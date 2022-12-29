Read full article on original website
Batista’s Ex-Wife Was Banned From Attending Events
Batista has emerged to become a bona fide Hollywood megastar, ever since he transitioned from the world of professional wrestling. However, an interesting story has been revealed by a wrestling veteran that Batista’s ex-wife was banned from attending WWE shows. Batista carved out a successful career in WWE, reigning...
Famous wrestling broadcaster dies
Don West, a well-known wrestling broadcaster of the 2000s, has died.
Roman Reigns Sends Ominous Warning Ahead Of Final WWE SmackDown Of 2022
In recent weeks, The Bloodline has taken it up a notch with their destructive ways, carrying backstage attacks on random wrestlers and interrupting others' matches, not to mention putting the likes of Elias and Matt Riddle on the shelf. The faction has even drawn comparisons to the iconic Black & White nWo for its newfound mean streak.
AEW Announcer Retiring From Wrestling?
Since All Elite Wrestling was first announced the company has added several interesting names to the broadcast team and Tony Schiavone has been with the company since August of 2019. Schiavone has been a key member of the AEW team, but it sounds like his days in the world of professional wrestling could be numbered.
Indie Wrestler Jaysin Strife Passes Away At 37
The wrestling business has been built by athletes and behind-the-scenes personnel who contribute to the industry with their in-ring and creative insight. It is always sad to lose anyone in the business and recently, the wrestling world lost yet another Independent wrestler and promoter in Jaysin Strife. Jaysin Strife began...
Becky Lynch’s Ex-Boyfriend Reveals Why She Is No Longer Friends With Charlotte Flair
Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair’s friendship is not very good, as many fans are aware. The two have discussed their friendship problems in interviews with the media multiple times. However, Lynch’s ex-boyfriend recently talked about how their friendship worsened and explained the reason. Jeff Dye was in a...
Top WWE Star Suffers Potential Injury At Live Event
UPDATE: a new report has shot down rumors that the injury was a work. more at this link. A top WWE star was unable to finish a match at a house show due to an apparent injury according to fans in attendance. While WWE had a house show in Hershey,...
Identity Of Mystery Woman With MJF On AEW Dynamite Revealed
MJF kicked off his “reign of terror” after putting William Regal out of commission on the first Dynamite after Full Gear. Tonight, the Devil Himself closely observed his potential next opponent in action. MJF was at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, for the opening match on Dynamite...
Rhea Ripley Reacts To New WWE Dominik Mysterio Shirt
The story of Dominik Mysterio betraying his father, Rey, in favor of working with Judgement Day has taken a less prominent role on television ever since Rey moved to "SmackDown" in October. However, that hasn't stopped Dom and his "Mami," Rhea Ripley, from terrorizing the family when they are away from weekly television.
Former WWE Champion Calls Out Brock Lesnar For A Match
Brock Lesnar is likely returning to WWE at some point in 2023, which is why a former WWE Champion has called him out for a match. The last time Brock Lesnar competed in a WWE match was nearly two months ago at Crown Jewel on November 5th when he faced one of his biggest rivals in 2022, Bobby Lashley. While Lashley dominated much of the match, Lesnar got the win after he pushed himself off the ropes while trapped in the Hurt Lock submission and landed on top of Lashley for the pinfall win.
Shawn Michaels Was Involved In A Real-Life Brawl That Derailed Some Big WWE Plans
In the 1990s, "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels was a big-time player in professional wrestling. Michaels won the WWF Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the WWF Tag Team Championships three times each during that decade. However, he became known for his backstage antics just as much as his on-screen character. Michaels openly dealt with addiction, causing a number of issues with WWF owner Vince McMahon and the company as a result. On several occasions, there was genuine concern if he could or would even show up to work. One particular situation, however, almost changed the course of his career.
Kevin Owens Says Teaming With John Cena On SmackDown Is Full-Circle Moment For Him
Kevin Owens recently spoke with TMZ to promote the big tag-team match with John Cena against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final WWE Friday Night SmackDown show of 2022. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about teaming with Cena being a “full-circle moment for him.”. Featured...
Ronda Rousey Challenged by Underrated 'WWE SmackDown' Superstar
Ronda Rousey is being challenged by a WWE Superstar who is on the rise. Zelina Vega ecently went to Twitter to issue a challenge to Rousey, the current SmackDown Women's Champion. In the tweet, Vega celebrated her birthday and said her only wish is battling Rousey. Vega missed half of...
Possible Update On Jeff Hardy
It's been a while since there has been any kind of update as to the status of Jeff Hardy, both in terms of his health and his role in AEW. There have been updates on the court case for his pending DUI charges, mainly in the form of delays like last week's, and his brother, Matt Hardy, said on "Busted Open Radio" in September that he was progressing well, but that was about it. On Wednesday, though, in answering a Twitter question, Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer provided something of an update on Jeff's status.
Sasha Banks Says One of Her Biggest Dreams Just Came True, NJPW and WWE Notes on Banks
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) says one of her biggest dreams came true this week. Banks took to Twitter overnight and wrote, “One of my biggest dreams came true today [face holding back tears emoji] [loudly crying face emoji] [exploding head emoji]”. Banks has been in Japan since arriving earlier...
Emma Still Pinching Herself After WWE Paired Her With Her Real-Life Boyfriend Madcap Moss
Emma was first with WWE from 2011, when she was in FCW, until 2017. After her WWE release, as Tenille Dashwood, she competed in IMPACT Wrestling and on the independent circuit. Emma returned to WWE after a five-year absence on the October 28th episode of WWE SmackDown, answering Ronda Rousey’s open challenge.
Sting Reveals Plans To End His AEW Career
“The Icon” has the end of his All Elite Wrestling run in sight. Sting recently spoke with The Ringer about the end of his AEW career, noting he has the idea in mind on how he wants to wrap up business with the promotion. “Well, I know Darby [Allin]...
What Is Ric Flair's Real Name?
Ric Flair's new documentary Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair recently premiered on Peacock, in which he discussed the subject of his real name. His legal name is Richard Fliehr, which he would eventually use to transform into his iconic wrestling persona name. However, Flair was adopted as an infant in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1949 and there's been some debate about what his name was when he was born — either Fred Phillips, Fred Demaree or Fred Stewart, depending on which documents you look at.
AJ Styles’ Injury At WWE Live Event Is ‘100% Legitimate’
AJ Styles tagged with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson against The Judgment Day at a WWE Holiday Live Event in Hershey, Pennsylvania, earlier in the night. Unfortunately, The Phenomenal One suffered an injury during the match. According to PWInsider, the injury is not a work and is one hundred percent...
Watch: Jessika Carr Hits Sami Zayn With A Stunner At WWE Live Event
WWE referee Jessika Carr had no time for Sami Zayn’s antics during a recent WWE live event. In a video shared online, Zayn can be seen berating the official, who levels the Honorary Uce with a stunner. A delighted Kevin Owens then emerged to hit a stunner of his...
