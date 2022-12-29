Read full article on original website
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wow. Can you believe we are already in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL regular season? Well, we are, and on Sunday, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will play their final home game of the season when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. On Wednesday, Goff spoke to reporters and he had a message for all of the Lions’ fans who have supported him and his team during the 2022 season.
The next time the Detroit Lions play will be in January. That’s 2023, if you’ve lost track of time, and the calendar, and perhaps your name and where you grew up. But this isn’t about the time-bending, multi-connectedness soup we reside in and wasn't it just summer a couple of weeks ago anyway? This is about the Lions. That they are playing a game in January — JANUARY — against Chicago at Ford Field Sunday that means...
The Detroit Lions had a golden opportunity in Week 16 against the Carolina Panthers, but they were clearly not prepared and were destroyed by a score of 37-23. With the loss, the Lions are now 7-8 on the season and they virtually must win both of the remaining games to have a chance at making the playoffs. It all begins on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.
Matt Rhule's stint as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers lasted just two seasons and some change. He was fired after a 1-4 start to the 2022 season, following a 37-15 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. Rhule had a history of turning programs around, albeit...
Believe it or not, the Detroit Lions will play their final home game of the season this coming Sunday when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. You can bet the crowd will be rocking, as they have been for the entire season, as the Lions still have a chance at finding their way into the 2022 NFL Playoffs. On Friday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell talked about the final home game of the season.
The Detroit Lions season has been one full of ups and downs, almost like as a fan we’re attending “America’s Roller Coast” Cedar Point every Sunday. This season has seen a team start 1-6, trade their top target tight-end T.J. Hockenson, and then rip off six wins in eight games. Now, the Detroit Lions’ tight ends are on the verge of setting a single-season franchise record.
Whether it's a defensive lineman, a linebacker or a defensive back, the TCU defenders have been coached up when it comes to Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy. Each player gave a very similar answer when asked about what stands out about U-M's sophomore signal caller despite sitting across a giant ballroom from each other.
The Chicago Bears will wear their classic road uniforms when they visit the Detroit Lions in Week 17.
On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Almost 48 hours after Michigan football conquered Ohio State in Columbus, the rapture had yet to subside. Jim Harbaugh was feeling himself, still intoxicated by the euphoria that surfaced after the Wolverines demolished their rival and completed a perfect regular season. As he crowed about this,...
Jim Harbaugh isn't for everybody. He put Stanford on the map and eventually wore out his welcome. He took the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl, but then the same thing happened. For the first six years of his time at Michigan, his alma mater, it appeared as if...
LB Josh Woods (biceps) Ragnow did practice on a limited basis on Friday, as is becoming his weekly ritual after missing the first two days. The Pro Bowl center has battled through the injury all season.
On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will play their final home game of the season when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. With a win, the Lions would move to 8-8 on the season, and with some help, they could actually control their own destiny in terms of the NFL Playoffs. Earlier in the week, we passed along a comment from Dan Campbell about the uniforms the Lions would be wearing on Sunday, and just moments ago, the Lions made it official.
Three more AFC West match-ups remain this regular season, starting with a meeting between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The games will not have any weight on how finishes within the division will play out, but they will surely have a significant effect on the playoff picture.
The Indianapolis Colts have completed their week of practice leading up to their final road matchup of the season this Sunday against the New York Giants. Unfortunately, they'll be without three important players while a pair of Giants players are in question. Overall, here's how both teams are looking ahead...
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's interception woes have followed him to Nissan Stadium. During Thursday night's first half against the Tennessee Titans, Prescott tossed a pair of interceptions, bringing his season total to 14, tied for the most in the NFL with benched Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Perhaps...
The Las Vegas Raiders (6-9) have a tough slate this weekend as they host the No. 1 defense in the league, the San Francisco 49ers (11-4), on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders, whose playoff chances are still alive mathematically, know it’s going to take more than a miracle for it to happen, but if they do, here are a few things the offense will need to do to win this game.
After a few days of practice, 35-year-old cornerback Josh Norman is ready to suit up for his first game of the season this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Norman signed to the Panthers' practice squad earlier in the week after the team learned that starting corner Jaycee Horn had broken his wrist and would be re-evaluated in 10-12 days.
It took a couple of weeks, but the Detroit Lions Podcast is back with the latest live show. This week’s episode dissects the ugly loss to the Carolina Panthers, looks at the Lions’ chances to still make the postseason and shares perspective on why one loss shouldn’t ruin what has been an otherwise very promising last few weeks.
