8, 2022 drawing. The winning ticket numbers, 00141038 and 00155356, were randomly drawn from among more than 56,200 Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6.The tickets were sold at Fresh-N Quik, 233 Montour Boulevard, Bloomsburg, Columbia County and Sheetz, 3695 Paxton St., Harrisburg, Dauphin County.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

UPDATE: Geisinger Employee Dead, Lock down Lifted

DANVILLE- A Geisinger employee is dead after a shooting in an employee parking lot of Geisinger in Danville Friday evening. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn says the shooting was first reported around 5 pm Friday in the employee lot off Red Lane in Mahoning Township, Montour County. A motive is unknown at this time. The victim is believed to be a female in her 40s.
DANVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local lottery player hits it big in Clinton County

Middletown, Pa. — In January of 2022, a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1 million from the Dec. 23, 2021 drawing was sold in Clinton County. The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 08-13-27-37-44-47, to win the $1 million jackpot prize, less applicable withholding. Sheetz, 288 Hogan Blvd., Mill Hall, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket. Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Match 6 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize. More than 39,500 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Pipe burst disrupts business in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A building in Luzerne County will remain closed for the rest of the week. The Luzerne County Veterans Affairs Office and Magistrate Judge David Barilla's Office are expected to stay closed for the last few days of the year thanks to a burst pipe in the Forty Fort building.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Route 199 reconstruction project in Bradford County continues

BRADFORD COUNTY, EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a four-year reconstruction project on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens in Bradford County is set to continue on Wednesday. The reconstruction project, which spans for 2.6 miles, runs from just north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WBRE

NAACP swears in new president of Wilkes-Barre chapter

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 63-year-old Bill Browne stands among board members of the NAACP as he’s sworn in to take on the new role as president of the Wilkes-Barre chapter. The branch has worked as a local advocate for social justice and equality for people of color for nearly forty years. President Browne has […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Montour County mobile home park water woes

COOPER TOWNSHIP MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents of a Montour County mobile home park say they have had it with the ongoing water problems and reached out to the I-Team for help after they claim their concerns were not being addressed by property management. Eyewitness News spoke with residents who are frustrated, disgusted, and some […]
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Muncy Township veterinary clinic open today after Wednesday night fire

Muncy, Pa. — A Muncy Township veterinary clinic is open today after a fire Wednesday night damaged an outbuilding behind the main clinic. Josh and Amy Phillips, owners of Wolf Run Veterinary Clinic on Route 220, said in a Facebook post Thursday morning that the fire affected building three. The building is behind the main clinic and houses grooming and some of the boarding kennels. The fire broke out in the garage portion of the building. ...
MUNCY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy