Shaq Thompson Explains the Panthers’ Turnaround Under Steve Wilks
Matt Rhule's stint as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers lasted just two seasons and some change. He was fired after a 1-4 start to the 2022 season, following a 37-15 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. Rhule had a history of turning programs around, albeit...
PFF Names Biggest Vikings Pro Bowl Snub
The Vikings have five Pro Bowlers in the 2022 season. Kirk Cousins is now a four-time Pro Bowl quarterback, despite having what many consider a down year. However, he is captaining a ship that is 12-3 and in the second spot in the NFC. Winning football games can completely change...
NFL Week 17 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Dolphins game
The Patriots won't be playing against a full-strength Miami Dolphins team on Sunday, and that's a huge advantage for a New England team that desperately needs a win to remain in the race for a playoff spot in the AFC. Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who owns a 4-0 career...
NFL Week 17 picks: Vikings-Packers, Bills-Bengals and more
There's plenty on the line in the NFL this week. With four division crowns, three Wild Card spots and the top seed in each conference left to be decided, every team still in the playoff race could use a win. Can the Bills solidify their hold on the AFC's first-round...
Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs
On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
Albert Breer: Perception-wise, Browns need tweaking, not complete overhaul; DePodesta can now be judged on wins, losses
Albert Breer talks about where the blame is being placed with the Browns’ disappointing season, Paul DePodesta’s role, Myles Garrett’s situation and possible defensive coordinator candidates if Kevin Stefanaski decides to make a change.
Ranking the Chiefs’ Potential Wild Card Weekend Opponents
The Kansas City Chiefs should end the season by beating two divisional opponents to finish with a 14-3 record. That, in theory, would give them no worse than the second seed in the AFC playoffs. They could still "earn" the top spot in the AFC if the Buffalo Bills were to lose one of their final two games and the Chiefs won out. Buffalo is favored in both of its final games, though, so Kansas City is more than likely to be playing on Wild Card Weekend.
Ravens — Steelers Week 17 Predictions
BALTIMORE — The pundits are mixed with the Ravens and Steelers predictions in Week 17. Analysis: "The Ravens have already qualified for the playoffs but likely need a win to stay in contention for the AFC North title. The Ravens could hand Steelers coach Mike Tomlin his first losing season with a victory. The Ravens managed to edge the Steelers on the road in the first meeting by playing solid defense and running the football. They'll stick to the script in the rematch."
Giants vs. Colts: NFL experts make Week 17 picks
The New York Giants (8-6-1) will host the Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 4.5-point home favorites and that spread has only widened. They are -5.5 as of this writing. Let’s take a look...
Vikings-Packers Injury Report: Garrett Bradbury, James Lynch, David Bakhtiari, Christian Watson
For the fourth consecutive game, the Vikings will be without starting center Garrett Bradbury as they take on the Packers on Sunday in Green Bay. Bradbury was ruled out with a back injury after not practicing all week. At this point, it seems highly unlikely he plays next week in Chicago, either. The Vikings' focus will presumably be on getting Bradbury healthy for the first round of the playoffs in two weeks. He tweaked the injury a couple weeks ago during a car accident.
Lamar Jackson, Marcus Peters Ruled Out for Steelers Game
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson will miss his fourth straight game when the Ravens play the Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 17. Jackson injured his knee in Week 13 against the Broncos and has missed 12 straight practices. That means that Tyler Huntley will get his...
Sweet Revenge: Master & Protégé Duel as Seahawks, Jets Face Off in Elimination Game
RENTON, Wash. - Playing in different conferences on opposite sides of the country, the Seahawks and Jets typically only meet on the gridiron once every four years. Given how rarely they play one another and the geographical difference, they would hardly be considered rivals. But with Seattle set to host...
Dak Disaster: Cowboys’ Prescott Throws Two First Half INTs vs. Titans
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's interception woes have followed him to Nissan Stadium. During Thursday night's first half against the Tennessee Titans, Prescott tossed a pair of interceptions, bringing his season total to 14, tied for the most in the NFL with benched Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Perhaps...
Week 17: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders (6-9) have a tough slate this weekend as they host the No. 1 defense in the league, the San Francisco 49ers (11-4), on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders, whose playoff chances are still alive mathematically, know it’s going to take more than a miracle for it to happen, but if they do, here are a few things the offense will need to do to win this game.
Cowboys vs. Eagles in NFC East: Computer Projections - Dallas Takeover?
The Christmas Eve win over the Philadelphia Eagles was a must for the Dallas Cowboys if they wanted to have a chance of winning the NFC East. While the Cowboys do not control their destiny regarding whether they win the division, they can handle how they finish the season. The...
Report: NFL Decides Not to Chargers’ Derwin James Jr. for Hard Hit
Chargers star safety Derwin James will reportedly not face suspension from the NFL after a helmet-to-helmet hit on Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin in the Chargers’ 20–3 victory against the Colts on Monday Night Football. While the league agreed on the personal foul call of unnecessary roughness against...
Colts, Giants Injury Report: 3 Ruled Out, 2 in Question
The Indianapolis Colts have completed their week of practice leading up to their final road matchup of the season this Sunday against the New York Giants. Unfortunately, they'll be without three important players while a pair of Giants players are in question. Overall, here's how both teams are looking ahead...
NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Roberts, Tight End, Merrimack Warriors
Clinton-Dix Tackles New Phase of Football Career
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Former Green Bay Packers safety HaHa Clinton-Dix retired on Friday as a member of the team that drafted him in the first-round in 2014. He’s staying involved in the game as director of player development on coach Nick Saban’s staff at his alma mater, Alabama. It was an opportunity he said stemmed from his return to Tuscaloosa as part of a reunion for the Crimson Tide’s 2012 national championship team. While there, he met with some of his academic advisors.
AFC West Week 17 Preview: Broncos vs. Chiefs, Battle of LA
Three more AFC West match-ups remain this regular season, starting with a meeting between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The games will not have any weight on how finishes within the division will play out, but they will surely have a significant effect on the playoff picture.
