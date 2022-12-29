ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ringsidenews.com

Batista’s Ex-Wife Was Banned From Attending Events

Batista has emerged to become a bona fide Hollywood megastar, ever since he transitioned from the world of professional wrestling. However, an interesting story has been revealed by a wrestling veteran that Batista’s ex-wife was banned from attending WWE shows. Batista carved out a successful career in WWE, reigning...
wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns Sends Ominous Warning Ahead Of Final WWE SmackDown Of 2022

In recent weeks, The Bloodline has taken it up a notch with their destructive ways, carrying backstage attacks on random wrestlers and interrupting others' matches, not to mention putting the likes of Elias and Matt Riddle on the shelf. The faction has even drawn comparisons to the iconic Black & White nWo for its newfound mean streak.
stillrealtous.com

AEW Announcer Retiring From Wrestling?

Since All Elite Wrestling was first announced the company has added several interesting names to the broadcast team and Tony Schiavone has been with the company since August of 2019. Schiavone has been a key member of the AEW team, but it sounds like his days in the world of professional wrestling could be numbered.
ringsidenews.com

Indie Wrestler Jaysin Strife Passes Away At 37

The wrestling business has been built by athletes and behind-the-scenes personnel who contribute to the industry with their in-ring and creative insight. It is always sad to lose anyone in the business and recently, the wrestling world lost yet another Independent wrestler and promoter in Jaysin Strife. Jaysin Strife began...
ringsidenews.com

Becky Lynch’s Ex-Boyfriend Reveals Why She Is No Longer Friends With Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair’s friendship is not very good, as many fans are aware. The two have discussed their friendship problems in interviews with the media multiple times. However, Lynch’s ex-boyfriend recently talked about how their friendship worsened and explained the reason. Jeff Dye was in a...
wrestletalk.com

Top WWE Star Suffers Potential Injury At Live Event

UPDATE: a new report has shot down rumors that the injury was a work. more at this link. A top WWE star was unable to finish a match at a house show due to an apparent injury according to fans in attendance. While WWE had a house show in Hershey,...
HERSHEY, PA
ringsidenews.com

Identity Of Mystery Woman With MJF On AEW Dynamite Revealed

MJF kicked off his “reign of terror” after putting William Regal out of commission on the first Dynamite after Full Gear. Tonight, the Devil Himself closely observed his potential next opponent in action. MJF was at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, for the opening match on Dynamite...
BROOMFIELD, CO
wrestlinginc.com

Rhea Ripley Reacts To New WWE Dominik Mysterio Shirt

The story of Dominik Mysterio betraying his father, Rey, in favor of working with Judgement Day has taken a less prominent role on television ever since Rey moved to "SmackDown" in October. However, that hasn't stopped Dom and his "Mami," Rhea Ripley, from terrorizing the family when they are away from weekly television.
tjrwrestling.net

Former WWE Champion Calls Out Brock Lesnar For A Match

Brock Lesnar is likely returning to WWE at some point in 2023, which is why a former WWE Champion has called him out for a match. The last time Brock Lesnar competed in a WWE match was nearly two months ago at Crown Jewel on November 5th when he faced one of his biggest rivals in 2022, Bobby Lashley. While Lashley dominated much of the match, Lesnar got the win after he pushed himself off the ropes while trapped in the Hurt Lock submission and landed on top of Lashley for the pinfall win.
wrestlinginc.com

Shawn Michaels Was Involved In A Real-Life Brawl That Derailed Some Big WWE Plans

In the 1990s, "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels was a big-time player in professional wrestling. Michaels won the WWF Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the WWF Tag Team Championships three times each during that decade. However, he became known for his backstage antics just as much as his on-screen character. Michaels openly dealt with addiction, causing a number of issues with WWF owner Vince McMahon and the company as a result. On several occasions, there was genuine concern if he could or would even show up to work. One particular situation, however, almost changed the course of his career.
NEW YORK STATE
Popculture

Ronda Rousey Challenged by Underrated 'WWE SmackDown' Superstar

Ronda Rousey is being challenged by a WWE Superstar who is on the rise. Zelina Vega ecently went to Twitter to issue a challenge to Rousey, the current SmackDown Women's Champion. In the tweet, Vega celebrated her birthday and said her only wish is battling Rousey. Vega missed half of...
wrestlinginc.com

Possible Update On Jeff Hardy

It's been a while since there has been any kind of update as to the status of Jeff Hardy, both in terms of his health and his role in AEW. There have been updates on the court case for his pending DUI charges, mainly in the form of delays like last week's, and his brother, Matt Hardy, said on "Busted Open Radio" in September that he was progressing well, but that was about it. On Wednesday, though, in answering a Twitter question, Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer provided something of an update on Jeff's status.
FLORIDA STATE
wrestlingheadlines.com

Sasha Banks Says One of Her Biggest Dreams Just Came True, NJPW and WWE Notes on Banks

Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) says one of her biggest dreams came true this week. Banks took to Twitter overnight and wrote, “One of my biggest dreams came true today [face holding back tears emoji] [loudly crying face emoji] [exploding head emoji]”. Banks has been in Japan since arriving earlier...
PWMania

Sting Reveals Plans To End His AEW Career

“The Icon” has the end of his All Elite Wrestling run in sight. Sting recently spoke with The Ringer about the end of his AEW career, noting he has the idea in mind on how he wants to wrap up business with the promotion. “Well, I know Darby [Allin]...
ComicBook

What Is Ric Flair's Real Name?

Ric Flair's new documentary Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair recently premiered on Peacock, in which he discussed the subject of his real name. His legal name is Richard Fliehr, which he would eventually use to transform into his iconic wrestling persona name. However, Flair was adopted as an infant in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1949 and there's been some debate about what his name was when he was born — either Fred Phillips, Fred Demaree or Fred Stewart, depending on which documents you look at.
TENNESSEE STATE
ringsidenews.com

AJ Styles’ Injury At WWE Live Event Is ‘100% Legitimate’

AJ Styles tagged with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson against The Judgment Day at a WWE Holiday Live Event in Hershey, Pennsylvania, earlier in the night. Unfortunately, The Phenomenal One suffered an injury during the match. According to PWInsider, the injury is not a work and is one hundred percent...
HERSHEY, PA
ewrestlingnews.com

Watch: Jessika Carr Hits Sami Zayn With A Stunner At WWE Live Event

WWE referee Jessika Carr had no time for Sami Zayn’s antics during a recent WWE live event. In a video shared online, Zayn can be seen berating the official, who levels the Honorary Uce with a stunner. A delighted Kevin Owens then emerged to hit a stunner of his...

