Comcast Inks Contract With President Michael Cavanagh Through 2027
Michael Cavanagh, the chief financial officer of Comcast who was recently given the added title of president, has inked a new multi-year deal with the company. The Brian Roberts-led Comcast disclosed Dec. 30 that it entered into a new employment agreement with Cavanagh through the end of 2027. The agreement stipulates a base salary of $2.5 million beginning next March, as well as a performance-based award, per the Securities and Exchange Commission filing. More from The Hollywood ReporterHollywood Stocks Fall Sharply in 2022 Amid Ad Challenges, Focus on Streaming ProfitsHulu's Likely Outcome Is Disney Writing Comcast a "Big Check," NBCUniversal...
Quick Breakdown: Pros and Cons of the $69 Billion Microsoft-Activision Merger
Microsoft is making a case to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that its acquisition of Activision Blizzard should be allowed to proceed, despite the FTC’s recent complaint aimed at blocking the deal. The Xbox company has put $69 billion on the line for, the "Call of Duty" maker, Activision-Blizzard. The stakes are high for both sides — if the merger is allowed, it could mean big changes for the gaming industry as we know it.
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Stimulus Check 2023: Millions of people are now receiving direct payments of up to $1,050
Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Californians with last names starting with L through Z who are eligible for the state's Middle-Class Tax Refund but did not receive Golden State Stimulus funding should get a prepaid debit card in the mail by December 31.
Soda and Soft Drink Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
Following a year where several old favorites were discontinued, manufacturers and analysts discuss what’s next for 2023. Coke ProductsPhoto byCoca-Cola Productswww.coca-colacompany.com press release.
Longstanding Dillard’s, Ross Dress For Less, and Long John Silver’s Locations Permanently Closing
The locations have been stalwarts in shopping malls throughout the country. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, SpectrumNews1.com, Google.com, and BucksCountyCourierTimes.com.
Thousands of laid-off employees from Meta and Twitter are competing for tech jobs, but staff from smaller firms are still in demand. Tech experts offer three reasons why.
Tech experts explained that having a "great brand name" attached to your résumé isn't enough to get hired. Instead, it's about skills and experience.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Data Breach leads to Comcast Customer Data Leak
A few days ago, Comcast hit the news headlines for increasing its service price so much that many of its customers weren’t ready for the surprise at all. Now, reports are in that the database of the Pennsylvania based digital services provider was hit by a cyber attack leading to a data breach, thus leaking details to hackers.
bankautomationnews.com
Top 5 stories of 2022: Bank and fintech partnerships, acquisitions
Financial institutions looking to modernize their internal systems in 2022 have often turned to fintech acquisitions or partnerships for cloud computing, digital banking, robotic process automation, payments capabilities and more. Here are Bank Automation News’ five most-read transaction stories of 2022: 1. Envestnet acquires business intelligence firm Truelytics Wealth management giant Envestnet acquired business intelligence […]
Restaurants Hiring Even as QSRs Automate to Shrink Labor Costs
Even while restaurants’ hiring recovers, McDonald’s and other brands are automating to reduce headcount and labor costs. That restaurant hiring might lead to problems. This, as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data reported earlier this month revealed that the restaurant workforce grew significantly in November, with jobs up by 62,000 month over month, accounting for nearly a quarter of the nation’s job growth in that period. While 11.9 million people currently work in the sector, that tally is down 2% from 2019 but up 87% from the mid-pandemic low.
VC Market Trends and Current Situation Explained by a Corporate Lawyer
What does the VC market look like in late 2022? What jurisdiction do venture funds use to establish their operations? And which laws affect their business? I was able to talk to Shoira Turaeva, a legal professional working on the establishment of joint ventures as well as M&A deals since 2007, to discuss these and many other questions.
Surge in Remote Workers Brings Opportunity for Online Retail, Grocery
The growing remote workforce presents a unique opportunity for online businesses as they boost online grocery and retail sales. A record number of consumers globally are at least partially working outside the office as of Q3 2022. Of those who reported working in the 30 days before the survey, 44% said they had worked online remotely, up one percentage point from the previous quarter, according to How The World Does Digital: Different Paths To Digital Transformation.
NASDAQ
Zacks.com featured highlights OneSpaWorld, Hudson Technologies, International Game Technology and Build-A-Bear Workshop
Chicago, IL – December 30, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are OneSpaWorld Holding OSW, Hudson Technologies HDSN, International Game Technology IGT and Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW. 4 Stocks with Solid Net Profit Margins to Boost Your Portfolio. Investors prefer to put their money in businesses that...
game-news24.com
Choosing Rogers-Shaw merger could be an impossible move
Canadas Competition Tribunal cleared the way for the Rogers-Shaw merger to be moved ahead, after dismissing the Competition Bureaus application to block the proposed $26 billion acquisition. The deal is still not negotiated yet by the International Society of Science, Development and Development, Inc. (ISED) and a spokesperson for Mini....
electrek.co
Canoo accuses former employees of ‘corporate espionage’ after launching rival EV startup
Canoo (GOEV) is accusing several former employees of “corporate espionage,” alleging they stole trade secrets to launch a rival electric vehicle company. Canoo was founded in 2017 to improve vehicle ownership with its breakthrough electric vehicles. A significant part of Canoo’s strategy revolves around its Multi-Purpose Platform (MPP), which serves as the base for its EV lineup, including its Lifestyle and Delivery vehicles, the Multi-Purpose Delivery Vehicle, and electric pickup truck.
CNBC
Startups find better access to talent as top tech companies cut jobs, freeze hiring
The recent surge in layoffs at top tech companies is leading some in the industry to opt for startup jobs. "It’s been a big-tech talent loss but startups’ gain,” said Rich Liu, chief revenue officer at Everlaw. Tech companies cut over 150,000 jobs in 2022, including more...
businesspartnermagazine.com
Why Every Trucking Company Can Benefit From A Freight Broker
The logistics industry is booming. In fact, the U.S. The Department of Labor predicts that the demand for logistics professionals will grow by 17 percent between now and 2026. That’s a lot of jobs in one sector and a sign that companies that service these industries will see an upswing.
Asia/Oceania EMR 2022: Regional Market Share & Vendor Performance
– As healthcare organizations have come out of the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, EMR purchase decisions in Asia have ramped up. In Oceania, most public hospitals have an EMR in place, but purchase energy remains high since many public and private provider organizations are planning large-scale purchases of go-forward EMRs.
salestechstar.com
DHgate wins the “Most Innovative Cross-Border B2B Trade Platform” at Global Brand Magazine’s Global Brand Awards 2022
DHgate has been recognized by Global Brands Magazine’s annual awards as the Most Innovative Cross-Border B2B Trade Platform. The Global Brands Magazine’s awards night took place at the Waldorf Astoria, Palm Jumeirah, on the 10th of December 2022 in its bid to identify the world’s most prominent brands under various categories. As part of the judging process, more than 18,000 companies from 130 countries were evaluated. At the end of the year, more than 100 companies under technology awards category across different regions were announced.
salestechstar.com
Creating a Competitive Matrix: Quick Tips
Do you ever have the feeling that, despite reading the same competitive data report repeatedly, you ultimately gain an awareness of the numbers but can no longer draw conclusions from them? However, simply being aware of who your rivals are is insufficient. You need to dig deeper to obtain a better understanding of everything they are doing, including whether they are releasing a new feature that could affect your market share, what keywords they are focusing on, what kind of content they are creating, and how successfully they are luring followers and customers. It’s critical to focus on even the smallest details.
