Read full article on original website
Related
Update: 3 Apps That You Should Never Download, According To Tech Experts (They Slow Your iPhone)
This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 27, 2021. Let’s talk apps. They make your phone what it is, of course. But, in some cases, they can be so busy — with a dizzying number of features — that they also stall your d...
Millions of iPhone owners get huge free upgrade today – how to claim it
APPLE has rolled out a huge new update to all iPhone owners – and it's packed with freebies. The new iOS 16.2 update launches today, and it's totally free to download. It's available around the world right now, so head into Settings > General > Software Update to find it.
How to know if your iPhone is listening to you
Kurt "Cyberguy" Knutsson gives you a step-by-step on how to prevent companies and scammers from listening to your private conversations through your phone.
Update: ‘I’m An Apple Expert & This Is The One App I Recommend All iPhone Users Delete Immediately’
This updated post was originally published on November 24, 2021. If you really want to know which iPhone apps are worth your time and which are actually stealing battery power and data from you, there’s no one better to ask then an Apple tech expert. While we probably all know (all too well) the fallbacks of using an app like Facebook or Snapchat and the battery-consuming risks of streaming apps, there are other apps that fly under the radar and are just as risky when it comes to privacy and security. We spoke with not just one, but two Apple experts, to get the low-down on apps they recommend that all iPhone users delete from their phones ASAP.
Digital Trends
This Samsung 75-inch TV is surprisingly cheap today
Some of the best TVs out there come from Samsung, so it’s surprisingly when one drops to a reasonable price. But, with the holidays around the corner, we’ve seen some excellent deals on Samsung TVs, like this 75-inch TU7000, one of the higher-end Samsung TVs. If you’ve been wanting a large Samsung TV, you can pick one up from Samsung and get it for $680, rather than the $800 it usually goes for, which is a nice $120 discount.
Walmart is practically giving away this The Pioneer Woman 19-piece cookware set at its holiday sale for $49
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart has a number of amazing kitchen deals right now, but this is one of the best (and most popular...
technewstoday.com
How to Tell if Your Phone Has Been Hacked?
If you see suspicious things happening on your phone, like a new app you didn’t install or charges on your bill that don’t make sense, it’s possible that it’s been hacked. Some of the most common methods hackers can use to hack your phone are:. Phishing:...
Amazon is offering customers $2 per month for letting the company monitor the traffic on their phones
The deal is part of Amazon's Shopper Panel program that offers financial rewards to users if they share their receipts and fill out surveys.
It's not just Elon Musk. Tech CEOs everywhere are quietly asking their employees to step it up or risk getting fired.
Leaders haven't issued "hardcore" edicts like Musk's, but Big Tech CEOs have warned workers all year that they need to work harder or risk their jobs.
The 19 Best Deals at Target's After-Christmas Sale, Including a KitchenAid Stand Mixer and Apple AirPods
Prices start at $15 Christmas might be over, but that doesn't mean the season of giving has come to an end just yet. Now's the perfect time to treat yourself to the things on your wish list that you didn't receive under the tree — in fact, it's probably on sale at Target right now. The Target after-Christmas sale is chock full of deals, and prices start at just $15. You'll see markdowns in practically every category, including home, kitchen, tech, fashion, and more, so needless to say,...
CNBC
This couple paid $7,150 for items people returned to Amazon, Walmart and Target—and made $19,500 reselling them
In December 2020, Jamie and Sarah McCauley stumbled into their strangest side hustle yet: Buying pallets of items people returned to Target, Walmart and Amazon. The pair — who also flip furniture and renovate and rent out properties in West Michigan — first saw a distributor selling the boxed collections in a Facebook group. The process seemed simple: Interested parties visited a local warehouse and paid $550, on average, for a pallet of returns.
63+ Best Amazon After-Christmas Sales That Might Even Be Better Than Black Friday
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and the holiday sales still keep on coming! Though plenty of gifts have now been unwrapped and delectable holiday feasts consumed, it's still the season for saving some serious bucks on a few of your favorite things, from TVs to shoes and everything in between.
A Warren Buffett-backed Tesla competitor is making a dent in Elon Musk's EV empire
China's BYD has already more than doubled its electric car sales this year as compared to 2021. In 2023, it'll start selling cars in Japan and Mexico.
Urgent scam warning from Google for all Gmail users – how to avoid becoming a victim
GMAIL users are being warned about the rise of scam emails being sent to accounts. Registered users are receiving a huge volume of fake emails as we head into the festive period – and are being told they need to take extra care. Google currently estimates that it has...
Robot vacuum snapped photos of woman on toilet – and then they were shared on Facebook
A ROBOT vacuum has taken pictures of a woman on the toilet, and the photos have been posted online. The instance has provided an interesting look at the potential consequences of delegating responsibilities to technology. An iRobot Roomba vacuum reportedly made the intense invasion of privacy. It went into the...
Change your Google Chrome settings now or it could cost you
CHANGING your Google settings is one of the best ways to stay safe online. If you're constantly panicking about being hacked, you should take take advantage of one of the best Google Chrome features. It could prevent hackers from breaking into your accounts. Not just your Google account either –...
Activate this one Android phone setting to boost your battery life
One of the best ways to save battery on your Android phone is to restrict background data and stop apps from constantly refreshing and updating while you're out and about.
Netflix Customers Could Go to Prison for Sharing Their Password
The law applies to Netflix password sharing, but also to other streaming services, including Amazon Prime, Disney+ and Apple TV+.
Should I Cancel Amazon Prime? Here Are 12 Good Reasons
The giant retailer had a year of ups and downs, leaving many wondering: Do I need Amazon Prime?
How to scrub your phone number and address from Google search
If your name or email address appears in any search results, here’s how to request your personal information be removed by Google from Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson
Comments / 0