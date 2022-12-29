ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Futurism

People Are Canceling Tesla Orders Because They're So Disgusted With Elon Musk

It's not just Tesla investors who are at their wit's end with CEO Elon Musk, who has been making a huge mess of his Twitter takeover. Even the company's customers are becoming wary of association with the embattled billionaire, as CNET reports, by opting for a competitor or canceling their orders.
Top Speed

German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America

The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
Digital Trends

Apple’s rumored car could cost the same as a Tesla Model S

Rumors have been swirling around for years regarding Apple’s plans for an electric, self-driving car. The latest report, which arrived on Tuesday via a usually reliable source, suggests Apple has scaled back its plan for an autonomous car, with some elements yet to be agreed upon. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Launches a Manhunt After Alarming Incident

Elon Musk is arguably the celebrity of the year. His fame and influence have spread throughout the U.S. and the world. Even as he's lost his crown as the world's richest man, he's become a central topic of conversation by building leading companies and speaking out on almost all subjects.
NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban's Solution To a Big Problem in America

Some have tried it but they fell flat on their face. It is as if the pharmaceutical industry, and more particularly, drug prices were an unbreakable juggernaut. In 2018, JPMorgan Chase and its CEO Jamie Dimon, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report and its founder Jeff Bezos, and legendary investor Warren Buffett joined forces to shake up this industry. Given the three names involved and their influence, it was expected that something would change in favor of consumers, who often find themselves strangled by colossal drug bills.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar

Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

Elon Musk Stops Paying Rent At Twitter's San Francisco HQ, Considering Not Providing Severance Pay To Fired Employees

Elon Musk is refusing to pay rent at Twitter’s California headquarters as well as the company’s numerous other offices around the world, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation came on Tuesday, the same day the 51-year-old billionaire and newfound Twitter CEO lost his position as the richest person in the world to Louis Vuitton group chief Bernard Arnault.According to Daily Mail, sources claim Musk hasn’t paid rent at the company’s San Francisco headquarters and other offices in weeks, and the business mogul is attempting to renegotiate the terms of Twitter’s lease with the building’s owner, Shortenstein.Musk is also reconsidering paying severance...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

