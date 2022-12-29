ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Shaq Thompson Explains the Panthers’ Turnaround Under Steve Wilks

Matt Rhule's stint as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers lasted just two seasons and some change. He was fired after a 1-4 start to the 2022 season, following a 37-15 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. Rhule had a history of turning programs around, albeit...
CHARLOTTE, NC
New York Post

Adoree’ Jackson’s practice return looking like crucial boost to Giants’ defense

Adoree’ Jackson, the top cornerback on a Giants team about to play a win-and-in game on Sunday against the Colts to get into the playoffs for the first time in six years, took a step forward on Wednesday, a turn of events that could be a boon to the Giants’ defense. Jackson returned to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday, the first time he has taken the field with his teammates since suffering a sprained knee back on Nov. 20. Jackson was injured while returning a punt in a 31-18 loss to the Lions at MetLife Stadium. The sprained medial collateral ligament...
JACKSON, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs

On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Seattle Seahawks: 3 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Jets

With the Seattle Seahawks set to host the New York Jets at Lumen Field on Sunday, it is time for some Seahawks Week 17 bold predictions for this must-win affair. Following a promising 6-3 start, Seattle has been on a downfall. The team has lost five out of its last six games, including the last three. Most recently, the Seahawks lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 24-10. Now, they are 7-8 and the first team out of the playoff zone. A win on Sunday is essentially a must in order to stay alive in the playoff chase.
SEATTLE, WA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Wilks Reveals Plan for Josh Norman vs Tampa Bay

After a few days of practice, 35-year-old cornerback Josh Norman is ready to suit up for his first game of the season this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Norman signed to the Panthers' practice squad earlier in the week after the team learned that starting corner Jaycee Horn had broken his wrist and would be re-evaluated in 10-12 days.
TAMPA, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Ranking the Chiefs’ Potential Wild Card Weekend Opponents

The Kansas City Chiefs should end the season by beating two divisional opponents to finish with a 14-3 record. That, in theory, would give them no worse than the second seed in the AFC playoffs. They could still "earn" the top spot in the AFC if the Buffalo Bills were to lose one of their final two games and the Chiefs won out. Buffalo is favored in both of its final games, though, so Kansas City is more than likely to be playing on Wild Card Weekend.
KANSAS CITY, MO
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Clinton-Dix Tackles New Phase of Football Career

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Former Green Bay Packers safety HaHa Clinton-Dix retired on Friday as a member of the team that drafted him in the first-round in 2014. He’s staying involved in the game as director of player development on coach Nick Saban’s staff at his alma mater, Alabama. It was an opportunity he said stemmed from his return to Tuscaloosa as part of a reunion for the Crimson Tide’s 2012 national championship team. While there, he met with some of his academic advisors.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' unofficial depth chart for Week 17

The Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) released their unofficial depth chart ahead of the Week 17 matchup against the New York Giants (8-6-1). The term “unofficial” should be taken to heart here as the pecking order could change on a whim. Most of it will remain unchanged unless roster moves are made, but we’ll be here to keep track every week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

